Presentation
Online Spanish Courses
Our online courses in level A1 Spanish for speakers of other languages are for people who have no previous experience of learning Spanish. We use interactive self-correcting materials that introduce students to receptive language skills, and our communicative methodology integrates grammar and use of the language in a way that helps students work out how Spanish is structured and used.
You can split your payment into instalments
See available discounts.
Productive language skills are practised both individually and in groups, and the feedback provided is personalized. Upon completion of level A1 students will have basic competencies that allow them to express themselves in everyday situations with simple phrases to fulfil essential needs: introductions, asking for and providing basic information, and conversing at an elementary level.
Learn the language of Cervantes, the third-most spoken on our planet, and get to know a culture that has spread all around the world. Choose to study Spanish online and bring your ideas to life.
-
Start
25 Sept. 2024
-
100%
Online
-
Qualification: UOC-certified
-
Length: 4 months
-
Level: Beginner
-
Enrolment: Closed
Fully online method
World's first ever online university
Personalized guidance and support
-
1st
1st Spanish-language online MBA in the world