How to apply
The UOC has different enrolment options depending on the type of course that will be taken. To see the information about the enrolment process, you must go to the specific page for the course you want to study.
In the case of official qualifications (bachelor's degrees and university master's degrees), you must send an admission application prior to enrolling. With this application, you will receive a user name and password to access your Admissions Campus, where a tutor will guide you through the enrolment process and will counsel you in choosing courses adapted to your availability and pace of learning.
The UOC offers its students the possibility of starting the courses at two different times, which correspond to the University's two tuition commencement periods.
With the UOC's half-yearly enrolment periods, admission can be requested in either of the two semesters of the academic year. Thus, each year, students can send their admission application at two times.
The enrolment dates, and the periods for performing the associated procedures, vary depending on the type of course it is wished to follow.
The amount of the enrolment fee depends on the course that you are enrolling for. The final price includes everything you need to study at the UOC: learning resources, tuition, access to the Virtual Campus and all its services.
The UOC offers different payment options to make it as easy as possible for students to join the University.
Admission requirements to the UOC vary, depending on the course or qualification you want to take. To find out the different forms of admission, you should consult the prior academic requirements for each course.
Yes, provided it is not a university master's degree. The UOC will award you a university extension certificate upon completing the programme.
Lastly, students passing a specialization (specialization certificate) will receive a specialization certificate regardless of their prior studies.
No, the UOC does not give entrance examinations but you must provide the necessary documents.
If you have completed pre-university studies in Latin America or other non-European countries, admission is dependent upon official recognition of your Baccalaureate.
If you have university studies, whether or not you have completed them, taken in Latin America or other non-European countries, the admission is dependent upon partial validation of foreign studies for Spanish studies.
If you have a university qualification obtained in Latin America or other non-European countries, you can obtain admission with the foreign qualification equivalence or with official recognition by the Spanish Ministry of Education.
You can be admitted if you have an official university qualification from a Latin American country or other countries outside of the European Union. Depending on whether or not you hold the Spanish Ministry of Education's declaration of equivalence or official recognition by the Ministry of Education of your qualification, the procedure in this case is different.
In some cases, the university master's degrees may have specific academic requirements for admission. You can consult them in each programme's admission requirements and qualification section.
The passport is the only internationally valid official identification. If you do not have a passport, your country's identity document is also valid, provided that it is not your driving licence.