Online postgraduate courses
UOC online postgraduate programmes offer short courses lasting between a month and six months.
They are packages of university learning focusing specifically on fields of particular interest.
No classes or timetables
Format: 100% online
ECTS credits: between 1 and 8
Why choose the UOC?
UOC graduates report high satisfaction
77% would choose the UOC again
81% are satisfied with their degree
Recognition from companies
Companies value UOC students' preparedness and their qualifications
Extensive academic community
More than 97,500 currently active students
133,000 graduates
High-quality online education
Student-centred educational model
Personalized support from teaching staff
A methodology that is compatible with employment
91% of UOC students study while working
International awards and accolades
For our social commitment, research and teaching quality
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