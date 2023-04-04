Final bachelor's degree and university master's degree projects

At the UOC, examination of the final projects generally takes place online. Given that students live all over the globe, it is hard to meet in the same place at the same time. The usual solution at the UOC is asynchronous online examination. Some programmes may have other options, as explained in each programme's description in the Study at the UOC section or in the final project's course plan.

The assessment panel is responsible for assessing the examination and the project as a whole. They do so in accordance with the assessment criteria set forth in the course plan.

The final project's mark consists of three parts: (1) preparation and development of the project, (2) the final report, project, product and/or study performed, and (3) the examination of the project. Some programmes may require a report and a product as output from the final project.

The projects that obtain a minimum mark, defined by each programme, will be made publicly available from the UOC Library's open access repository.

At the end of the academic year, the UOC's faculties organize a prize-giving event for the recently concluded academic year's best final projects.

The final project course is not eligible for recognition or compensation.

You can find more information on each programme's final project and the course plan from the Study at the UOC section or on the UOC Virtual Campus.