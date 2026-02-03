What are online language courses?
With the UOC's online language courses, we don't just learn languages, we live them. Talk, listen, read and write with the fully online methods of our language courses: no timetables and no lectures.
Enjoy the experience of learning languages online.
No classes or timetables
Format: 100% online
Level: beginner
Why choose the UOC?
UOC graduates report high satisfaction
77% would choose the UOC again
81% are satisfied with their degree
Recognition from companies
Companies value UOC students' preparedness and their qualifications
Extensive academic community
More than 97,500 currently active students
133,000 graduates
High-quality online education
Student-centred educational model
Personalized support from teaching staff
A methodology that is compatible with employment
91% of UOC students study while working
International awards and accolades
For our social commitment, research and teaching quality
Would you like more information?
Send us your details and we'll send you information on this program and regarding UOC products, services and promotional activities.