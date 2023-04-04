Campus
Online University Master's Degree in Computational Engineering and Mathematics (joint URV, UOC)

Presentation

In most sectors and disciplines, the problems that arise today are complex, due to the large amount of data available and the increasing demand of the market. The Joint University Master's Degree in Computational and Mathematical Engineering (URV, UOC) prepares professionals capable of analyzing the behavior of these systems, creating models that represent them and designing methods that offer the optimal solution.

Why study the master's degree in Computational and Mathematical Engineering at URV and UOC?
 

  • We offer interdisciplinary training in current topics in computing and mathematical engineering: computer modeling and simulation, numerical methods and mathematical modeling, artificial intelligence, applied optimization and Big Data.
  • We use virtual laboratories that facilitate the acquisition of the necessary practice and we use the most professionally used tools, such as Matlab, Simio, Python or R.
  • The teaching team are active researchers and experts in their field of teaching.

 

    27 Sep 2023

    ECTS credits

University Master's Degree in Computational Engineering and Mathematics (joint URV, UOC)

Study plan

Courses

This programme has three types of course: basic courses, compulsory courses and optional courses. Check out the details of the courses you're interested in taking to see how they can adapt to your pace of study depending on when they're available, what the enrolment requirements are and the amount of time you can devote to them.

The UOC is a university seeking to offer a public service by enabling as many people as possible to get a university-level education. This is why there is no minimum number of credits for enrolment.

In order to complete the University Master's Degree in Computational and Mathematical Engineering, students must take 18 compulsory course credits, 24 optional course credits and 18 credits for the final master's degree project.

Final Master's Degree Project

The University Master's Degree in Computational and Mathematical Engineering concludes with the preparation of a final project of 18 ECTS credits.

In order to enrol on this course, students must have already passed, or currently be enrolled on (during the same year as the final project), the 42 credits corresponding to the master degree's other courses. The specific prior knowledge required will depend on the final project's subject area.

The final project consists of performing an individual project, product, report and/or study that synthesizes the knowledge acquired in the programme's other courses. This is a compulsory course that students must take in order to complete the programme and is intended to assess the competencies associated with the degree. 

Computational and Mathematical Engineering students have the option of doing their final project on different subject areas proposed by the master degree's teaching staff.

Some examples of final projects submitted for the master's degree are listed below:

Learning resources

Right from the very first day, the programme provides students with learning resources for each of their courses to help them with their studies.

These learning resources come from different sources: they may be course material that the UOC itself orders and develops, or they may be resources available on the Web or already published by third parties.

The degree can be taken in English, Spanish or Catalan. The learning resources are available in Spanish and English, and the classroom content and the teaching staff's activities are available in all three languages.

In order to take this master's degree, students must be able to read scientific and technical texts in English, as some of the teaching materials (books, articles, etc) are written solely in English.

Duration

The Joint University Master's Degree in Computational and Mathematical Engineering has been designed so that it can be completed in one year (two semesters) or two years (four semesters), but there is no maximum time limit for completion of the degree. Each student can adapt the duration and pace of study to the time they have available to dedicate to them.

The student can choose, on an annual basis, the number of subjects of each semester in which he wants to enroll.In fact, when enrolling on courses, students receive personalized advice from their tutor to help them draw up a suitable plan. Aspects such as their needs, interests, time available and prior knowledge are all taken into account. The aim is to consolidate their skills, which will ensure that they make good progress while studying for the degree.

The Joint University Master's Degree in Computational and Mathematical Engineering has been designed so that it can be completed in one year (two semesters) or two years (four semesters), but there is no maximum time limit for completion of the degree. Each student can adapt the duration and pace of study to the time they have available to dedicate to them.

The student can choose, on an annual basis, the number of subjects of each semester in which he wants to enroll.In fact, when enrolling on courses, students receive personalized advice from their tutor to help them draw up a suitable plan. Aspects such as their needs, interests, time available and prior knowledge are all taken into account. The aim is to consolidate their skills, which will ensure that they make good progress while studying for the degree.

Students are recommended to take the master's degree in two years, particularly if they have to combine their studies with other endeavours. Taking the programme in one year is only recommended if the student can study full-time.
University Master's Degree in Computational Engineering and Mathematics (joint URV, UOC)

Academic team

  • Daniel Riera Terrén
    Daniel Riera Terrén

    PhD in Computer Engineering. He conducts research focused on gamification design and the development of hybrid algorithms (combining AI, OR and CP) to solve combinatorial problems. He also teaches courses on theoretical computer science, web development and bioinformatics.

University Master's Degree in Computational Engineering and Mathematics (joint URV, UOC)

Professional outing

Objectives

The aim of the master's degree programme is to prepare graduates from different degree programmes to work in their respective areas of interest by providing them with training in computational and mathematical engineering. Graduates will be able to resolve a wide range of problems in the fields of industry, business (services) and scientific research, using the language and tools provided by advanced training in computational and mathematical engineering.

Profiles

This master's degree programme is targeted at candidates who hold a bachelor's degree in: Mathematics, Statistics, Physics and similar areas. It also targets students who hold degrees in Computer Science, Telecommunications, Electronic Engineering, Industrial Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Aeronautics and similar fields.

Competencies

Joint University Master's Degree in Computational and Mathematical Engineering (URV, UOC) graduates will be able to:

  • Understand and apply advanced computing knowledge and numerical or computational methods to engineering problems.
  • Apply computational, mathematical and statistical methods to model, design and develop applications, services, intelligent systems and knowledge-based systems.
  • Apply mathematical and computational methods to solve technological problems and company engineering problems, particularly in research, development and innovation tasks.
  • Ability to model problems using the language of mathematics and solve them with formal reasoning.
  • Identify the mathematical theories needed to construct models based on problems from other disciplines.
  • Handle mathematics and statistics software.
  Synthesize and present research results verbally and in writing, in accordance with the rules for writing scientific documentation.

Joint University Master's Degree in Computational and Mathematical Engineering (URV, UOC) graduates will be able to:

  • Understand and apply advanced computing knowledge and numerical or computational methods to engineering problems.
  • Apply computational, mathematical and statistical methods to model, design and develop applications, services, intelligent systems and knowledge-based systems.
  • Apply mathematical and computational methods to solve technological problems and company engineering problems, particularly in research, development and innovation tasks.
  • Ability to model problems using the language of mathematics and solve them with formal reasoning.
  • Identify the mathematical theories needed to construct models based on problems from other disciplines.
  • Handle mathematics and statistics software.
  • Synthesize and present research results verbally and in writing, in accordance with the rules for writing scientific documentation.
  • Model, simulate and analyse systems, processes and networks.
  • Analyse and process data that enable the generation and management of useful information during decision-making procedures.
  • Design, implement and validate algorithms using the most suitable structures.
  • Develop a research project proposal using research support tools.
  • Understand and apply advanced knowledge in high-performance computing and, specifically, in parallel/distributed computing, to solve scientific and engineering problems.

