Centre for Modern Languages - FAQs
Find answers to your questions about the Centre for Modern Languages, including general information, qualifications and recognition, the teaching methodology, the academic calendar and entry requirements.
General information
The Centre for Modern Languages is the UOC's language centre, where you can study foreign languages, as well as Catalan and Spanish for non-native speakers. All courses are delivered to the highest academic standards and offer the benefits of online learning. At the Centre for Modern Languages, people who are not enrolled on a UOC bachelor's or master's degree can share virtual classrooms with university students without having to meet university admission requirements.
We currently offer courses in English, French, German, Japanese, Chinese, Catalan and Spanish for non-native speakers.
We currently offer English courses from A1 to C1, French and German courses from A1 to B2, and A1 and A2 level courses in Chinese and Japanese. For Catalan, we offer courses from A1 to C2 and a specialized course in legal Catalan. The intermediate, sufficiency, proficiency and legal Catalan courses prepare students for the official certificates recognized by the Government of Catalonia. We also offer A1 and A2 level Spanish courses for non-native speakers as well as Catalan Sign Language. For more information, see the Levels and certificates section.
If you would like to enrol on a course, you can do so directly through this website. Once you've enrolled, you'll be given access to the tutor classroom. There, a team of tutors will provide you with all the information you need to complete the UOC onboarding process. They will also make sure that you start your course with all your questions answered and all the necessary administrative procedures completed.
Yes. You can enrol on courses at the Centre for Modern Languages without any previous academic qualifications. If you are interested in enrolling, we recommend that you read each course description carefully to make sure it meets your needs. Before enrolling on English, French, German or Catalan courses, you should take the placement test available on the website to identify the course that best matches your level.
If you already have some knowledge of Catalan, English, French or German, we recommend taking the placement test before enrolling. If you would like to study Japanese or Chinese and already have some knowledge of the language, please consult the specific course information.
UOC bachelor's degrees include two compulsory language courses: Modern Language I and Modern Language II. These courses are equivalent to the B2.1 and B2.2 courses offered by the Centre for Modern Languages. Students who have successfully completed these courses at the Centre for Modern Languages can have them recognized for credit towards a UOC bachelor's degree.
Not all courses include a final test. Where one is required, it is carried out online and assesses the four core language skills: reading, listening, writing and speaking. All course activities, both learning and assessment activities, enable students to demonstrate their progress in these skills.
- The result demonstrates the level of appropriateness, comprehension and accuracy expected for the course.
- The student's performance across all language skills is consistent with the work completed during continuous assessment. The test will be graded "0" if there is a clear discrepancy between the final test and the student's continuous assessment performance.
- In productive tasks (writing and speaking), the student addresses the topic directly and in sufficient depth. If not, the grade for the test will be "0".
If your course's assessment model calls for it, you must take a final test after passing the continuous assessment portion.
Final tests are conducted online. Full details can be found in the Procedures / Assessment and final tests section of the Virtual Campus. Information will also be available when students' personal final test schedules are published.
The Catalan courses are designed for anyone who wishes to learn the language or obtain an official certification. No previous academic qualifications are required, although we recommend taking the placement test available on the website to identify the course that best matches your level.
Unlike the foreign language courses, the main objective of the Catalan courses is to prepare students for the interuniversity examinations leading to a Catalan language certificate officially recognized by the Government of Catalonia. Regardless of whether you take these examinations, you may request a UOC certificate confirming successful completion of the course. Once you have passed the relevant course, you may register for the examinations, which are organized by the UOC after the course has finished. The course enrolment fee does not include registration for these examinations, which are held in person. Once you have passed the examination, you will obtain the official certificate recognized by the Government of Catalonia. For more information about examination sessions, formats and sample papers, see the relevant section of the website.
Qualifications and recognition
After successfully completing a course, you will receive a UOC language certificate. If the course also enables you to complete a level of the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR), achievement of that level will be stated on the certificate. This table shows which courses must be completed to obtain the corresponding level certificate.
The UOC has aligned its language courses with the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR), making it easier for you to demonstrate and certify your language skills. As established by the Interuniversity Council of Catalonia (CIC), the certificates awarded upon successful completion of the UOC's language courses are recognized throughout the Catalan university system. This table shows which courses must be completed to obtain each level certificate.
No. A UOC certificate is awarded only to students who successfully complete the course.
Acceptance of qualifications for civil service examinations and public sector recruitment processes is at the discretion of the relevant institution. The criteria may vary depending on the position, the specific call for applications, and the requirements of the institution or autonomous community. We recommend reviewing the terms and conditions of the call for applications to check whether university language qualifications are accepted.
Although the courses are aligned with the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR), this does not guarantee that public sector bodies will accept the certificate
Teaching methodology
No. You will be supported by a teaching team and will study alongside other students with whom you will communicate and collaborate throughout the course. Each course unit includes self-correcting exercises that you complete individually. However, active participation in the classroom is essential to your progress and successful completion of the course.
Although online learning offers the advantage of flexibility, you will need to devote between 8 and 16 hours per week to the course in order to complete it successfully. The exact number of hours will depend on the number of credits. You should also be mindful of the deadlines for submitting graded activities. We recommend maintaining a steady study routine throughout the course and logging in to the classroom at least once every 48 hours.
Academic calendar and entry requirements
If this is your first time studying at the UOC, we recommend enrolling a few weeks before teaching begins. When you enter the Virtual Campus, you'll see the tutor classroom. There, you'll be assigned a language tutor and meet other students who are also studying languages at the UOC for the first time. Your tutor will provide guidance to help you familiarize yourself with the Campus and the classroom environment.
Courses are offered during two teaching periods each year: from February to June and from September to January. Most courses can be started in either of these periods. The exception is year-long courses, which begin only in October.
You will need a computer with an internet connection, as well as a webcam and a headset with a microphone. We also recommend reading each course description carefully to make sure it matches your needs and interests.
Methodology
The Centre for Modern Languages uses a teaching methodology based on action and interaction.
About the Centre for Modern Languages
Find out about the UOC's Centre for Modern Languages, the place to learn languages online.
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