How to apply

The UOC has different enrolment options depending on the type of course that will be taken. To see the information about the enrolment process, you must go to the specific page for the course you want to study.

In the case of official qualifications (bachelor's degrees and university master's degrees), you must send an admission application prior to enrolling. With this application, you will receive a user name and password to access your Admissions Campus, where a tutor will guide you through the enrolment process and will counsel you in choosing courses adapted to your availability and pace of learning.