Centre for Modern Languages - FAQs

The intermedi (B2), suficiència (C1) and superior (C2) Catalan courses are aimed at people with a good command of the Catalan language. You do not need to have any academic qualification, but you should take the level test on the website in order to identify the most suitable course for your level.

Unlike our foreign language courses, the main objective is to prepare you for the exams to obtain a Catalan language proficiency certificate approved by the Government of Catalonia. In any case, you will receive a UOC diploma that certifies that you have passed the course. After you have passed the course, you will be able to register for the exams for the official certificate, which are organized by the UOC and take place after the courses. The enrolment fee for the course does not include registration for these exams, which are held on-site. After passing the exam, you will receive the official certificate that includes recognition from the Government of Catalonia. Check out details of the types of exams and when they will be held, and see various sample exam papers.

The basic Catalan course available on the Spanish campus is aimed at people without little or no knowledge of Catalan.