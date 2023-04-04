Postgraduate Diploma in Armed Conflicts (UOC, UNITAR)

Raquel Xalabarder Plantada

Professor of Intellectual Property. Current dean of the UOC's Faculty of Law and Political Science.

Doctoral degree in Law (PhD), University of Barcelona, 1997. Master of Laws (LLM), Columbia University Law School, New York, 1993. Law degree (JD), University of Barcelona, 1988. Visiting scholar at Columbia University Law School (Fulbright Scholar), New York, 2000-2001. Honorarvertrag at Max-Planck-Institute for Intellectual Property and Competition Law, Munich, 2008. Tutor of intellectual property courses for the WIPO Academy (since 2000). Member of the European Copyright Society (ECS) and the International Literary and Artistic Association (ALAI), as well as the current chair of ALAI's Spanish group ALADDA.

She has been working at the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) since 1997, serving as director of the Bachelor's Degree in Law (Feb. 2002 – Sept. 2007) and deputy director of the Office of the Vice-President for Academic Affairs and Faculty (Nov. 2008 – Sept. 2013). She is currently dean of the Faculty of Law and Political Science.

She has taught extensively and published in the fields of copyright and intellectual property, private international law and internet law.