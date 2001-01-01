To navigate through the UOC page, JavaScript must be enabled, but it seems to be disabled or not compatible with your browser. If you want to browse the UOC, change your browser settings to enable JavaScript and try again.
We've changed the way you log in to the Virtual Campus.
You can sign in via this link:
In this space you will find the digital journals promoted by the Departments of the UOC.
Co-published with the University of Barcelona (UB)
Co-published with the Fundacio Carles Pi i Sunyer
Journal of the Faculty of Information and Communication Sciences
Co-published with the University of Antioquia (Colombia)
Co-published with the University of Los Andes (Colombia), the Dublin City University (Ireland) and the Vytautas Magnus University (Lithuania)
A journal about multimedia technologies and communication sponsored by the Faculty of Computer Science, Multimedia and Telecommunications
Coedited with the Alexander Von Humboldt Institute for Internet and Society (HIIG)
View infographic
A journal about economics, business and society sponsored by the Faculty of Economics and Business
· Journal of Conflictology [2012-2014]
· UOC Papers [2005-2008]
· UOC R&I Working Papers [2017-2018]
· Walk In [2009-2011]