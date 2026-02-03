AFGHANISTAN ÅLAND ISLANDS ALBANIA ALGERIA AMERICAN SAMOA ANDORRA ANGOLA ANGUILLA ANTARCTICA ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA ARGENTINA ARMENIA ARUBA AUSTRALIA AUSTRIA AZERBAIJAN BAHAMAS BAHRAIN BANGLADESH BARBADOS BELARUS BELGIUM BELIZE BENIN BERMUDA BHUTAN BOLIVIA, PLURINATIONAL STATE OF BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA BOTSWANA BOUVET ISLAND BRAZIL BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY BRUNEI DARUSSALAM BULGARIA BURKINA FASO BURUNDI CAMBODIA CAMEROON CANADA CAPE VERDE CAYMAN ISLANDS CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC CHAD CHILE CHINA CHRISTMAS ISLAND COCOS (KEELING) ISLANDS COLOMBIA COMOROS CONGO, THE DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF THE COOK ISLANDS COSTA RICA CROATIA CUBA CYPRUS CZECH REPUBLIC DENMARK DJIBOUTI DOMINICA DOMINICAN REPUBLIC ECUADOR EGYPT EL SALVADOR EQUATORIAL GUINEA ERITREA ESTONIA ESWATINI ETHIOPIA FALKLAND ISLANDS (MALVINAS) FAROE ISLANDS FIJI FINLAND FRANCE FRENCH GUIANA FRENCH POLYNESIA FRENCH SOUTHERN TERRITORIES GABON GAMBIA GEORGIA GERMANY GHANA GIBRALTAR GREECE GREENLAND GRENADA GUADELOUPE GUAM GUATEMALA GUERNSEY GUINEA GUINEA-BISSAU GUYANA HAITI HEARD ISLAND AND MCDONALD ISLANDS HONDURAS HONG KONG HUNGARY ICELAND INDIA INDONESIA IRAN, ISLAMIC REPUBLIC OF IRAQ IRELAND ISLE OF MAN ISRAEL ITALY IVORY COAST JAMAICA JAPAN JERSEY JORDAN KAZAKHSTAN KENYA KIRIBATI KOSOVO KUWAIT KYRGYZSTAN LAO PEOPLE'S DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC LATVIA LEBANON LESOTHO LIBERIA LIBYAN ARAB JAMAHIRIYA LIECHTENSTEIN LITHUANIA LUXEMBOURG MACAO MACEDONIA, THE FORMER YUGOSLAV REPUBLIC OF MADAGASCAR MALAWI MALAYSIA MALDIVES MALI MALTA MARSHALL ISLANDS MARTINIQUE MAURITANIA MAURITIUS MAYOTTE MEXICO MICRONESIA, FEDERATED STATES OF MOLDOVA, REPUBLIC OF MONACO MONGOLIA MONTENEGRO MONTSERRAT MOROCCO MOZAMBIQUE MYANMAR NAMIBIA NAURU NEPAL NETHERLANDS NETHERLANDS ANTILLES NEW CALEDONIA NEW ZEALAND NICARAGUA NIGER NIGERIA NIUE NORFOLK ISLAND NORTH KOREA NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS NORWAY OMAN PAKISTAN PALAU PALESTINIAN TERRITORY, OCCUPIED PANAMA PAPUA NEW GUINEA PARAGUAY PERU PHILIPPINES PITCAIRN POLAND PORTUGAL PUERTO RICO QATAR REPUBLIC OF THE CONGO RÉUNION ROMANIA RUSSIAN FEDERATION RWANDA SAINT BARTHÉLEMY SAINT HELENA SAINT KITTS AND NEVIS SAINT LUCIA SAINT MARTIN SAINT PIERRE AND MIQUELON SAINT VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES SAMOA SAN MARINO SAO TOME AND PRINCIPE SAUDI ARABIA SENEGAL SERBIA SEYCHELLES SIERRA LEONE SINGAPORE SLOVAKIA SLOVENIA SOLOMON ISLANDS SOMALIA SOUTH AFRICA SOUTH GEORGIA AND THE SOUTH SANDWICH ISLANDS SOUTH KOREA SOUTH SUDAN SPAIN SRI LANKA SUDAN SURINAME SVALBARD AND JAN MAYEN SWEDEN SWITZERLAND SYRIAN ARAB REPUBLIC TAIWAN, PROVINCE OF CHINA TAJIKISTAN TANZANIA, UNITED REPUBLIC OF THAILAND TIMOR-LESTE TOGO TOKELAU TONGA TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO TUNISIA TURKEY TURKMENISTAN TURKS AND CAICOS ISLANDS TUVALU UGANDA UKRAINE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES UNITED KINGDOM UNITED STATES UNITED STATES MINOR OUTLYING ISLANDS URUGUAY UZBEKISTAN VANUATU VATICAN CITY VENEZUELA, BOLIVARIAN REPUBLIC OF VIETNAM VIRGIN ISLANDS, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS, U.S. WALLIS AND FUTUNA WESTERN SAHARA YEMEN ZAMBIA ZIMBABWE Country