What are online university master's programmes?
Our official university master's programmes deliver online university learning to drive your career forwards and up.
Doing one of our official master's programmes online, you'll receive advanced training in specific topics, strengthening professional competencies needed for your growth.
Format: 100% online
Qualification: official
ECTS credits: between 60 and 90
Officially recognized online master's degrees
UOC online university master's degrees are qualifications officially endorsed by the Catalan University Quality Assurance Agency (AQU) and recognized throughout the European Higher Education Area (EHEA).
Your university master's programme will be a continuation of your bachelor degree studies, providing two possible orientations: professional specialization and research. Online university master's degrees oriented towards research provide access to PhD programmes. At the UOC you can study for your university master's degree online at your own pace, in combination with everything else in your life.
Why choose the UOC?
UOC graduates report high satisfaction
77% would choose the UOC again
81% are satisfied with their degree
Recognition from companies
Companies value UOC students' preparedness and their qualifications
Extensive academic community
More than 97,500 currently active students
133,000 graduates
High-quality online education
Student-centred educational model
Personalized support from teaching staff
A methodology that is compatible with employment
91% of UOC students study while working
International awards and accolades
For our social commitment, research and teaching quality
Would you like more information?
Send us your details and we'll send you information on this program and regarding UOC products, services and promotional activities.