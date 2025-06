Duration : 2023-2026

Summary : DigiCanTrain implements new digital skills training for the cancer healthcare workforce in Europe by supporting the development of more effective, person-centred healthcare, digital cancer care services and the use of contemporary e-health technology.



Funding : EU4 Health Programme



Lead coordinator : Virpi Sulosaari, Turku University of Applied Sciences, Finland



UOC : Antoni Baena, Carme Carrion, Daniela Cabutto, Francesc Saigí, Sònia Moretó



Project website: https://digicantrain.turkuamk.fi/