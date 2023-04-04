Specialization in Intercultural Conflict Management (UOC, UNITAR)

Payment of the enrolment fee is made once only by card direct debit or bank transfer.

If you choose card direct debit, you will have to give the details of the card to be charged during the enrolment process. Remember that the cards we accept are VISA, Visa Electron and MasterCard (you cannot pay with American Express or Diner's Club).

The charge for the course enrolment fee will be made the following month. If you choose to pay for your course by card, remember that the terms and conditions to which you have agreed with your bank will apply. It is important that the card limit is higher than the cost of enrolment to prevent bills from being rejected.

If you have a SEPA bank account, payment can be made by direct debit. To choose this payment option, you will have to enter your bank details on the enrolment form. The charge for the course enrolment fee will be made the following month.

If you choose to pay by bank transfer, a scanned copy of the counterfoil must be sent via the Campus section: Secretary's Office / Enrolment / Payment options. The deadline for payment is ten days after the formalization date and always before the start of teaching.

You can arrange the transfer with the details shown on the enrolment sheet.

Banco Santander Central Hispano

Passeig de Gràcia, 5. 08007 Barcelona. Spain

Account number: 0049-1806-91-2111869374

Swift Code: BSCH ES MM

IBAN: ES15-0049-1806-9121-1186-9374