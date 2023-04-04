What are online research, entrepreneurship and knowledge transfer courses?
The UOC also offers research, entrepreneurship and knowledge transfer courses to support PhD students', researchers' and faculty members' research activities in academic, scientific and business fields. These short courses are run in English and focus on the development of competencies relating to research activities.
No classes or timetables
Format: 100% online
Courses in English
Why choose the UOC?
Recommended by our graduates
87% would choose the UOC again.
81% are happy with their qualification.
87,500
Students
90%
Study and work.
Companies know us.
Educational model
A key characteristic of the UOC is its educational model: high-quality online methods that base everything around the student and their learning activities. UOC students are highly active learners.
International awards
We have received awards for our online methodology, our involvement in research projects, our commitment to society and our record for quality in digital learning.
104,501
Graduates
Would you like more information?
Send us your details and we'll send you information on this program and regarding UOC products, services and promotional activities.