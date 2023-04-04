If one of these discounts is to be applied when enrolling, you must prove your eligibility by submitting the corresponding documentation within 10 calendar days.

Large families

Students whose status as a member of a large family is officially recognized by the Spanish state, or by the competent authority in other countries, are eligible for the following discounts, depending upon the specific category:

Large family, special category: 15%.

Large family, general category: 7.5%.

People with disabilities

Students who have disabilities of at least 33%, as recognized by the Spanish state, or the equivalent level recognized by any other country, are entitled to a 15% discount.

Victims of terrorism

Students (and their spouses and children) who have been recognized as victims of terrorism by the competent authority in Spain, or any other country, are entitled to a 15% discount.

Victims of gender-based violence

Students (and their dependent children) who have been certified by the competent authority in Spain, or any other country, as victims of gender-based violence are entitled to a 15% discount.