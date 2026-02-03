Centre for Modern Languages - FAQs

The Catalan courses are designed for anyone who wishes to learn the language or obtain an official certification. No previous academic qualifications are required, although we recommend taking the placement test available on the website to identify the course that best matches your level.

Unlike the foreign language courses, the main objective of the Catalan courses is to prepare students for the interuniversity examinations leading to a Catalan language certificate officially recognized by the Government of Catalonia. Regardless of whether you take these examinations, you may request a UOC certificate confirming successful completion of the course. Once you have passed the relevant course, you may register for the examinations, which are organized by the UOC after the course has finished. The course enrolment fee does not include registration for these examinations, which are held in person. Once you have passed the examination, you will obtain the official certificate recognized by the Government of Catalonia. For more information about examination sessions, formats and sample papers, see the relevant section of the website.