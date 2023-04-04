Campus
Online i sense horari
Next enrolment: April 2023

Online Research, transfer and entrepreneurship courses in Entrepreneurship for Researchers

Presentation

The UOC offers four research, transfer and entrepreneurship courses in english, for students, researchers and faculty to promote research in the academic, scientific and business fields.

The research course Entrepreneurship for Researchers provides the know-how, strategies and resources to enable researchers to transfer the results of their work to the worlds of business and industry. The course covers the creation of businesses and writing of a business plan for a research, development and innovation (R&D&I)-related organization.

This training course has the goal of boosting research staff's entrepreneurial attitude and creative spirit to improve the positioning of their inventions and innovations on the market and to develop their careers in professional environments. The programme's content relates to the competitive environment, sources of funding, team management, business models and the generation of ideas, amongst ...

  • Date

    15 Feb 2024

  • Online

    100%

  • 2

    Credits

  • Enrolment: October 31, 2023

  • Language: English

  • Price: 263.82 €

Research, transfer and entrepreneurship courses in Entrepreneurship for Researchers

Study plan

Objectives

Entrepreneurship for Researchers' mission is to help research staff to develop their interdisciplinary competencies to promote the transfer of their knowledge to the business world. Within the framework of this general objective are a series of specific goals:

  • To understand the business world and its different players.
  • To foster the production of new ideas and creative initiatives.
  • To understand different potential funding options.
  • To familiarize them with the process to be followed when starting up a business (the business plan, business strategy, etc.).
  • To improve synergies between research staff and business organizations.
  • To improve researchers¿ career opportunities.
  • To foster the creation of innovative companies. 
  • To promote the figure of the researcher as entrepreneur. 

 

Competencies

The course has the goal of developing entrepreneurship-related skills and the innovative capacity of research staff.

Interdisciplinary competencies:

  • Designing and managing projects.
  • Resolving problems and making decisions. 
  • Appreciating knowledge that can create opportunities to develop and apply ideas.
  • Working in multidisciplinary environments and teams.
  • Using ICT in academic and professional fields.

Specific competencies:

  • Understanding in depth technology transfer processes.
  • Knowing how to identify which products arising from research can be transferred.
  • Leading work teams.
  • Designing and developing an innovative entrepreneurial project.
  • Knowing how to formulate a business plan.

Methodology

The course consists of audiovisual materials covering its subject matter. Students must watch the master classes and complete the associated practical exercises.

They will also be provided with a virtual classroom where a consultant, an expert in the entrepreneurial spirit, will guide them through their learning process. Once they have viewed each chapter, students will be encouraged to ask any questions they may have and discuss the issues dealt with in the materials with their classmates.

The practical part of the course entails the writing of a business plan, following specific guidelines from the instructor. The course mark will be obtained from assessing this exercise, which comprises the business plan itself, a business model canvas and a brief presentation (the so-called "elevator pitch") within the context of a simulated technology transfer.

 

Prior knowledge

No prior knowledge is required to carry out this course a...

Prior knowledge

No prior knowledge is required to carry out this course a part from an English level high enough to write medium-length texts and carry out oral presentations in PowerPoint or similar.

Content

The course will be in English, will have a duration of one semester, and will be comprised of four modules. The workload is equivalent to 2 ECTS credits. 

 

Index of contents

1. Business initiative and entrepreneurship

1.1. An introduction to business initiative

1.2. Entrepreneurship: Concepts I

1.3. Entrepreneurship: Concepts II

2. Public funding for research projects

2.1 The creative process

2.2. The entrepreneur

2.3. Idea + team + funding

3. Finding a business model

3.1. The business model

3.2. The lean startup approach

4. Formulating a business plan

4.1. The business plan

4.2. Funding

 
Research, transfer and entrepreneurship courses in Entrepreneurship for Researchers

Academic team

  • David Masip Rodó

    PhD in Computer Engineering (UAB). He teaches courses on artificial intelligence, infographic, computer vision and business intelligence. He is currently the director of the UOC Doctoral School. His research focuses on the study of computer vision algorithms dedicated to the analysis of human behaviour, facial perception and object and scene recognition.

Research, transfer and entrepreneurship courses in Entrepreneurship for Researchers

Enrolment and fees

Fees and enrolment

Methods of payment

You can pay for Research, transfer and entrepreneurship courses with a credit or debit card.

  1. VPoS: payment using a credit or debit card via the VPoS (virtual point of sale) provided by «la Caixa».

Enrolment withdrawal

263.82 € Price of this course
Objectives, profiles and competencies

See who this programme is for and the new competencies that you can develop.

Find out more

