Online Specialization in International Relations, Geopolitics and Global Governance (UOC, IBEI)
Presentation
The specialization course in international politics and global governance offers an in-depth insight into the main problems in international politics at present, considering both the economic aspects and the politics of international relations in the modern world. The specialization course covers both the formal and most visible components of international politics, as well as the less evident aspects of global governance processes, with the involvement and interaction of a broad range of public and private actors.
The course is designed to provide specialized training and advanced analytical and conceptual tools to understand and analyse the complexity and dynamism of international society. It also aims to provide a solid foundation of knowledge on International Relations, from both a political and economic standpoint.
