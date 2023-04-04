Online Specialization in Human Security and Peace Operations (UOC, UNITAR)
Presentation
The Human Security and Peace Operations specialization is a unique course designed to enhance students' understanding of conflict and peace processes from a human security perspective and of the role that peace operations play in conflict resolution.
The specialization is designed to deepen students' understanding of conflict and peace from a human security angle.
By combining the expertise of the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) and the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR), the specialization in Human Security and Peace Operations aims to provide students with a broad analytical skills set as well as first-hand knowledge of and unique expertise in the field of conflict and human security.
The specialization uses a series of case studies to analyse best practices and provide students with the analytical skills necessary to understand and assess peace operations from a human security perspective. It is part of the Master's Degree in Conflict, Peace and Security offered by the UOC in collaboration with UNITAR.
