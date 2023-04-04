Final bachelor's degree and university master's degree projects
At the end of the master's degree or bachelor's degree, students must produce a final project with a work load of between 6 and 30 ECTS credits. The time spent on the project is determined by the number of credits allocated in each programme, with each credit being equivalent to 25 hours of work by the student.
The final project entails preparing a report, research paper or project in which the knowledge and skills learned in the programme are applied and developed. The final project lets students work on the skills they'll need subsequently in professional settings.
The final projects are aimed at assessing the skills developed during the programme and conclude with examination, assessment and marking of the project. Each programme has a set of specific and interdisciplinary skills that will be assessed
To help you prepare your final project, the UOC assigns you a teacher who will provide the necessary guidance to ensure the project's satisfactory development. The final project supervisor is responsible for guiding the student, monitoring the project and advising the student in each of the following aspects: conceptualization, substantiation, methodology, communication of the results and defence. This teacher monitors the project, assesses its development and takes part in the final project's final assessment. They assure the final project's progress and quality.
At the UOC, examination of the final projects generally takes place online. Given that students live all over the globe, it is hard to meet in the same place at the same time. The usual solution at the UOC is asynchronous online examination. Some programmes may have other options, as explained in each programme's description in the Study at the UOC section or in the final project's course plan.
The assessment panel is responsible for assessing the examination and the project as a whole. They do so in accordance with the assessment criteria set forth in the course plan.
The final project's mark consists of three parts: (1) preparation and development of the project, (2) the final report, project, product and/or study performed, and (3) the examination of the project. Some programmes may require a report and a product as output from the final project.
The projects that obtain a minimum mark, defined by each programme, will be made publicly available from the UOC Library's open access repository.
At the end of the academic year, the UOC's faculties organize a prize-giving event for the recently concluded academic year's best final projects.
The final project course is not eligible for recognition or compensation.
You can find more information on each programme's final project and the course plan from the Study at the UOC section or on the UOC Virtual Campus.