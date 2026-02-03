What are online PhD programmes?
The UOC's doctoral programmes provide students with the skills and techniques needed for research.
The programmes allow students to develop their theses at two different paces: full-time and part-time. They also offer two different formats: on-site at the Interdisciplinary R&I Hub (predoctoral researchers with grants) or online, with the UOC's unique methodology. The UOC can offer on-site and online research placements, allowing doctoral students to get first-hand experience with research groups.
Online, anytime
Fully online programmes
9 Doctoral programmes
Do your PhD online at the UOC
Explore the full range of online doctoral programmes available at the UOC: Bioinformatics (interuniversity); Business Administration and Management (interuniversity); Education and ICT (E-learning); Health and Psychology; Humanities and Communication; the Information and Knowledge Society; Law, Politics and Economics; Network and Information Technologies (interuniversity); Society, Technology and Culture; and Tourism (interuniversity).
About the UOC Doctoral School
The Doctoral School has coordinated the UOC's PhD programmes since 2014, adopting the university's strategy to provide the optimal ecosystem for innovative, interdisciplinary, translational and top-notch research training. The UOC's research and innovation (R&I) is helping overcome pressing challenges faced by global societies in the 21st century by studying interactions between technology and human and social sciences with a specific focus on the network society, e-learning and e-health.
The School is part of the UOC's Interdisciplinary R&I Hub, where it collaborates with more than 500 researchers, 51 research groups, and the faculties. Although located in central Barcelona, the Hub is accessible to the global community online, just like the UOC.
The university also develops online learning innovations at its eLearning Innovation Center (eLinC), as well as UOC community entrepreneurship and knowledge transfer via the Hubbik platform.
Research Lines
Doctoral programs have research lines, and each of them has thesis proposals offered by the university's teaching and research staff. Check the thesis proposals at this link and contact the responsible researcher.
Why choose the UOC?
UOC graduates report high satisfaction
77% would choose the UOC again
81% are satisfied with their degree
Recognition from companies
Companies value UOC students' preparedness and their qualifications
Extensive academic community
More than 97,500 currently active students
133,000 graduates
High-quality online education
Student-centred educational model
Personalized support from teaching staff
A methodology that is compatible with employment
91% of UOC students study while working
International awards and accolades
For our social commitment, research and teaching quality
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