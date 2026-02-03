What are online master's programmes?

An online master's programme is an opportunity to develop your knowledge and skills with all the support of a university.

You can get a university master's degree, which is an officially endorsed qualification, or a lifelong learning master's degree, issued by the university.

Format: online

Qualification: official/UOC-certified

ECTS credits: between 60 and 90

Do an online master's programme at the UOC

On a UOC online master's programme your learning will revolve around the different tools and academic resources available on the Virtual Campus. As you study, you'll be able to share perspectives with fellow students and receive guidance and support from the teaching team at all times. Get information about which UOC master's programme best suits your needs.

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Online master's programme fields of study

Arts and humanities; computer science, multimedia and telecommunications; design, creation and multimedia; economics and business; health sciences; information and communication sciences; law and political science; psychology and education sciences; and tourism.

The UOC offers two types of online master's programmes

Learn at your own pace with a method that lets you combine your studies with everything else in your life.

Online university master's programmes

UOC online university master's degrees are official qualifications endorsed by quality agencies and recognized throughout the European Higher Education Area (EHEA). These official master's programmes represent a continuation of bachelor's degree studies. They have two possible orientations: professional specialization and research.

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Online lifelong learning master's programmes

Higher education with a professional outlook, developing the competencies that employers are looking for. UOC lifelong learning master's programmes allow you to study at your own pace, in combination with your personal and professional life.

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Study online

At the UOC, the teaching staff and tutors are with you at all times.

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Why choose the UOC?

UOC graduates report high satisfaction

77% would choose the UOC again

81% are satisfied with their degree

Recognition from companies

Companies value UOC students' preparedness and their qualifications

Extensive academic community

More than 97,500 currently active students

133,000 graduates

High-quality online education

Student-centred educational model

Personalized support from teaching staff

A methodology that is compatible with employment

91% of UOC students study while working

International awards and accolades

For our social commitment, research and teaching quality

Would you like more information?

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