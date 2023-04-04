Online Research, transfer and entrepreneurship courses in Entrepreneurship for Researchers
Presentation
The UOC offers four research, transfer and entrepreneurship courses in english, for students, researchers and faculty to promote research in the academic, scientific and business fields.
The research course Entrepreneurship for Researchers provides the know-how, strategies and resources to enable researchers to transfer the results of their work to the worlds of business and industry. The course covers the creation of businesses and writing of a business plan for a research, development and innovation (R&D&I)-related organization.
This training course has the goal of boosting research staff's entrepreneurial attitude and creative spirit to improve the positioning of their inventions and innovations on the market and to develop their careers in professional environments. The programme's content relates to the competitive environment, sources of funding, team management, business models and the generation of ideas, amongst ...
This training course has the goal of boosting research staff's entrepreneurial attitude and creative spirit to improve the positioning of their inventions and innovations on the market and to develop their careers in professional environments. The programme's content relates to the competitive environment, sources of funding, team management, business models and the generation of ideas, amongst other topics. If you are studying a doctoral degree and have been awarded a competitive grant, this course can count as part of the training component. If you are a researcher, this course may be compatible with some of the funding available from researcher training programmes.
-
Date
15 Feb 2024
-
Online
100%
-
2
Credits
-
Enrolment: October 31, 2023
-
Language: English
-
Price: 263.82 €
Fully online method
World's first ever online university
Personalized guidance and support
-
4th
Fourth among Spanish universities under 50 years olD