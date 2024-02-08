Online Bachelor's Degree in Software Development and Testing (joint degree: UOC,OUNL,UNED)
Presentation
Skilled software engineers are in high demand worldwide. This online international bachelor's programme (of 180 ECTS credits) is delivered jointly by the UOC, OUNL and UNED to prepare students to thrive in today's fast-evolving tech world. Gain hands-on expertise in coding, UX, cloud computing, mobile development, systems and cybersecurity, and launch your career as a future-ready software professional. As the first international degree from the European OpenEU Alliance, the Joint Bachelor's Degree in Software Development and Testing offers a global, intercultural learning experience that connects students from around the globe.
Up to 10% off for early enrolment
You can split your payment into instalments
Why choose the online Bachelor's Degree in Software Development and Testing run jointly by the UOC, OUNL and UNED?
This international online degree equips students to:
Design, develop and maintain innovative, high-quality software solutions across platforms and devices;
Tackle complex digital challenges and evaluate cutting-edge technologies to solve them;
Master best practices in programming, testing, software architecture, cloud systems and IT management;
Work collaboratively with international teams and stakeholders in intercultural contexts;
Promote values such as inclusivity, accessibility, sustainability and ethical innovation;
Benefit from a unique programme delivered by three leading European online universities (UOC, OUNL and UNED) as part of the broader OpenEU Alliance, fostering excellence in digital education and global networking; and
Prepare for global careers in software development, testing, cloud computing and system administration across a wide array of digital environments.
Design, develop and maintain innovative, high-quality software solutions across platforms and devices;
Tackle complex digital challenges and evaluate cutting-edge technologies to solve them;
Master best practices in programming, testing, software architecture, cloud systems and IT management;
Work collaboratively with international teams and stakeholders in intercultural contexts;
Promote values such as inclusivity, accessibility, sustainability and ethical innovation;
Benefit from a unique programme delivered by three leading European online universities (UOC, OUNL and UNED) as part of the broader OpenEU Alliance, fostering excellence in digital education and global networking; and
Prepare for global careers in software development, testing, cloud computing and system administration across a wide array of digital environments.
-
Start
18 Feb 2026
-
100%
Online
-
180
ECTS credits
-
Language: English
-
Official programme
Fully online method
World's first ever online university
Personalized guidance and support
-
The UOC, Spain's best online university
We are rated the best online university in Spain by the main university quality rankings.