Find out about the Centre for Modern Languages
The Centre for Modern Languages has adapted all its courses to the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR), which makes it easier for the Centre's students to prove their skill levels.
The UOC's Centre for Modern Languages, part of the Faculty of Arts and Humanities, seeks to satisfy the needs of a cosmopolitan society, the expanding global market for goods and services, and increasing levels of university mobility. Its courses in Catalan, Chinese, English, French, German, Japanese and Spanish are constantly updated and expanded to help improve students' communication skills.
The Centre for Modern Languages is responsible for the foreign language courses that form part of the UOC's official programmes. These courses ensure that members of the university community acquire the language skills needed for their studies and professional career. The Centre is also open to people outside of the university, offering the same levels of quality and range of courses.
Background
Since the UOC was founded in 1994, foreign languages have been one of its students' main areas of learning. English has been a compulsory course since the start, and the university began teaching French in 1998. Chinese and Japanese were added in 2004, with the creation of the East Asian Studies programme, and courses in German were started in 2009.
In 2005, the foreign languages courses were made available to everyone, regardless of their prior learning, through the University @thenaeum programme. At the same time, the UOC started to offer Catalan courses aimed at obtaining officially recognized intermediate and proficiency certificates. In response to the number of courses being offered, the UOC created the Centre for Modern Languages in 2010. The aim was not only to bring all the language courses together, but also to develop the strategic potential of online language teaching for the benefit of society as a whole.
Methodology
The Centre for Modern Languages uses a teaching methodology based on action and interaction.
FAQs
Would you like more information?
