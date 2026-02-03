What are online university master's programmes?

Our official university master's programmes deliver online university learning to drive your career forwards and up.

Doing one of our official master's programmes online, you'll receive advanced training in specific topics, strengthening professional competencies needed for your growth.

Format: 100% online

Qualification: official

ECTS credits: between 60 and 90

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Officially recognized online master's degrees

UOC online university master's degrees are qualifications officially endorsed by the Catalan University Quality Assurance Agency (AQU) and recognized throughout the European Higher Education Area (EHEA).

Your university master's programme will be a continuation of your bachelor degree studies, providing two possible orientations: professional specialization and research. Online university master's degrees oriented towards research provide access to PhD programmes. At the UOC you can study for your university master's degree online at your own pace, in combination with everything else in your life.

Study online

At the UOC, the teaching staff and tutors are with you at all times.

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Why choose the UOC?

UOC graduates report high satisfaction

77% would choose the UOC again

81% are satisfied with their degree

Recognition from companies

Companies value UOC students' preparedness and their qualifications

Extensive academic community

More than 97,500 currently active students

133,000 graduates

High-quality online education

Student-centred educational model

Personalized support from teaching staff

A methodology that is compatible with employment

91% of UOC students study while working

International awards and accolades

For our social commitment, research and teaching quality

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