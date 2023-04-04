Methodology
Students learn languages in real-life situations: meeting people who speak other languages, reading signs when abroad, writing emails, searching online or asking for information from businesses in other countries. The Centre for Modern Languages uses a teaching methodology based on action and interaction, while making sure students study the underlying grammar.
With a desire to combine the flexibility of e-learning with quality of academic teaching, the UOC has adapted this methodology to the online environment. The main pillars of language teaching at the UOC are oral and written activities that students carry out individually and with their classmates. The organization of the course ensures that everyone can work at their own pace, and wherever and whenever they want.
The UOC offers level tests for English, French, German and Catalan. If you have no knowledge of the language, you can start by enrolling on a basic A1 level course.
English, French, German or Catalan
If you already have some knowledge of the language that you intend to study, it is important to find out which course will best meet your needs. We recommend that you take the following steps:
Check the six levels of the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages. Where do you think you are on this scale?
If you already have a language certificate or have studied the language in question, check this levels table to get an initial idea of which of our courses would be best suited to you.
Lastly, do the level test. Bear in mind that your level may have dropped if you haven't used the language recently.
Research and innovation
The Centre for Modern Languages' research focuses on the teacher's role in an online environment and the development of oral expression and interaction activities. The results have been published in the field's leading journals, including ReCALL, Calico Journal and Computer Assisted Language Learning.
Language learning and technology
Online learning requires a redefinition of the teacher's role. The Centre conducts research, offers consultancy services and trains teachers in ways to update practical skills, define and adapt work patterns, and create and coordinate teaching teams. The research has been performed by interdisciplinary groups within the UOC or as part of international projects such as ICT-REV, an initiative co-funded by the European Centre for Modern Languages and the European Commission.
Oral expression and interaction
One of the outcomes of the years of innovation and research in the practice of online oral expression is SpeakApps, a project involving 5 European universities, led by the UOC and funded by the European Commission as part of its Lifelong Learning Programme.
The project was launched in 2011 and, following favourable appraisals from the European Commission, it has been able to expand its scope and disseminate the results. Students and teachers can find activities on the SpeakApps website to practise oral expression. There are a number of tools, including Langblog and Tandem.
SpeakApps was awarded the Learning Impact Award 2014 silver medal. Tandem, one of the applications included in the SpeakApps project, has won an LTI App Bounty award. Both awards are organized by the IMS Global Learning Consortium.
Tandem 2
The best way to work on and improve your language skills is through practice. At the UOC, we've developed Tandem 2, a system that facilitates speaking practice for people who are studying English online.
What exactly is Tandem 2? It's a tool that lets you talk live with your fellow learners while also recording your conversations.
Tandem 2 motivates users to talk and interact. It offers a range of tasks and activities designed for two learners to work together to achieve specific objectives while also enjoying their speaking practice.
The tasks are linked to the topics and complexity of the contents studied in each unit. This allows course instructors to give students contextualized feedback and students to build upon and develop their learning.
Langblog
Langblog is an audio and videoblog designed to help students with their speaking skills.
Tandem
Tandem is a tool with a wide range of oral interaction activities that can be used to practise vocabulary, grammar, fluency, etc.
About the Centre for Modern Languages
Find out about the UOC's Centre for Modern Languages, the place to learn languages online.
