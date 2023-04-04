Campus

What are online master's programmes?

An online master's programme is an opportunity to develop your knowledge and skills with all the support of a university.

You can get a university master's degree, which is an officially endorsed qualification, or a lifelong learning master's degree, issued by the university.

Format: online

Qualification: official/UOC-certified

ECTS credits: between 60 and 90

Do an online master's programme at the UOC

On a UOC online master's programme your learning will revolve around the different tools and academic resources available on the Virtual Campus. As you study, you'll be able to share perspectives with fellow students and receive guidance and support from the teaching team at all times. Get information about which UOC master's programme best suits your needs.

4iyPaEwx_Iw

Online master's programme fields of study

Arts and humanities; computer science, multimedia and telecommunications; design, creation and multimedia; economics and business; health sciences; information and communication sciences; law and political science; psychology and education sciences; and tourism.

The UOC offers two types of online master's programmes

Learn at your own pace with a method that lets you combine your studies with everything else in your life.

Online university master's programmes

UOC online university master's degrees are official qualifications endorsed by quality agencies and recognized throughout the European Higher Education Area (EHEA). These official master's programmes represent a continuation of bachelor's degree studies. They have two possible orientations: professional specialization and research.

View more

Online lifelong learning master's programmes

Higher education with a professional outlook, developing the competencies that employers are looking for. UOC lifelong learning master's programmes allow you to study at your own pace, in combination with your personal and professional life.

View more
Study online

At the UOC, the teaching staff and tutors are with you at all times.

img

Why choose the UOC?

Recommended by our graduates

87% would choose the UOC again.

81% are happy with their qualification.

87,500

Students

90%

Study and work.

Companies know us.

 

Educational model

A key characteristic of the UOC is its educational model: high-quality online methods that base everything around the student and their learning activities. UOC students are highly active learners.

International awards

We have received awards for our online methodology, our involvement in research projects, our commitment to society and our record for quality in digital learning.

104,501

Graduates

Would you like more information?

Send us your details and we'll send you information on this program and regarding UOC products, services and promotional activities.

Gender
In what language do you want to receive the information?
More information