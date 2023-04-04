What are online PhD programmes?
UOC online doctoral programmes are academic studies at the highest level that provide you with the skills and techniques needed for conducting research.
The UOC's PhD programmes offer you the flexibility of a fully online method. The Virtual Campus provides you with learning resources, guidance from a tutor, support from the teaching team, and spaces in which you can interact and share ideas with fellow students.
Online, anytime
Fully online programmes
9 Doctoral programmes
Do your PhD online at the UOC
The Doctoral School supervises PhD studies at the UOC and provides suitable environments for innovative, high-quality research. It works together with all the university's faculties and its two research centres, the Internet Interdisciplinary Institute (IN3) and the eLearning Innovation Center (eLinC).
About the UOC Doctoral School
Explore the full range of online doctoral programmes available at the UOC: Bioinformatics (interuniversity); Business Administration and Management (interuniversity); Education and ICT (E-learning); Health and Psychology; Humanities and Communication; the Information and Knowledge Society; Law, Politics and Economics; Network and Information Technologies (interuniversity); Society, Technology and Culture; and Tourism (interuniversity).
Why choose the UOC?
87% would choose the UOC again.
81% are happy with their qualification.
Students
Study and work.
Companies know us.
A key characteristic of the UOC is its educational model: high-quality online methods that base everything around the student and their learning activities. UOC students are highly active learners.
We have received awards for our online methodology, our involvement in research projects, our commitment to society and our record for quality in digital learning.
Graduates
