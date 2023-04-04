Campus
Online Postgraduate Diploma in Armed Conflicts (UOC, UNITAR)

Presentation

Conflicts are a constant in people's lives, in social groups and in international life. In all historical epochs, in all cultures, groups and countries, the search for peace is a constant. The costs of conflict are very high. Human suffering, economic losses and moral degradation. The Postgraduate in Armed Conflict is a unique opportunity designed to increase understanding of conflicts in all their dimensions and explore innovative approaches to their management, resolution and transformation, with the help of the world¿s leading academics and experts. Built with the combined expertise of the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) and the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR), it aims to equip participants with a wide range of skills, first-hand knowledge and unique expertise from of the field. The postgraduate course (see more information below) is suitable for professionals working in conflict zones, within the framework of regional, governmental and non-gove...
A special collaboration with the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) has been established to jointly run this programme. Students must take part of the curriculum of the course programme on the virtual campus of UNITAR and part on the UOC one.

Postgraduate Diploma in Armed Conflicts (UOC, UNITAR)

Academic programme

Postgraduate in Armed Conflicts

SUBJECTCREDITS
Introduction to Peace Operations & History of UN PO3
Conflict Analysis3
Conflict Resolution3
Human Security in Post-Conflicts Interventions3
Media and Peace Building3
Corruption, Conflict and Security3
Research Methods4
Philosophy of Peace and Non Violence</...
Duration


At the UOC, an ECTS credit is equivalent to 25 hours of student work. Depending on the number of ECTS credits, the duration of postgraduate programs ranges from 1 month to 2 years, approximately:

  • Master's degree: 2 years
  • Postgraduate diploma: 1 year
  • Specialization: 1 semester (6 months)
  • Course: between 1 and 6 months
     

The specialization is a course within the Master's Degree in Conflict, Peace and Security. Students can go on to study either this master's degree or one of the following postgraduate courses: Armed Conflict, or Crisis Management and Strategic Management.
Postgraduate Diploma in Armed Conflicts (UOC, UNITAR)

Academic team

  Raquel Xalabarder Plantada
    Raquel Xalabarder Plantada

    Professor of Intellectual Property. Current dean of the UOC's Faculty of Law and Political Science.

    Doctoral degree in Law (PhD), University of Barcelona, 1997. Master of Laws (LLM), Columbia University Law School, New York, 1993. Law degree (JD), University of Barcelona, 1988. Visiting scholar at Columbia University Law School (Fulbright Scholar), New York, 2000-2001. Honorarvertrag at Max-Planck-Institute for Intellectual Property and Competition Law, Munich, 2008. Tutor of intellectual property courses for the WIPO Academy (since 2000). Member of the European Copyright Society (ECS) and the International Literary and Artistic Association (ALAI), as well as the current chair of ALAI's Spanish group ALADDA.

    She has been working at the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) since 1997, serving as director of the Bachelor's Degree in Law (Feb. 2002 – Sept. 2007) and deputy director of the Office of the Vice-President for Academic Affairs and Faculty (Nov. 2008 – Sept. 2013). She is currently dean of the Faculty of Law and Political Science.

    She has taught extensively and published in the fields of copyright and intellectual property, private international law and internet law. 

Postgraduate Diploma in Armed Conflicts (UOC, UNITAR)

Career opportunities

Objectives

  • to know the theory, its different approaches and the nature of contemporary conflicts
  • to acquire skills of analysis and the ability to plan actions for peaceful interventions, both for the prevention of conflicts and for intervening during their development
  • to learn techniques and strategies for intelligent non-violent intervention in conflict situations
  • to access information and knowledge to be able to develop efficient intervention programmes and manage the quest for positive specific solutions
  • to be able to lead and facilitate negotiation and mediation processes
  • to transform the way to communicate both to prevent and to end conflicts

Employability

The employability of UOC students is key to the university's success. We identify and include in our programmes of study key competencies that are in demand in the job market. And our career guidance services empower you to make decisions and take action for your future occupation.

Student Profile

  • Any person with responsibilities and interests in solving conflicts
  • Consultants, executives, leaders, lawyers of any industry
  • Civil servants and managers of private and public organisations
  • Directors and staff of NGOs, companies and other organisations working in conflict areas, in reconstruction, development and international cooperation
  • Politicians and trade unionists
  • Members of the armed forces and the police.

Competencies

  • Understanding the overall concept of what we mean by conflict resolution, its terminology and the action criteria, techniques and methods specific to it.
  • Understanding and learning how to analyse how family, education, political, social and armed conflicts occur and also learn how to manage, transform and resolve them using strategies, techniques and resources for an intelligent and non-violent intervention.
  • Acquiring the skills to analyse and plan the action in peaceful interventions in conflicts, both from the prevention and intervention perspective as the conflict occurs.
  • Having the ability to develop communication aspects to prevent, direct and pacify conflicts.
  • Knowing how to find information and knowledge to develop efficient intervention programmes and manage the search for specific and positive solutions.
  • Designing, managing and developing conflict resolution processes based on the different techniques and procedures.

Postgraduate Diploma in Armed Conflicts (UOC, UNITAR)

Access requirements

Admission requirements

To gain entry to the programme, participants don't need to have an authenticated university qualification.

Boost your career

The UOC Postgraduate Training offers you programs aimed at acquiring the knowledge required for the most valued professional profiles.

Prior knowledge

The course material will be in English and the language used in class will also be English. Therefore, a command of English is required to follow this programme.

Degrees

Once the overall assessment process has been completed successfully, the UOC will issue a Master Diploma/ Postgraduate Diploma/Specialization Certificate to those participants with an accredited university qualification that is valid in Spain.

Should you not have such a qualification, a Certificate will be issued.
Postgraduate Diploma in Armed Conflicts (UOC, UNITAR)

Enrolment and fees

Enrolment process

This is the enrolment process that you have to follow if you want to start studying at the UOC for the first time.

Fill in the enrolment form that you will find on all the pages of the program. After registering your personal data, you will be provided with a username and you will choose your password to access the campus.

Once you have enrolled, you will receive two messages to the mailbox that you have indicated. A first message is the confirmation of the formalization of your registration. In a second message, we will remind you of the username and password you have chosen, which will allow you to access the virtual campus.

Once you have completed your enrolment there is a fourteen day period within which you may exercise your right to withdraw your enrolment.

How do you enrol?

There are two moments a year for enrolment in Postgraduate Training, depending on when the program in question begins to teach. Check the registration period and the beginning of the course on the page of the studies you want to study.

Enrolment from May onwards

for programmes starting in September or October

Enrolment from November onwards

for programmes starting in February or March

 

The fees for this programme will be those applicable when enrolment is completed. Subject to annual revisions.

Consult the section Payment options. When enrolling, you will be able to choose the payment option that best meets your needs.
Price

4,445 €
Price
4,445 €

For new students, the first installment will be 10% of the amount.

Master: The first installment will be paid with POS, at the time of enrollment, and the rest in a maximum of 19 monthly installments starting from the month of beginning of teaching, by direct debit.

In case of enrolling a master's degree with an amount higher than 5,000 euros, the first installment will be paid by direct debit.

Postgraduate: The first installment will be paid with POS, at the time of enrollment, and the rest in a maximum of 7 monthly installments starting from the month of beginning of teaching, by direct debit.

Specialization and course: for amounts over 300 euros the first installment will be paid with POS, at the time of enrollment, and the rest in a maximum of 3 instalments by direct debit.

Payment in instalments carries a cost of 28,20 euros per procedure.

Payment of the enrolment fee is made once only by direct debit. When choosing this payment option, you will have to enter your bank details on the enrolment form. The charge for the enrolment fee will be made the following month.

In the case of specialization courses, one-off payment is made by POS terminal.

In the case of specialization courses, one-off payment is made by POS terminal.

Consult the financing terms and conditions:

  • BBVA
  • CaixaBank
  • Préstamo Aplazo (Deferred loan) Santander

Payment of the enrolment fee is made once only by card direct debit or bank transfer.

If you choose card direct debit, you will have to give the details of the card to be charged during the enrolment process. Remember that the cards we accept are VISA, Visa Electron and MasterCard (you cannot pay with American Express or Diner's Club).

The charge for the course enrolment fee will be made the following month. If you choose to pay for your course by card, remember that the terms and conditions to which you have agreed with your bank will apply. It is important that the card limit is higher than the cost of enrolment to prevent bills from being rejected.

If you have a SEPA bank account, payment can be made by direct debit. To choose this payment option, you will have to enter your bank details on the enrolment form. The charge for the course enrolment fee will be made the following month.

If you choose to pay by bank transfer, a scanned copy of the counterfoil must be sent via the Campus section: Secretary's Office / Enrolment / Payment options.  The deadline for payment is ten days after the formalization date and always before the start of teaching.

You can arrange the transfer with the details shown on the enrolment sheet.

Banco Santander Central Hispano
Passeig de Gràcia, 5. 08007 Barcelona. Spain
Account number: 0049-1806-91-2111869374
Swift Code: BSCH ES MM
IBAN: ES15-0049-1806-9121-1186-9374

Companies may only make payments by bank transfer. They cannot make payment in instalments.

During the enrolment process, you can choose the form of payment for the company in the drop-down menu.

A scanned copy of the proof of payment must be sent via the Campus section: Secretary's Office / Enrolment / Payment options.

The details you will need to make the transfer are as follows:

Banco Santander Central Hispano
Passeig de Gràcia, 5. 08007 Barcelona. Spain
Account number: 0049-1806-91-2111869374
Swift Code: BSCH ES MM
IBAN: ES15-0049-1806-9121-1186-9374


Important: if the company pays a percentage and the student the remaining percentage, the company's part must be paid by bank transfer, and the student's part using the available preferred payment option (transfer, direct debit or card direct debit).

