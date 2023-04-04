Online Postgraduate Diploma in Crisis Management and Strategic Planning (UOC, UNITAR)
Presentation
The Postgraduate Diploma in Crisis Management and Strategic Planning is a unique opportunity designed to increase understanding of conflicts in all their dimensions and explore innovative approaches to their management, resolution and transformation, with the help of world-leading academics and experts. Built with the combined expertise of the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) and the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR), it aims to equip participants with a broad set of skills, first-hand knowledge and unique expertise from the field. . The postgraduate course in Crisis Management and Strategic Planning (see more information below) is suitable for professionals working in conflict zones, within the framework of regional, governmental and non-governmental organizations, also for graduate students, young researchers or other academics who are interested in increasing your knowledge of conflicts and gaining skills in how to best resolve them. By choosing the...
The Postgraduate Diploma in Crisis Management and Strategic Planning is a unique opportunity designed to increase understanding of conflicts in all their dimensions and explore innovative approaches to their management, resolution and transformation, with the help of world-leading academics and experts. Built with the combined expertise of the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) and the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR), it aims to equip participants with a broad set of skills, first-hand knowledge and unique expertise from the field. . The postgraduate course in Crisis Management and Strategic Planning (see more information below) is suitable for professionals working in conflict zones, within the framework of regional, governmental and non-governmental organizations, also for graduate students, young researchers or other academics who are interested in increasing your knowledge of conflicts and gaining skills in how to best resolve them. By choosing the postgraduate degree in Crisis Management and Strategic Planning, students gain access to a wide community of graduates (alumni) around the world. Becoming a part of this community will be a valuable asset for a lifetime. For more information you can consult the program file in English.
For Early Enrolment
You can split your payment into instalments
Content
- Conflict Analysis
- Conflict Resolution
- Introduction to PO and History of UN PO
- Mandate Evaluation, Leadership and Strategic Planning
- Interncultural/Ethnic Conflict and the management of diversity
- Game Theory
- Crisis Management
- Gender Matters
- Research Methods
Fully online method
World's first ever online university
Personalized guidance and support
-
4th
Fourth among Spanish universities under 50 years olD