Campus

Events and outreach

We organize activities and events to foster dialogue and participation between academics, health professionals and the public. One of our objectives is to create spaces that take debate, discussion and sharing of ideas beyond the walls of the university.

Activities and events

Open to professionals

The eHealth Center organizes activities to discuss science, training resources and tools for the researchers in the field of digital health at the UOC. These activities are designed for the digital health community at the university and experts from outside the university:

Alt

  eHealth Talks

Monthly scientific discussion seminars.

Alt

  eHealth Skills

Occasional workshops covering methodological resources and specific tools for digital health research.

Activities and events

Open to the public

The eHealth Center has organized a number of events in line with its aim of becoming a leading national and international platform for reflection on the field of digital health.

Alt

  mHealth BCN Conference

Alt

  Thematic webinars

Alt

  International Digital Health Conference

Alt

  Health Literacy MOOC

Proposals and Ideas to Care for Others and Ourselves (in Spanish)

Activities and events

eHealth outreach

The eHealth Center organizes scientific communication and dissemination activities on digital health for the general public.

Alt

  Activities in schools

Alt

  Festa de la Ciència (Science Festival)

Alt

  European Researchers' Night

Alt

  3Cat telethon

Activities

Agenda

Don't miss the rest of the activities