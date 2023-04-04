Students learn languages in real-life situations: meeting people who speak other languages, reading signs when abroad, writing emails, searching online or asking for information from businesses in other countries. The Centre for Modern Languages uses a teaching methodology based on action and interaction, while making sure students study the underlying grammar.

With a desire to combine the flexibility of e-learning with quality of academic teaching, the UOC has adapted this methodology to the online environment. The main pillars of language teaching at the UOC are oral and written activities that students carry out individually and with their classmates. The organization of the course ensures that everyone can work at their own pace, and wherever and whenever they want.