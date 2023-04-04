Online Specialization in Regional Studies (UOC, UNITAR)
Presentation
Regional Studies in World Politics: Understanding the European Union, Latin America, East Asia, the Near East and Africa.
The course aims to give students an in-depth understanding of regional studies, focusing especially on the European Union, Latin America, East Asia, the Near East and Africa. The programme gives an overview of political, economic and social events in these regions and undertakes a detailed analysis of their relationship with world politics. Students will develop a critical understanding of international relations and the dynamics that influence regional and global politics.
