Online Postgraduate Diploma in Armed Conflicts (UOC, UNITAR)
Presentation
Conflicts are a constant in people's lives, in social groups and in international life. In all historical epochs, in all cultures, groups and countries, the search for peace is a constant. The costs of conflict are very high. Human suffering, economic losses and moral degradation. The Postgraduate in Armed Conflict is a unique opportunity designed to increase understanding of conflicts in all their dimensions and explore innovative approaches to their management, resolution and transformation, with the help of the world¿s leading academics and experts. Built with the combined expertise of the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) and the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR), it aims to equip participants with a wide range of skills, first-hand knowledge and unique expertise from of the field. The postgraduate course (see more information below) is suitable for professionals working in conflict zones, within the framework of regional, governmental and non-gove...
