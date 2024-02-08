Online Spanish Courses

Productive language skills are practised both individually and in groups, and the feedback provided is personalized. Upon completion of level A1 students will have basic competencies that allow them to express themselves in everyday situations with simple phrases to fulfil essential needs: introductions, asking for and providing basic information, and conversing at an elementary level.

Learn the language of Cervantes, the third-most spoken on our planet, and get to know a culture that has spread all around the world. Choose to study Spanish online and bring your ideas to life.