What are online lifelong learning master's programmes?
At the UOC we have a variety of lifelong learning master's programmes with which you can expand your knowledge and improve your professional competencies.
These master's programmes enable you to specialize in high-demand professional fields, using an innovative learning method that lets you progress at your own pace.
No classes or timetables
Format: 100% online
ECTS credits: between 60 and 66
Why do a lifelong learning master's programme?
The UOC has designed numerous lifelong learning master's programmes. Their focus on professional competencies means that your learning dovetails with your career progression. Combine your studies with employment: the UOC lets you study at your own pace, in combination with work and other parts of your life. With UOC lifelong learning master's programmes, you can specialize in your field and achieve professional growth. Unlike official online master's programmes, a lifelong learning master's degree is a unique qualification certified by the UOC.
Why choose the UOC?
UOC graduates report high satisfaction
77% would choose the UOC again
81% are satisfied with their degree
Recognition from companies
Companies value UOC students' preparedness and their qualifications
Extensive academic community
More than 97,500 currently active students
133,000 graduates
High-quality online education
Student-centred educational model
Personalized support from teaching staff
A methodology that is compatible with employment
91% of UOC students study while working
International awards and accolades
For our social commitment, research and teaching quality
Would you like more information?
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