Scientific journals
Knowledge dissemination

Artnodes

A journal about art, science and technology

BiD

University texts on library and information science

Co-published with the University of Barcelona (UB)

Dictatorships & democracies

Journal of History and Culture

Co-published with the Fundacio Carles Pi i Sunyer

COMeIN

Journal of the Faculty of Information and Communication Sciences

Digithum

A relational perspective of culture, individual and society in late modernity

Co-published with the University of Antioquia (Colombia)

ETHE

International Journal of Educational Technology in Higher Education

Co-published with the University of Los Andes (Colombia), the Dublin City University (Ireland) and the Vytautas Magnus University (Lithuania)

IDP

A journal about Internet, Law and Politics

Mosaic

A journal about multimedia technologies and communication sponsored by the Faculty of Computer Science, Multimedia and Telecommunications

Internet Policy Review

Journal of internet regulation

Coedited with the Alexander Von Humboldt Institute for Internet and Society (HIIG)

Impact and visibility of UOC R&I Journals

Impact and visibility of UOC R&I Open Access Journals

Oikonomics

A journal about economics, business and society sponsored by the Faculty of Economics and Business

Discontinued journals
 

· Journal of Conflictology [2012-2014]

· UOC Papers [2005-2008]

· UOC R&I Working Papers [2017-2018]

· Walk In [2009-2011]

 