Online Bachelor's Degree in Software Development and Testing (joint degree: UOC,OUNL,UNED)

Presentation

Skilled software engineers are in high demand worldwide. This online international bachelor's programme (of 180 ECTS credits) is delivered jointly by the UOC, OUNL and UNED to prepare students to thrive in today's fast-evolving tech world. Gain hands-on expertise in coding, UX, cloud computing, mobile development, systems and cybersecurity, and launch your career as a future-ready software professional. As the first international degree from the European OpenEU Alliance, the Joint Bachelor's Degree in Software Development and Testing offers a global, intercultural learning experience that connects students from around the globe.
Why choose the online Bachelor's Degree in Software Development and Testing run jointly by the UOC, OUNL and UNED?

This international online degree equips students to:

  • Design, develop and maintain innovative, high-quality software solutions across platforms and devices;

  • Tackle complex digital challenges and evaluate cutting-edge technologies to solve them;

  • Master best practices in programming, testing, software architecture, cloud systems and IT management;

  • Work collaboratively with international teams and stakeholders in intercultural contexts;

  • Promote values such as inclusivity, accessibility, sustainability and ethical innovation;

  • Benefit from a unique programme delivered by three leading European online universities (UOC, OUNL and UNED) as part of the broader OpenEU Alliance, fostering excellence in digital education and global networking; and

  • Prepare for global careers in software development, testing, cloud computing and system administration across a wide array of digital environments.

    18 Feb 2026

  • Language: English

  • Official programme

Fully online method

Programme quality

The quality of this programme is validated by the AQU (Catalan University Quality Assurance Agency), which guarantees its rigour and its compliance with the standards required by the EHEA.  

AQU quality seal

Catalan University Quality Assurance Agency

Bachelor's Degree in Software Development and Testing (joint degree: UOC,OUNL,UNED)

Programme of study

180
ECTS
48
ECTS
Basic
24
ECTS
Optional
96
ECTS
Mandatory
12
ECTS
Final work

Courses in the online Degree in Techniques for Software Application Development

This programme has three types of course: basic courses, compulsory courses and optional courses. Check out the details of the courses you're interested in taking to see how they can adapt to your pace of study depending on when they're available, what the enrolment requirements are and the amount of time you can devote to them.

The UOC is a university seeking to offer a public service by enabling as many people as possible to get a university-level education. This is why there is no minimum number of credits for enrolment.

 

 

Courses

Courses by type
Credits
Basic courses
Credits
Online Teamwork (OUNL)
6
Software Engineering (OUNL)
6
Fundamentals of Programming (OUNL)
6
Mathematical Foundations I (UOC)
6
Mathematical Foundations II (OUNL)
6
Fundamentals of Information Systems (OUNL)
6
Programming in Practice (OUNL)
6
Compulsory courses
Credits
Web Standards and Languages (UOC)
6
Computer Structure (UOC)
6
Web Programming (UOC)
6
Object-Oriented Programming (OUNL)
6
Software Design Patterns (UOC)
6
Operating Systems (UOC)
6
Human Factors in Computing (UNED)
6
Network and Internet Applications (UOC)
6
Introduction to Databases (UOC)
6
Data Structures (UOC)
6
Software Architecture (UOC)
6
Network and System Administration (UOC)
6
Database Design (UOC)
6
Software Testing (OUNL)
6
Cloud Computing (UOC)
6
Mobile App Development (UOC)
6
Final Project (UOC, OUNL,UNED)
12
Optional courses
Credits
Blockchain and Smart Contracts (UNED)
6
Distributed Systems (UOC)
6
Internship (UOC)
12
Security in Computer Networks (UOC)
6
Communication Skills (UOC)
6
Embedded Systems (UOC)
6

 

First enrolment (ESPRIA):

If you're enrolling for the first time on the Bachelor's Degree in Software Development and Testing, we recommend registering for one (or part) of the following course packages:

Course package – Option 1
ECTS credits
Fundamentals of Programming
6
Software Engineering
6
Web Standards and Languages
6

 

 

 

Course package – Option 2
ECTS credits
Fundamentals of Computers
6
Mathematical Foundations I
6
Online Teamwork
6

 

 

 

These course packages offer a set of advantages:

  • No assessable activity submissions on the same day.

  • Flexibility in completing certain activities.

If you're beginning the degree with credit recognition or have questions about your enrolment, your academic tutor will be on hand to give you personalized guidance.

 

 

 

 

Semesters

The following table presents a sample course distribution for the Bachelor's Degree in Software Development and Testing. It outlines how courses can be organized across six semesters, each comprising 30 ECTS credits, for a balanced and progressive learning experience. This model is intended to guide prospective students in planning their academic path throughout the programme. 

 

Semesters
Credits
Semester 1
Credits
Online Teamwork (basic)
6
Software Engineering (basic)
6
Fundamentals of Programming (basic)
6
Fundamentals of Computers (basic)
6
Mathematical Foundations I (basic)
6
Semester 2
Credits
Fundamentals of Information Systems (basic)
6
Web Standards and Languages (compulsory)
6
Programming in Practice (basic)
6
Computer Structure (compulsory)
6
Mathematical Foundations II (basic)
6
Semester 3
Credits
Web Programming (compulsory)
6
Object-Oriented Programming (compulsory)
6
Software Design Patterns (compulsory)
6
Operating Systems (compulsory)
6
Human Factors in Computing (compulsory)
6
Semester 4
Credits
Networks and Internet Applications (compulsory)
6
Introduction to Databases (compulsory)
6
Data Structures (compulsory)
6
Software Architecture (compulsory)
6
Network and System Administration (compulsory)
6
Semester 5
Credits
Database Design (compulsory)
6
Software Testing (compulsory)
6
Cloud Computing (compulsory)
6
Optional Course I
6
Optional Course II
6
Semester 6
Credits
Mobile App Development (compulsory)
6
Optional Course III
6
Optional Course IV
6
Final Project (compulsory)
12

 

 

 

Types of courses Credits
Basic courses
48
Compulsory courses
96
Optional courses
24
Final Project
12
Total 180

Workload

The programme of study for the Joint Bachelor's Degree in Software Development and Testing comprises 180 ECTS credits. This bachelor's degree is EQF Level 6 according to the Framework for Qualifications in the European Higher Education Area (FQ-EHEA).

Practices

Course type

Elective

Duration

12 ECTS credits, which are equivalent to approximately 300 hours. They are academic practices and curricular practices

Format

Physical, blended or remote formats

Requirements

Have passed 120 ECTS credits

Guidance

Students receive personalized guidance from a specialized instructor in their field throughout the internship. The academic management team and internship coordination unit oversee agreement processes and ensure effective monitoring and support.

Collaborating companies

● NTT DATA SPAIN SLU

● NTT DATA Infrastructures Engineering

● Digimaster, S.A.

● BAU, Centro Universitario de Diseño de Barcelona

● School of Creative Music

● LCC WIRELESS COMMUNICATIONS SERVICES ESPAÑA, S.A.

● PROJECTS & FACILITIES MANAGEMENT, SL

● AXIANS España

● DOTGAINEN
Internships

When it comes to internships, everything is in your favour at the UOC. We have collaborations with over 10,000 organizations in which you can do internships online, on site, or combining both formats. Our curricular and non-curricular internships are a unique opportunity to find employment or improve your current situation.

Final project

All bachelor's degrees culminate in the completion of a final project. In the Joint Bachelor's Degree in Software Development and Testing (UOC, OUNL, UNED), this final project is worth 12 ECTS credits.

Depending on the student, it may take the form of a project, product, report or study, and serves to synthesize the knowledge and skills acquired throughout the programme. As a compulsory course, it is designed to assess the student's proficiency in the core competencies of the degree. Please note that enrolment requires completion of 120 ECTS credits within the programme.

Applying and enrolling

On the Joint Bachelor's Degree in Software Development and Testing (UOC, OUNL, UNED), students must choose a specific area of specialization for their final project. To enrol, students must first submit a formal application. Admission is subject to approval by the programme's academic team. Throughout this process, the academic tutor from the UOC plays a key role by providing guidance, information and support in selecting the final project topic.

Final project


All bachelor's degrees culminate in the completion of a final project. In the Joint Bachelor's Degree in Software Development and Testing (UOC, OUNL, UNED), this final project is worth 12 ECTS credits.

Depending on the student, it may take the form of a project, product, report or study, and serves to synthesize the knowledge and skills acquired throughout the programme. As a compulsory course, it is designed to assess the student's proficiency in the core competencies of the degree. Please note that enrolment requires completion of 120 ECTS credits within the programme.

Applying and enrolling

On the Joint Bachelor's Degree in Software Development and Testing (UOC, OUNL, UNED), students must choose a specific area of specialization for their final project. To enrol, students must first submit a formal application. Admission is subject to approval by the programme's academic team. Throughout this process, the academic tutor from the UOC plays a key role by providing guidance, information and support in selecting the final project topic.

Tutoring and supervision

The final project is carried out individually under the guidance of a designated project supervisor. This mentor supports the student throughout the process, ensuring steady progress, and provides advice on concept development, research, methodology, results reporting and project defence preparation.

Project defence and assessment

Upon completion, the project is presented before an assessment committee consisting of three members. The defence will take place remotely through a video conferencing tool.

Final grades are based on three components:

  1. Ongoing progress and development of the project

  2. Quality and completeness of the submitted final work (project, report, product or study)

  3. Effectiveness and clarity of the oral defence

For further details regarding course instruction and the application process, students should speak with the academic staff or contact the Campus Secretary.

Learning resources

Each course gives students immediate access to the learning resources they need to succeed.

Although these resources may vary in content and format, they are always tailored to the requirements of the course. They may be developed by the UOC specifically for this programme or selected from external sources for their recognized quality and academic rigour. Additionally, students have access throughout the programme to software and databases commonly used in the sector.

To meet all technical requirements, students are advised to have a laptop or desktop computer with a 64-bit operating system, at least 8 GB of RAM, and 25 GB of disk space, where the required course software can be installed without restrictions.

Duration

This distance-learning programme is delivered through a virtual campus, offering a flexible and asynchronous way to study. It's designed to be completed in three years by full-time students and up to six years by part-time students, with no minimum enrolment per semester.

Due to its flexibility, most students are expected to study part-time. Recommended workloads are as follows:

  • Part-time: 2–3 courses (12–18 ECTS credits) per semester

  • Full-time: up to 5 courses (30 ECTS credits) per semester

Enrolling in more than six courses requires formal approval, based on academic background and personal circumstances.

It's essential that you follow your tutor's guidance when it comes to determining how many courses to enrol on each semester.

Credit recognition for prior studies may allow for earlier completion.

Bachelor's Degree in Software Development and Testing (joint degree: UOC,OUNL,UNED)

Credit Recognition

Benefits of requesting credit recognition

Courses can be recognized through two procedures: prior studies assessments and academic recognition of professional experience. In either case, students are exempt from taking the recognized courses during their programme of study. Once recognized credits have been included in the enrolment, they are subtracted from the total number of credits students are required to complete to obtain their degree.

For bachelor's degree students, the UOC recognizes basic credits from the same branch of knowledge as the degree in question, as long as the approved studies come from official university programmes.

How to request credit recognition

The UOC gives students the option of requesting credit recognition every semester, and applicants are always informed of the result before teaching starts. Requests of this nature must be made through the Virtual Campus, so students just joining the UOC must first request access to it.

Once on the Virtual Campus, students can consult the equivalency tables, which list a large number of programmes from other universities, to get an idea of how many credits may be recognized. If students discover that their prior studies are not listed in any of the tables, a committee will study their request individually.

Students can request a prior studies assessment or academic recognition of professional experience at any point throughout their academic stay at the UOC. Likewise, they can add new studies and professional experience as they acquire them.

Students will receive the verdict regarding their request for credit recognition in their personal inbox. In the case of disagreement with the result, students will have a set amount of time to file an appeal.

Evaluation of Previous Studies

The Evaluation of Previous Studies (EPS) is the procedure that students must request if they wish to have studies completed at the UOC or any other university recognized.

Studies and activities that may be eligible for credit recognition include:

  • Official degrees

  • Non-official degrees completed at universities or higher education institutions

  • Language qualifications

  • Advanced vocational training cycles

  • University activities, in the case of undergraduate programs

To learn more details, fill out the access form and consult your tutor.

CFGS Validations

 

If you have completed advanced-level vocational training in Spain (CFGS), you may be able to transfer credits to UOC online bachelor's degrees.

Find out if your existing qualification is among those that enable credit transfers and how many credits might be recognized.

Academic recognition of professional experience

The UOC allows students to have their accredited professional experience recognized as certain courses or internships at the UOC. Students must apply for academic recognition of professional experience if they would like to benefit from this option. To complete this procedure, students must provide documentary proof of their professional experience.

Students can have up to 15% of their credits recognized through this procedure.

 

Bachelor's Degree in Software Development and Testing (joint degree: UOC,OUNL,UNED)

Academic team

Dean of the Faculty

  • Daniel Riera Terrén
    Daniel Riera Terrén

    PhD in Computer Engineering. He conducts research focused on gamification design and the development of hybrid algorithms (combining AI, OR and CP) to solve combinatorial problems. He also teaches courses on theoretical computer science, web development and bioinformatics.

Bachelor's Degree in Software Development and Testing (joint degree: UOC,OUNL,UNED)

Career opportunities

Professional outings

This bachelor's degree equips students with the core competencies required for professional practice in software development. Graduates are prepared for many different jobs, including the following:

  • Software developer

  • Programmer

  • Software engineer

  • Systems analyst

  • Web or mobile application developer

  • Software quality assurance (QA) specialist or tester

The programme of study fosters skills in system and network administration, enabling students to work in the following roles:

  • Systems administrator

  • Network administrator

 

Graduates will be prepared to work in these domains:

  • Tech companies

  • Digital start-ups

  • Healthcare and finance

  • Government and NGOs

  • Energy and sustainability

  • Aerospace and defence

  • Gaming and entertainment

Employability

The employability of UOC students is key to the university's success. We identify and include in our programmes of study key competencies that are in demand in the job market. And our career guidance services empower you to make decisions and take action for your future occupation.

Objectives

Graduates of the Bachelor's Degree in Software Development and Testing will be equipped to design and implement usable, efficient and high-quality software across diverse application domains. They will demonstrate the ability to analyse problems at an appropriate level of abstraction, identify key elements, evaluate state-of-the-art solutions, and select and apply the most effective approach. Additionally, they will consider the deployment, administration and maintenance of the systems they develop.

To support these competencies, the programme builds a solid foundation in software development (programming, testing, algorithms, data management, software engineering, usability) and provides core knowledge of IT infrastructure (computer architecture, operating systems, networks, cloud technologies). Students will gain practical experience across multiple platforms (desktop, web, mobile, embedded) with a variety of programming languages, tools and services. Given the dynamic nature of the field, graduates will be prepared to adapt to emerging technologies and evolving professional demands.

Profiles

The online Joint Bachelor's Degree in Software Development and Testing provides graduates with the knowledge and skills needed for a wide variety of careers in technology, including software engineering, web and application development, quality assurance, systems analysis and network administration. Designed to foster both technical excellence and social responsibility, the programme integrates values such as equality, accessibility and sustainability, ensuring graduates are not only well-prepared for the demands of the digital labour market, but also equipped to contribute meaningfully to a more inclusive and ethical technological landscape.

Competencies

Knowledge

By the end of the degree, graduates will be able to:

  • understand the scientific and mathematical principles behind software development,

  • describe how computers and networks work, focusing on features relevant to software,

  • recognize the role of ICTs in different types of organizations,

  • outline each stage of the software development life cycle, along with goals and challenges, and

  • explain programming languages, tools and technologies, and know when to use them.

 Skills

Graduates will have the ability to:

  • design, build and test software applications across platforms and domains;

  • measure and ensure software quality in terms of performance, security, usability and correctness,

  • manage computer systems and networks, balancing resources and security needs,

  • handle data efficiently, ensuring performance and access,

  • craft user experiences that meet users' goals and expectations,

  • analyse problems and choose appropriate technologies and solutions,

  • draft development project proposals that reflect current tech and market conditions, and

  • communicate clearly in English, using professional and academic software-related terminology.

Competencies

Graduates will be equipped to:

  • collaborate effectively in academic and professional environments,

  • plan and present development projects, defending outcomes to experts,

  • adapt to evolving technologies, market demands and societal changes,

  • use ICTs in professional and academic settings, and

  • work ethically, respecting diversity and human rights.

The UOC, Spain's best online university

  • Ranking

    CYD ranking

    The UOC was ranked as the best online university in Spain by the 2025 CYD ranking.

  • Ranking

    Times Higher Education

    The UOC is the highest ranked online university from Spain in the 2025 Times Higher Education ranking.

  • Ranking

    World University Rankings

    The UOC is among the best 7% of universities in the world, according to the 2025 World University Rankings (CWUR).

Bachelor's Degree in Software Development and Testing (joint degree: UOC,OUNL,UNED)

Access requirements

  • University entrance examinations (PAU /Students over 25 / Students over 45)      
  • Bachillerato (upper secondary school education) without PAU (university entrance examinations): Spanish bachillerato (upper secondary school education) LOE 2016 and repeat students 2017
  • Vocational training (CFGS / FP2 / MP3)
  • University qualification or equivalent
  • Work experience

  • Preuniversity studies: UNED admission accreditation
  • University studies (whether or not completed): partial validation of foreign studies in relation to Spanish studies.
  • University qualification with the equivalence of the foreign qualification or official ministerial recognition in Spain
  • Work experience

  • Preuniversity studies: officially recognized upper secondary school education
  • University studies (whether or not completed): partial recognition of foreign studies for Spanish studies
  • University qualification equivalent to the foreign qualification or official ministerial recognition in Spain
  • Work experience

Valid options for admission to official bachelor's degree studies

Your options for admission to university depend on where you studied previously.
 
Admission requirements met in Spain

Do you want to sit the entrance exam for students over 25 or 45? Get ready with our online university entrance courses.
     

  • Baccalaureate (upper secondary school education) without PAU (university entrance examinations): Spanish bachillerato (upper secondary school education) LOE 2016 and repeat students 2017
  • Vocational training (CFGS / FP2 / MP3)
  • University qualification or equivalent
  • Work experience (information, dates and admission calendar for students over 40)

 
Admission requirements met in the European Union or in a state which has signed international reciprocity agreements 

 
Admission requirements met in Latin America or other non-European countries

Prior knowledge

Specific admission criterion for this degree

Since all courses on this bachelor's degree are taught in English, applicants must demonstrate at least a B2 level according to the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR). You can meet this requirement by providing one of the following:

– An official English certificate at B2 level or higher (Cambridge, IELTS, TOEFL, etc.) 

– Proof of successful completion of B2-level English courses on a university programme or at an accredited language centre

– Evidence of having completed secondary or higher education in English abroad 

– A degree in foreign languages with at least 30 ECTS credits in English, covering all four skills (speaking, listening, reading and writing)

– An accredited placement test result (e.g. LinguaSkill) showing B2-level proficiency in speaking, listening, reading and writing

Bachelor's Degree in Software Development and Testing (joint degree: UOC,OUNL,UNED)

Enrolment and fees

Concept Price
Price per credit
20.42 €/cr*
Price per credit for tools and learning resources
16.58 €/cr*
Price per credit for recognized courses
4.08 €/cr*
Flexible enrolment

No minimum number of courses

Payment in Instalments

Interest-free

These prices are subject to discounts (e.g. for disabilities or large family status) and surcharges (e.g. students who are not residents in Spain and are from outside the European Union, or in some cases students who have studied at a Spanish public university before) as specified in the Catalan government's decree on prices. For more details please see the Discounts and Surcharges sections.

Contact us via the Would you like more information? form on the side of the screen and our staff will provide you with a price estimate tailored to your circumstances, including whatever discounts, rebates or surcharges may apply, and the corresponding payment methods.

The UOC is a university seeking to offer a public service by enabling as many people as possible to get a university-level education. This is why there is no minimum number of credits for enrolment.

_____________

* Public prices. The public prices for credits and other academic services charged by public universities in Catalonia (including the UOC) are set by the Government of Catalonia.

These prices are subject to discounts (e.g. for disabilities or large family status) and surcharges (e.g. students who are not residents in Spain and are from outside the European Union, or in some cases students who have studied at a Spanish public university before) as specified in the Catalan government's decree on prices. For more details please see the Discounts and Surcharges sections.

Contact us via the Would you like more information? form on the side of the screen and our staff will provide you with a price estimate tailored to your circumstances, including whatever discounts, rebates or surcharges may apply, and the corresponding payment methods.

The UOC is a university seeking to offer a public service by enabling as many people as possible to get a university-level education. This is why there is no minimum number of credits for enrolment.

_____________

* Public prices. The public prices for credits and other academic services charged by public universities in Catalonia (including the UOC) are set by the Government of Catalonia. You can consult the prices approved for the 2022-2023 academic year in Decret 128/2022, from 30 June 2022.

** Bachelor's degrees in the field of computer science: the Bachelor's Degree in Computer Engineering, the Bachelor's Degree in Telecommunications Technology and the Bachelor's Degree in Multimedia.

*** Because of the type of methods it employs, the UOC must include charges for the materials, technology, services, infrastructure and personalized support that are required to provide its learning activities.

Prices per enrolment
Administration of enrolment and academic record
54,54€ *
Learning support services
111,62 € ***
Compulsory student insurance (residents in Spain under 28 years old)
1,12 € - Anual

  • Financial support

  • Early enrolment discounts

  • Payment in instalments

  • Grants, aid and discounts

  • Special conditions for companies

  • Support for elite athletes

Enrolment process

To begin an official programme at the UOC, please follow the steps described below. If you have studied with us in the past and would like to continue, please go to the Procedures section of the Virtual Campus.

Applying for admission

Applying for admission is a free procedure that entails no commitments. You will receive a username and password allowing you to enter the UOC's Virtual Campus, where you will be able to:

1. Talk to a tutor, who will offer expertise in the subject area to guide your choice of courses.

2. Consult the Virtual Campus's Procedures section, for information about recognition of prior studies, the breakdown of enrolment costs, applications for grants, etc.

3. Make an enrolment proposal; your tutor will check your proposal and offer guidance to help you complete your online enrolment.

Admission requirements

Before applying for admission, check that you meet the requirements for the programme you want to study.

Application for admission form

In the admission form you will be asked to provide your personal details and information about your academic background.

Admission documents

You will be told what documents you must provide when you apply for admission. For further details about what will be required, go to the Procedures section of the Virtual Campus.

You will need to get your documents to the UOC within ten days of completing your enrolment.

Virtual Campus

Once you have applied for admission you will get a username and password to log in to the Virtual Campus, which contains all the information and resources you will need.

Tutor

Having joined the Virtual Campus you will have access to a tutor. They will offer constant support, including guidance to help choose courses in line with your interests, the time you have available, and your academic background.

Procedures section

The Virtual Campus's Procedures section lets you find out about and take care of all sorts of academic matters, including enrolment, payments and discounts, grants, and recognition of prior studies.

Once you have chosen the courses you want to study for the semester ahead, you need to make an enrolment proposal. Your tutor will help you with this process, which must be completed in the Procedures section of the Virtual Campus. This is a preparatory step prior to completing your enrolment.

Once your tutor has approved your enrolment proposal, you can complete your enrolment. To do so you will need to choose one of the various payment methods offered. If you are eligible for any of the discounts the Catalan government offers students at public universities (as published in its Decret de preus), you will need to submit the corresponding documents, following the instructions provided on the Virtual Campus.

Please note that you must submit your admission documents within ten days of completing your enrolment.

Once you have completed your enrolment there is a fourteen day period within which you may exercise your right to withdraw your enrolment.

How to enrol

At the UOC, there are two times of the year when you can enrol; choose whichever suits your needs best. Check the page for the programme you're interested in to see when the enrolment period is and when teaching starts.

Enrolment from May

onwards for programmes starting in September or October

Enrolment from November

onwards for programmes starting in February or March

104.500 graduates

90 % of students study and work at the same time

84 % would choose the UOC again

Discounts

To help integrate and provide advice to new students, enrolments undertaken by 11 December will have a 20% early enrolment discount on the cost of "Learning resources" and "Learning support services". For a standard first enrolment for semester this discount may represent up to 10% of the total enrolment fees.

To benefit from any discounts, students must submit the relevant documents before they enrol or, if this is not possible, no later than 15 calendar days after teaching begins.

Andorran students are entitled to the same exemptions and/or rebates as Spanish students.

These discounts cannot be used in conjunction with discounts for UOC Alumni or companies. Take advantage of whichever offers you the best deal.  

Students whose status as a member of a large family is certified in Spain are eligible for the following discounts, according to their category:

  • The special category of Spain's large family status entitles you to full exemption from payment for learning credits and administration of the academic record, prices set by the Government of Catalonia's decree.
  • The general category of Spain's large family status entitles you to a 50% rebate on payment for learning credits and administration of the academic record, prices set by the Government of Catalonia's decree.

Students whose status as a member of a large family is certified in other countries are eligible for the following discounts, according to their category:

  • Special category of the large family status: 15% discount on learning resources and learning support services.
  • General category of the large family status: 7.5% discount on learning resources and learning support services.

Students with a level of disability recognized in Spain as equal to or greater than 33% are entitled to full exemption from payment for learning credits and administration of the academic record, prices set by the Government of Catalonia's decree.

Students who have the same level of disability certified by the competent authority in any other country are entitled to a 15% discount on learning resources and learning support services.

If the disability is certified retroactively, the documents supporting this should be submitted within 15 calendar days of the certification date.

Students (and their spouses and children) who have been certified by the competent authority in Spain as victims of a terrorist act are entitled to full exemption from payment for learning credits and administration of the academic record, prices set by the Government of Catalonia's decree.

Students (and their spouses and children) who have been certified by the competent authority in another country as victims of a terrorist act are entitled to a 15% discount on learning resources and learning support services.

Students (and their dependent children) who have been certified by the competent authority in Spain as victims of gender-based violence are entitled to full exemption from payment for learning credits and administration of the academic record, prices set by the Government of Catalonia's decree.

Students (and their dependent children) who have been certified by the competent authority in another country as victims of gender-based violence are entitled to a 15% discount on learning resources and learning support services.

If you're a bachelor's, university master's or doctoral degree student and a victim of violence against women perpetrated by someone other than your partner, you can benefit from an exemption from paying the fee for academic teaching services (enrolment credits), the fee for managing your academic record and the enrolment fee for the 2023/2024 academic year.

You are only eligible for this exemption if you live or work in Catalonia.

Students who are beneficiaries of the minimum living income allowance are exempt from paying for teaching-related academic services (enrolment credits) and from the fee for handling their academic record and enrolment.

Students who have had credits recognized or transferred from studies in other universities are entitled to an 80% discount on the credit price.

Students who enrol at publicly funded universities having achieved a distinction or special award in their bachillerato studies (matrícula de honor / premio extraordinario en el bachillerato) are entitled to full exemption from payment for learning credits during their first academic year. The discount relating to a distinction or special award from bachillerato studies can only be requested the first time that students enrol for university studies.

Students who belong to UOC Alumni are entitled to a discount on learning resources and learning support services.

  • UOC Alumni: 10% discount

You are eligible for this discount if you have obtained a bachelor's degree, master's degree, postgraduate qualification, llicenciatura, diplomatura or enginyeria from the UOC.

If you are entitled to this discount, you should enter the corresponding code in the Conditions section when you enrol. Find the discount codes on the Alumni website.

If you are eligible for this discount and you also enrol early, the discount for early enrolment will be applied first and then the other discount will be applied to the remaining amount.

The UOC offers discounts to the companies which participate in and support the training of their employees. An agreement must be signed with the University.

Any employee with ties to a company or institution that has a collaboration agreement with the UOC can enjoy benefits and enrolment fee discounts for the University's catalogue of programmes.

These discounts are not compatible with those intended for other groups and UOC Alumni. Take advantage of the most beneficial one for you. 

Students considered to be elite athletes are entitled to a discount on the enrolment fee.

Grants

These grants are intended for people who wish to obtain official qualifications. This ensures equal opportunities of admission to higher education.

There is a wide range of grants for UOC students. Their purpose is to make a great professional future accessible to everyone.

  • Grants from the Spanish Ministry of Education: for students with Spanish nationality studying for official qualifications
  • Equity Grants: for students taking their bachelor's degree studies at a Catalan public university

For more information, request access and contact your tutor.

Students who have already completed officially endorsed Spanish university studies at publicly funded centres must pay a surcharge on the credit price if they begin new studies endorsed by the Spanish Ministry of Education. The credit price including the graduate surcharge is calculated by multiplying the credit price by 1.4.

This surcharge does not apply the first time a student studies a university master's degree.

Students who do not pass a course and enrol on it for a second time must pay a surcharge on the credit price. This surcharge is calculated by multiplying the credit price by 1.2.

The surcharge for students who enrol on a course for a third time is calculated by multiplying the credit price by 2.6. As of the fourth enrolment on a course the credit price is multiplied by 3.6.

Students without a European Union nationality, Andorran nationality or permanent residency status in Spain are subject to a 50% surcharge on their enrolment fees (not including optional add-ons).

The UOC gives you the option of splitting the enrolment payment into instalments. This entails an initial card payment of 35% of the total, with the remainder paid in a maximum of five (depending on the enrolment date) instalments either by direct debit (residents in Spain) or by repeat payments on your card (residents of other countries).

This payment option incurs an administration charge of 31 euros and is only valid for enrolments payments of more than 350 euros.

The approximate dates when the instalments are charged which depend upon your enrolment date can be seen in the instalment schedule tables.

Instalment Schedule Tables:

First Semester
Initial paymentFirst week in SeptemberFirst week in OctobterFirst week in NovemberFirst week in December

35% card payment upon enrolment

Second instalment 

Third instalment

Fourth instalment

Fifth instalment

 

Payment dates are approximate. The number of instalments is determined by the enrollment date: as the enrollment period progresses, the number of instalments decreases.

 

Second Semester

Initial paymentFirst week in FebruaryFirst week in MarchFirst week in AprilFirst week in May

35% card payment upon enrolment

Second instalment

Third instalment

Fourth instalment

Fifth instalment

 

Payment dates are approximate. The number of instalments is determined by the enrollment date: as the enrollment period progresses, the number of instalments decreases.  

Payment using a credit or debit card (from any bank) can be made via a VPOS (virtual point of sale) terminal, which is accessed directly from the Virtual Campus upon enrolment.

Customers of CaixaBank have the option of splitting enrolment payments into instalments (between three and seven instalments, depending on the enrolment details). During the enrolment process, a link will be made with CaixaBank's online banking service to set up a no-cost loan (0% starting commission, 0% assessment commission, 0% amortization cost and 0% interest rate).

This payment option is only available if:

  • You are a customer of CaixaBank and can use its online banking service;
  • You are over eighteen years old, a Spanish or EU national and live in Spain; and
  • The amount to be paid in each instalment is above 30 euros.

The Catalan University and Research Grant Management Agency (AGAUR) offers loans to cover university enrolment costs, to be repaid in monthly instalments.

You can see the current terms and conditions on the AGAUR website.

The UOC gives you the option of splitting the enrolment payment into instalments. This entails an initial card payment of 35% of the total, with the remainder paid in a maximum of five (depending on the enrolment date) instalments either by direct debit (students with a bank account in a SEPA country) or by repeat payments on your card (students without a bank account in a SEPA country).

This payment option incurs an administration charge of 31 euros and is only valid for enrolments payments of more than 350 euros.

The approximate dates when the instalments are charged which depend upon your enrolment date can be seen in the instalment schedule tables.

Instalment Schedule Tables:

First Semester
Initial paymentFirst week in SeptemberFirst week in OctobterFirst week in NovemberFirst week in December

35% card payment upon enrolment

Second instalment 

Third instalment

Fourth instalment

Fifth instalment

 

Payment dates are approximate. The number of instalments is determined by the enrollment date: as the enrollment period progresses, the number of instalments decreases.

 

Second Semester

Initial paymentFirst week in FebruaryFirst week in MarchFirst week in AprilFirst week in May

35% card payment upon enrolment

Second instalment

Third instalment

Fourth instalment

Fifth instalment

 

Payment dates are approximate. The number of instalments is determined by the enrollment date: as the enrollment period progresses, the number of instalments decreases.  

Students who are residents of countries other than Spain can pay their enrolment fees in full by bank transfer. These transfers should be made to:

Bank: CaixaBank

Address: Av. Diagonal 647, 08028 Barcelona, Spain

Swift: CAIX ES BB

IBAN: ES02-2100-3648-98-2200022920

Once payment has been made, proof of payment must be sent.

Payment using a credit or debit card (from any bank) can be made via a VPOS (virtual point of sale) terminal, which is accessed directly from the Virtual Campus upon enrolment.

