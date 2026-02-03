What are online language courses?

With the UOC's online language courses, we don't just learn languages, we live them. Talk, listen, read and write with the fully online methods of our language courses: no timetables and no lectures.

Enjoy the experience of learning languages online.

No classes or timetables

Format: 100% online

Level: beginner

4iyPaEwx_Iw
Study online

At the UOC, the teaching staff and tutors are with you at all times.

img

Why choose the UOC?

UOC graduates report high satisfaction

77% would choose the UOC again

81% are satisfied with their degree

Recognition from companies

Companies value UOC students' preparedness and their qualifications

Extensive academic community

More than 97,500 currently active students

133,000 graduates

High-quality online education

Student-centred educational model

Personalized support from teaching staff

A methodology that is compatible with employment

91% of UOC students study while working

International awards and accolades

For our social commitment, research and teaching quality

Would you like more information?

Send us your details and we'll send you information on this program and regarding UOC products, services and promotional activities.

Gender
In what language do you want to receive the information?

You can consult the privacy policy at the following link.