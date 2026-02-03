What are online lifelong learning master's programmes?

At the UOC we have a variety of lifelong learning master's programmes with which you can expand your knowledge and improve your professional competencies.

These master's programmes enable you to specialize in high-demand professional fields, using an innovative learning method that lets you progress at your own pace.

No classes or timetables

Format: 100% online

ECTS credits: between 60 and 66

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Why do a lifelong learning master's programme?

The UOC has designed numerous lifelong learning master's programmes. Their focus on professional competencies means that your learning dovetails with your career progression. Combine your studies with employment: the UOC lets you study at your own pace, in combination with work and other parts of your life. With UOC lifelong learning master's programmes, you can specialize in your field and achieve professional growth. Unlike official online master's programmes, a lifelong learning master's degree is a unique qualification certified by the UOC.

Study online

At the UOC, the teaching staff and tutors are with you at all times.

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Why choose the UOC?

UOC graduates report high satisfaction

77% would choose the UOC again

81% are satisfied with their degree

Recognition from companies

Companies value UOC students' preparedness and their qualifications

Extensive academic community

More than 97,500 currently active students

133,000 graduates

High-quality online education

Student-centred educational model

Personalized support from teaching staff

A methodology that is compatible with employment

91% of UOC students study while working

International awards and accolades

For our social commitment, research and teaching quality

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