What are online master's programmes?
An online master's programme is an opportunity to develop your knowledge and skills with all the support of a university.
You can get a university master's degree, which is an officially endorsed qualification, or a lifelong learning master's degree, issued by the university.
Format: online
Qualification: official/UOC-certified
ECTS credits: between 60 and 90
Do an online master's programme at the UOC
On a UOC online master's programme your learning will revolve around the different tools and academic resources available on the Virtual Campus. As you study, you'll be able to share perspectives with fellow students and receive guidance and support from the teaching team at all times. Get information about which UOC master's programme best suits your needs.
Online master's programme fields of study
Arts and humanities; computer science, multimedia and telecommunications; design, creation and multimedia; economics and business; health sciences; information and communication sciences; law and political science; psychology and education sciences; and tourism.
The UOC offers two types of online master's programmes
Learn at your own pace with a method that lets you combine your studies with everything else in your life.
Online university master's programmes
UOC online university master's degrees are official qualifications endorsed by quality agencies and recognized throughout the European Higher Education Area (EHEA). These official master's programmes represent a continuation of bachelor's degree studies. They have two possible orientations: professional specialization and research.
Online lifelong learning master's programmes
Higher education with a professional outlook, developing the competencies that employers are looking for. UOC lifelong learning master's programmes allow you to study at your own pace, in combination with your personal and professional life.
Why choose the UOC?
Educational model
A key characteristic of the UOC is its educational model: high-quality online methods that base everything around the student and their learning activities. UOC students are highly active learners.
International awards
We have received awards for our online methodology, our involvement in research projects, our commitment to society and our record for quality in digital learning.
