Events and outreach
We organize activities and events to foster dialogue and participation between academics, health professionals and the public. One of our objectives is to create spaces that take debate, discussion and sharing of ideas beyond the walls of the university.
- Open to professionals
- Open to the public
- eHealth outreach
Open to professionals
The eHealth Center organizes activities to discuss science, training resources and tools for the researchers in the field of digital health at the UOC. These activities are designed for the digital health community at the university and experts from outside the university:
eHealth Talks
Monthly scientific discussion seminars.
eHealth Skills
Occasional workshops covering methodological resources and specific tools for digital health research.
Open to the public
The eHealth Center has organized a number of events in line with its aim of becoming a leading national and international platform for reflection on the field of digital health.
mHealth BCN Conference
Thematic webinars
International Digital Health Conference
eHealth outreach
The eHealth Center organizes scientific communication and dissemination activities on digital health for the general public.