Campus

What are online research, entrepreneurship and knowledge transfer courses?

The UOC also offers research, entrepreneurship and knowledge transfer courses to support PhD students', researchers' and faculty members' research activities in academic, scientific and business fields. These short courses are run in English and focus on the development of competencies relating to research activities.

No classes or timetables

Format: 100% online

Courses in English

4iyPaEwx_Iw
Study online

At the UOC, the teaching staff and tutors are with you at all times.

img

Why choose the UOC?

Recommended by our graduates

87% would choose the UOC again.

81% are happy with their qualification.

87,500

Students

90%

Study and work.

Companies know us.

 

Educational model

A key characteristic of the UOC is its educational model: high-quality online methods that base everything around the student and their learning activities. UOC students are highly active learners.

International awards

We have received awards for our online methodology, our involvement in research projects, our commitment to society and our record for quality in digital learning.

104,501

Graduates

Would you like more information?

Send us your details and we'll send you information on this program and regarding UOC products, services and promotional activities.

Gender
In what language do you want to receive the information?
More information