The Doctoral School has coordinated the UOC's PhD programmes since 2014, adopting the university's strategy to provide the optimal ecosystem for innovative, interdisciplinary, translational and top-notch research training. The UOC's research and innovation (R&I) is helping overcome pressing challenges faced by global societies in the 21st century by studying interactions between technology and human and social sciences with a specific focus on the network society, e-learning and e-health.

The School is part of the UOC's Interdisciplinary R&I Hub, where it collaborates with more than 500 researchers, 51 research groups, and the faculties. Although located in central Barcelona, the Hub is accessible to the global community online, just like the UOC.

The university also develops online learning innovations at its eLearning Innovation Center (eLinC), as well as UOC community entrepreneurship and knowledge transfer via the Hubbik platform.