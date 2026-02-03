Course offering

Qualify with one of our life long learning courses

With the UOC's life long learning courses, you'll get an official qualification with our unique educational model that is constantly evolving for students who are constantly evolving.

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Programmes taught in English

90.400
STUDENTS
122.750 graduates
27
BACHELOR'S DEGREES
53
UNIVERSITY MASTER'S DEGREES
13
LIFELONG LEARNING MASTER'S DEGREES
254
SPECIALIZATION DIPLOMAS, EXPERT DIPLOMAS AND POSTGRADUATE COURSES
9
DOCTORAL PROGRAMMES
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Fully online university

At the UOC, we've been guiding and supporting your learning for more than 30 years.

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