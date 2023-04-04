Online University Master's Degree in Computational Engineering and Mathematics (joint URV, UOC)
Presentation
In most sectors and disciplines, the problems that arise today are complex, due to the large amount of data available and the increasing demand of the market. The Joint University Master's Degree in Computational and Mathematical Engineering (URV, UOC) prepares professionals capable of analyzing the behavior of these systems, creating models that represent them and designing methods that offer the optimal solution.
Why study the master's degree in Computational and Mathematical Engineering at URV and UOC?
- We offer interdisciplinary training in current topics in computing and mathematical engineering: computer modeling and simulation, numerical methods and mathematical modeling, artificial intelligence, applied optimization and Big Data.
- We use virtual laboratories that facilitate the acquisition of the necessary practice and we use the most professionally used tools, such as Matlab, Simio, Python or R.
- The teaching team are active researchers and experts in their field of teaching.
Programme quality
The quality of this programme is validated by the AQU (Catalan University Quality Assurance Agency), which guarantees its rigour and its compliance with the standards required by the EHEA.
