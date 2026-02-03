What are online PhD programmes?

The UOC's doctoral programmes provide students with the skills and techniques needed for research.

The programmes allow students to develop their theses at two different paces: full-time and part-time. They also offer two different formats: on-site at the Interdisciplinary R&I Hub (predoctoral researchers with grants) or online, with the UOC's unique methodology. The UOC can offer on-site and online research placements, allowing doctoral students to get first-hand experience with research groups.

Online, anytime

Fully online programmes

9 Doctoral programmes

Do your PhD online at the UOC

Explore the full range of online doctoral programmes available at the UOC: Bioinformatics (interuniversity); Business Administration and Management (interuniversity); Education and ICT (E-learning); Health and Psychology; Humanities and Communication; the Information and Knowledge Society; Law, Politics and Economics; Network and Information Technologies (interuniversity); Society, Technology and Culture; and Tourism (interuniversity).

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About the UOC Doctoral School

The Doctoral School has coordinated the UOC's PhD programmes since 2014, adopting the university's strategy to provide the optimal ecosystem for innovative, interdisciplinary, translational and top-notch research training. The UOC's research and innovation (R&I) is helping overcome pressing challenges faced by global societies in the 21st century by studying interactions between technology and human and social sciences with a specific focus on the network society, e-learning and e-health.

The School is part of the UOC's Interdisciplinary R&I Hub, where it collaborates with more than 500 researchers, 51 research groups, and the faculties. Although located in central Barcelona, the Hub is accessible to the global community online, just like the UOC.

The university also develops online learning innovations at its eLearning Innovation Center (eLinC), as well as UOC community entrepreneurship and knowledge transfer via the Hubbik platform.

Research Lines

Doctoral programs have research lines, and each of them has thesis proposals offered by the university's teaching and research staff. Check the thesis proposals at this link and contact the responsible researcher.

Study online

At the UOC, the teaching staff and tutors are with you at all times.

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Why choose the UOC?

UOC graduates report high satisfaction

77% would choose the UOC again

81% are satisfied with their degree

Recognition from companies

Companies value UOC students' preparedness and their qualifications

Extensive academic community

More than 97,500 currently active students

133,000 graduates

High-quality online education

Student-centred educational model

Personalized support from teaching staff

A methodology that is compatible with employment

91% of UOC students study while working

International awards and accolades

For our social commitment, research and teaching quality

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