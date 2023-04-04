Online Course in CLIL/AICLE Methodology
The CLIL/AICLE course trains professionals in the teaching of languages to apply technology to CLIL teaching programmes.
This course trains students in theoretical and practical principles fundamental to applying technology to CLIL programmes, incorporating effective language learning strategies.
It also trains in the designing of materials for virtual language teaching/learning, as well as in consultancy on topics relating to curriculum design, individualization and tailored courses, analysis of needs, and quality of teaching materials and resources/tools.
