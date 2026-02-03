What are online research, entrepreneurship and knowledge transfer courses?

The UOC also offers research, entrepreneurship and knowledge transfer courses to support PhD students', researchers' and faculty members' research activities in academic, scientific and business fields. These short courses are run in English and focus on the development of competencies relating to research activities.

No classes or timetables

Format: 100% online

Courses in English

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Study online

At the UOC, the teaching staff and tutors are with you at all times.

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Why choose the UOC?

UOC graduates report high satisfaction

77% would choose the UOC again

81% are satisfied with their degree

Recognition from companies

Companies value UOC students' preparedness and their qualifications

Extensive academic community

More than 97,500 currently active students

133,000 graduates

High-quality online education

Student-centred educational model

Personalized support from teaching staff

A methodology that is compatible with employment

91% of UOC students study while working

International awards and accolades

For our social commitment, research and teaching quality

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