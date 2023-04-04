Research, transfer and entrepreneurship courses in Entrepreneurship for Researchers

The UOC offers four research, transfer and entrepreneurship courses in english, for students, researchers and faculty to promote research in the academic, scientific and business fields.

The research course Entrepreneurship for Researchers provides the know-how, strategies and resources to enable researchers to transfer the results of their work to the worlds of business and industry. The course covers the creation of businesses and writing of a business plan for a research, development and innovation (R&D&I)-related organization.

This training course has the goal of boosting research staff's entrepreneurial attitude and creative spirit to improve the positioning of their inventions and innovations on the market and to develop their careers in professional environments. The programme's content relates to the competitive environment, sources of funding, team management, business models and the generation of ideas, amongst ...