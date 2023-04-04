Campus
Online Bachelor's Degree in Techniques for Software Application Development

Presentation

With the online Bachelor's Degree in Techniques for Software Application Development, you will master the languages, tools, technologies, skills and best practices used by software development professionals and system administrators. Prepare yourself for one of the most in-demand positions in the tech industry. This 3-year degree (180 ECTS) taught 100% in English opens the door to the national and international job market.
Connect online and live

Early enrolment discount

Up to 8% off for early enrolment.

Payment in instalments

You can split your payment into instalments

Why study the UOC's Bachelor's Degree in Software Development?

In this degree you will gain the following:

  • Knowledge of the most popular languages and technologies in software development.
  • Best practices in software engineering to streamline development while ensuring its quality.
  • Experience creating applications on different platforms, including web and mobile.
  • Skills for the administration of systems, services and applications in the cloud.
  • Insight about the business and user needs in the development process.
  • Soft skills for teamwork, project management and effective communication.

Official qualification

The UOC's Bachelor's Degree in Techniques for Software Application Development has been approved by the Spanish Universities Council and authorized by the Government of Catalonia, as required by the law in force.

The UOC's official university programmes are valid throughout Spain. They are fully recognized academically and allow holders, where appropriate, to exercise regulated professions, in accordance with the regulations in place in each case. 

The certificates are issued with a European Diploma Supplement (DS), which provides information on the courses studied by the student, the results obtained, the professional skills acquired and the qualification's level in terms of the Spanish higher education system. The DS helps students have their qualifications recognized and aids mobility throughout the European Higher Education Area (EHEA). 

  • Start

    28 Feb 2024

  • 100%

    Online

  • 180

    ECTS credits

  • Language: English

  • Official programme

Fully online method

World's first ever online university

Personalized guidance and support

  • 4th


    Fourth among Spanish universities under 50 years olD

Programme quality

The quality of this programme is validated by the AQU (Catalan University Quality Assurance Agency), which guarantees its rigour and its compliance with the standards required by the EHEA.  

+ Quality

AQU quality seal

Catalan University Quality Assurance Agency

The university that won the race against time video link

The university that won the race against time

Bachelor's Degree in Techniques for Software Development video link

Bachelor's Degree in Techniques for Software Development

Bachelor's Degree in Techniques for Software Application Development

Study plan

180
ECTS
48
ECTS
Basic
24
ECTS
Optional
96
ECTS
Mandatory
12
ECTS
Final work
0
ECTS
Practices

Courses in the online Degree in Techniques for Software Application Development

This programme has three types of course: basic courses, compulsory courses and optional courses. Check out the details of the courses you're interested in taking to see how they can adapt to your pace of study depending on when they're available, what the enrolment requirements are and the amount of time you can devote to them.

The UOC is a university seeking to offer a public service by enabling as many people as possible to get a university-level education. This is why there is no minimum number of credits for enrolment.

Types of courses Credits
Basic courses
180
Compulsory courses
180
Optional courses
180
Final Project
180
Total 180

Workload

The programme of study of the Bachelor's Degree in Techniques for Software Development consists of 180 ECTS credits, which are distributed in accordance with the Spanish Ministry of Education's guidelines.

Internship

Course type Optional.
DurationCurricular internship: 12 ECTS credits (equivalent to 300 hours).
ModeOn-site, online or both.
RequirementsCourses passed totalling at least 120 credits.
SupportStudents receive support from two figures during the internship: someone working at the internship centre acts as their tutor there and a member of the UOC's teaching staff acts as their academic tutor. Together they ensure that the internship meets the educational goals set.
Internships

When it comes to internships, everything is in your favour at the UOC. We have collaborations with over 10,000 organizations in which you can do internships online, on site, or combining both formats. Our curricular and non-curricular internships are a unique opportunity to find employment or improve your current situation.

More information

Final project

At the end of their bachelor's degree studies students must complete a final project. The final project is worth 12 ECTS credits.

The Final Project course requires that students work on their own to go over the knowledge acquired in the other courses that make up the degree. Students must take this course in order to complete the programme. As it aims to assess skills worked on as part of the programme, students must have already successfully completed a certain number of credits to enrol.

The programme offers various specific areas in which students can do their final projects. Each student must choose one of these fields of knowledge for their project. To enrol on the Final Project course, students need to apply for a specific area and this application must then be approved by the programme's teaching staff. A key figure in the final project selection process is the tutor, who informs and advises students.

+ Find out more about the final projects

Learning resources

Throughout the programme, students have access to software and services selected by the UOC's teaching staff. This includes a range of open-source software, licences for the most commonly used proprietary software and a wide variety of online journals and Gartner reports.

Students learn to use different programming languages, including C, Java and JavaScript, as well as different libraries and work environments for these languages. They also use different tools for the design, development, deployment and maintenance of software. These include integrated development environments (IDEs) such as Eclipse, NetBeans or IntelliJ, version control systems such as GitHub and GitLab, and software modelling tools, such as Papyrus and MagicDraw.

In the more practical courses, students have access to an online lab that provides support for learning programming languages and for installing, setting up and using development tools.

Duration

The Bachelor's Degree in Techniques for Software Development has a minimum duration of 3 academic years, distributed over 6 semesters, with a total work load of 180 ECTS credits.

However, the flexibility of the UOC's academic regulations allows each student to adjust the length and pace of their studies to fit in with their other commitments and the time they have available.

As such, students can decide which courses to take on a semester-by-semester basis. To assist with this process, the UOC provides each student with a tutor who, when it comes to the time to enrol, can offer them any help or advice they might need.
Bachelor's Degree in Techniques for Software Application Development

Credit Recognition

Credit recognition

The UOC gives students the option of having their prior studies and work experiences recognized as course or internship credits, which can help students to reduce the time needed to complete their degree.

If you have a query, fill out the form called "Would you like more information?" and we will get in touch with you.

 

Benefits of requesting credit recognition

Courses can be recognized through two procedures: prior studies assessments and academic recognition of professional experience. In either case, students are exempt from taking the recognized courses during their programme of study. Once recognized credits have been included in the enrolment, they are subtracted from the total number of credits students are required to complete to obtain their degree.

How to request credit recognition

The UOC gives students the option of requesting credit recognition every semester, and applicants are always informed of the result before teaching starts. Requests of this nature must be made through the Virtual Campus, so students just joining the UOC must first request access to it.

Once on the Virtual Campus, students can consult the equivalency tables, which list a large number of programmes from other universities, to get an idea of how many credits may be recognized. If students discover that their prior studies are not listed in any of the tables, a committee will study their request individually.

Students can request a prior studies assessment or academic recognition of professional experience at any point throughout their academic stay at the UOC. Likewise, they can add new studies and professional experience as they acquire them.

Students will receive the verdict regarding their request for credit recognition in their personal inbox. In the case of disagreement with the result, students will have a set amount of time to file an appeal.

Credit recognition Prior studies assessment

The prior studies assessment is the process that must be requested by students who wish to validate the studies that they have taken at the UOC or at any other university.

Studies and activities that may be subject to credit recognition:

  • Official qualifications
  • Programmes studied at universities or higher education centres
  • Language qualifications
  • Advanced-level vocational training (CFGS)
  • University activities (bachelor's degrees only)

For further details, fill in the admission form and consult your tutor.

Depending on your CFGS, you may be able to transfer up to 42 credits to the Techniques for Software Development programme.

 

If you have completed advanced-level vocational training in Spain (CFGS), you may be able to transfer credits to UOC online bachelor's degrees.

Find out if your existing qualification is among those that enable credit transfers and how many credits might be recognized.

 

CFGSCredit transfers
Administración de Sistemas Informáticos(LOGSE) *pending approval36 credits
Administración de Sistemas Informáticos en la red(LOE) *pending approval42 credits
Administración y Finanzas(LOE)18 credits
Administración y Finanzas(LOGSE)18 credits
Administración y gestión administración y finanzas, perfil profesional gestor de seguros(LOE)6 credits
Agencia de viajes(LOGSE)6 credits
Alojamiento(LOGSE)6 credits
Animación(LOE)12 credits
Animación 3D, juegos y entornos interactivos(LOE)36 credits
Animación Sociocultural y Turística(LOE)6 credits
Animación Turística(LOGSE)6 credits
Animación, perfil profesional de videojuegos y entornos virtuales(LOE)30 credits
Animaciones 3D, juegos y entornos interactivos: perfil mundos virtuales, realidad aumentada y gamificación(LOE)18 credits
Artes plásticas y diseño en fotografía artística(LOGSE)12 credits
Artes plásticas y diseño en gráfica publicitaria(LOGSE)6 credits
Artes plásticas y diseño en ilustración(LOGSE)6 credits
Automatización y Robótica Industrial(LOE)30 credits
Automoción(LOE)12 credits
Automoción(LOGSE)12 credits
Comercio Internacional(LOGSE)6 credits
Desarrollo de aplicaciones informáticas(LOGSE) *pending approval42 credits
Desarrollo de aplicaciones multiplataforma(LOE) *pending approval42 credits
Desarrollo de aplicaciones web(LOE) *pending approval42 credits
Desarrollo de Productos Electrónicos(LOGSE)30 credits
Desarrollo de proyectos de instalaciones térmicas y fluidos(LOE)6 credits
Desarrollo y Aplicación de Proyectos de Construcción(LOGSE)12 credits
Diseño en Fabricación Mecánica(LOE)12 credits
Diseño y edición de publicaciones impresas y multimedia(LOE)12 credits
Diseño y gestión de la producción gráfica(LOE)12 credits
Diseño y Producción Editorial(LOGSE)6 credits
Documentación y administración sanitárias(LOE)6 credits
Electromedicina clínica(LOE)6 credits
Fotografía(LOE)12 credits
Gestión Comercial y Márqueting(LOGSE)6 credits
Gestión Comercial y Márqueting Enológico(LOGSE)6 credits
Gestión de Alojamientos Turísticos(LOE)12 credits
Gestión del Transporte(LOGSE)6 credits
Gráfica audiovisual(LOE)12 credits
Gráfica impresa(LOE)12 credits
Gráfica interactiva(LOE)12 credits
Gráfica publicitaria(LOE)12 credits
Gráfica publicitaria(LOGSE)12 credits
Iluminación, captación y tratamiento de imagen(LOE)6 credits
Ilustración(LOE)12 credits
Ilustración(LOGSE)12 credits
Ilustración, perfil profesional de administración audiovisual(LOGSE)6 credits
Industrias de proceso químico(LOGSE)18 credits
Información y comercialización turística(LOGSE)6 credits
Instalaciones electrónicas(LOGSE)12 credits
Integración Social(LOE)6 credits
Laboratorio de Análisis y Control de Calidad(LOE)6 credits
Mantenimiento Aeromecánico(LOGSE)6 credits
Mantenimiento de instalaciones térmicas y de fluidos(LOE)6 credits
Mantenimiento electrónico(LOE)30 credits
Mantenimiento Equipos Industriales(LOGSE)6 credits
Mantenimiento y montaje de instalaciones de edificios y procesos(LOGSE)6 credits
Márqueting y publicidad(LOE)24 credits
Márqueting y publicidad, perfil profesional enológico(LOE)12 credits
Mecatrónica Industrial(LOE)12 credits
Producción de audiovisuales y espectáculos(LOE)6 credits
Producción de Audiovisuales, Rádio y Espectáculos(LOGSE)6 credits
Producción por mecanizado(LOGSE)6 credits
Programación de la producción en fabricación mecánica(LOE)12 credits
Química ambiental(LOGSE)6 credits
Química industrial(LOE)18 credits
Realización de Audiovisuales y Espectáculos(LOGSE)6 credits
Realización de Audiovisuales y Espectáculos, perfil profesional de multimedia interactiva(LOGSE)6 credits
Realización de Proyectos de Audiovisuales y Espectáculos(LOE)6 credits
Restauración(LOGSE)6 credits
Secretariado(LOGSE)6 credits
Servicios al Consumidor(LOGSE)6 credits
Sistemas de regulación y control automáticos(LOGSE)30 credits
Sistemas de telecomunicación y informáticos(LOE)42 credits
Sistemas de telecomunicación y informáticos(LOGSE) *pending approval42 credits
Sistemas Electrotécnicos y Automatizados(LOE)12 credits
Sonido para audiovisuales y espectáculos(LOE)6 credits
Transporte y Logística(LOE)6 credits

Academic recognition of professional experience

The UOC allows students to have their accredited professional experience recognized as certain courses or internships at the UOC. Students must apply for academic recognition of professional experience if they would like to benefit from this option. To complete this procedure, students must provide documentary proof of their professional experience.

Students can have up to 15% of their credits recognized through this procedure.

 

+ View the academic recognition of professional experience validations
Bachelor's Degree in Techniques for Software Application Development

Academic team

    Daniel Riera Terrén

    PhD in Computer Engineering. He conducts research focused on gamification design and the development of hybrid algorithms (combining AI, OR and CP) to solve combinatorial problems. He also teaches courses on theoretical computer science, web development and bioinformatics.

Bachelor's Degree in Techniques for Software Application Development

Career opportunities

Professional outings

Software Development graduates can pursue the following careers:

  • Application developer
  • Application programmer
  • Software engineer
  • Maintenance and support specialist
  • Integration technician
  • Programmer (software for systems, websites, multimedia)
  • Consultant to information technology companies
  • E-commerce consultant
  • Applications specialist
  • Analyst programmer
  • Systems administrator
  • Network administrator

Employability

The employability of UOC students is key to the university's success. We identify and include in our programmes of study key competencies that are in demand in the job market. And our career guidance services empower you to make decisions and take action for your future occupation.

Objectives

  • Develop the ability to create usable, efficient, high quality software that meets needs in any field of application.
  • Provide knowledge of the software development process and all stages of its life cycle, from definition of requirements, design and implementation, to maintenance and upgrading.
  • Provide knowledge of the programming languages, tools and technologies most commonly used to build software for different platforms.
  • Develop the ability to use agile methods to meet the goals for functionality, quality and development time.
  • Provide knowledge of the administration of systems, networks and applications, either locally, in a network or in the cloud.
  • Develop the ability to communicate and work effectively in a development team.
  • Provide students with learning skills that allow them to continue with further studies autonomously.
Profiles

The Bachelor's Degree in Techniques for Software Development is ideal for anyone who wishes to acquire the necessary skills and knowledge to work as a software developer. This covers a range of roles including programmers, analyst programmers, web developers, software engineers or app developers.

The programme also provides the skills required for the administration of applications once they have been developed. Therefore, it prepares people to work in roles such as a systems administrator or network administrator.

Competencies

General competencies

  • Use and apply ICTs in academic and professional spheres.
  • Communicate in a foreign language.

Interdisciplinary competencies

  • Express ideas in writing clearly and correctly, displaying a command of terms and expressions that are specific to the field of software development, for both academic and professional contexts.
  • Work in a team.
  • Adapt to new software development technologies and to future environments, updating professional skills.

Specific competencies

  • Identify the features of different types of organizations and the role played in them by ICTs.
  • Evaluate software solutions and draw up proposals for development projects, taking into account the resources, the available alternatives and the market conditions.
25 years' experience in e-learning

In 1995 the UOC was launched as the world's first fully online university. More than 25 years later, we are still pioneers in digital education.

Our eLearning Innovation Center oversees the evolution of our educational model, to ensure unique, high-quality, connected and networked learning experiences.

  • Ranking

    Times Higher Education

    According to the Young University Rankings, published by Times Higher Education, we are fourth best in Spain.

  • Ranking

    Shanghai Ranking

    We are among the world's top 300 universities for communication and the top 500 for education.

  • Ranking

    U-Multirank

    Excellent ratings in knowledge transfer, regional engagement, and teaching and learning.

The first online university
We've earned global recognition in e-learning thanks to our research in the uses of digital technologies
uoc
Bachelor's Degree in Techniques for Software Application Development

Access requirements

  • University entrance examinations (PAU /Students over 25 / Students over 45)      
  • Bachillerato (upper secondary school education) without PAU (university entrance examinations): Spanish bachillerato (upper secondary school education) LOE 2016 and repeat students 2017
  • Vocational training (CFGS / FP2 / MP3)
  • University qualification or equivalent
  • Work experience

  • Preuniversity studies: UNED admission accreditation
  • University studies (whether or not completed): partial validation of foreign studies in relation to Spanish studies.
  • University qualification with the equivalence of the foreign qualification or official ministerial recognition in Spain
  • Work experience

  • Preuniversity studies: officially recognized upper secondary school education
  • University studies (whether or not completed): partial recognition of foreign studies for Spanish studies
  • University qualification equivalent to the foreign qualification or official ministerial recognition in Spain
  • Work experience

Valid options for admission to official bachelor's degree studies

Your options for admission to university depend on where you studied previously.

In order to enrol in this bachelor's degree a level of competency in English that is at least equivalent to level B2 of the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages must be demonstrated.

Prior Knowledge

The language of instruction for this bachelor's degree programme is English; all of the learning resources, assessment activities and communications with the teaching team will be in this language. For this reason, in order to enrol in this bachelor's degree a level of competency in English that is at least equivalent to level B2 of the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages must be demonstrated.

Proof of competency in English can be provided in different ways. For instance, by means of an official certificate demonstrating a suitable level of competency in English; or by passing the English courses corresponding to the B2 level in the Centre d'Idiomes Moderns at UOC.

This level of English can be demonstrated in different ways. For example, among others:

  • By means of an official certificate accrediting this level of linguistic competence in English. 
Bachelor's Degree in Techniques for Software Application Development

Enrolment and fees

Concept Price
Price per credit
20.42 €/cr*
Price per credit for tools and learning resources
14.64 €/cr*
Price per credit for recognized courses
4.08 €/cr*
Flexible enrolment

No minimum number of courses

Payment in Instalments

Interest-free

These prices are subject to discounts (e.g. for disabilities or large family status) and surcharges (e.g. students who are not residents in Spain and are from outside the European Union, or in some cases students who have studied at a Spanish public university before) as specified in the Catalan government's decree on prices. For more details please see the Discounts and Surcharges sections.

Contact us via the Would you like more information? form on the side of the screen and our staff will provide you with a price estimate tailored to your circumstances, including whatever discounts, rebates or surcharges may apply, and the corresponding payment methods.

The UOC is a university seeking to offer a public service by enabling as many people as possible to get a university-level education. This is why there is no minimum number of credits for enrolment.

_____________

Prices per enrolment
Administration of enrolment and academic record
54,54€ *
Learning support services
95,73 € ***
Compulsory student insurance (residents in Spain under 28 years old)
1,12 € - Anual

  • Financial support

  • Early enrolment discounts

  • Payment in instalments

  • Grants, aid and discounts

  • Special conditions for companies

  • Support for elite athletes

Enrolment process

To begin an official programme at the UOC, please follow the steps described below. If you have studied with us in the past and would like to continue, please go to the Procedures section of the Virtual Campus.

Applying for admission

Applying for admission is a free procedure that entails no commitments. You will receive a username and password allowing you to enter the UOC's Virtual Campus, where you will be able to:

1. Talk to a tutor, who will offer expertise in the subject area to guide your choice of courses.

2. Consult the Virtual Campus's Procedures section, for information about recognition of prior studies, the breakdown of enrolment costs, applications for grants, etc.

3. Make an enrolment proposal; your tutor will check your proposal and offer guidance to help you complete your online enrolment.

Admission requirements

Before applying for admission, check that you meet the requirements for the programme you want to study.

Application for admission form

In the admission form you will be asked to provide your personal details and information about your academic background.

Admission documents

You will be told what documents you must provide when you apply for admission. For further details about what will be required, go to the Procedures section of the Virtual Campus.

You will need to get your documents to the UOC within ten days of completing your enrolment.

Virtual Campus

Once you have applied for admission you will get a username and password to log in to the Virtual Campus, which contains all the information and resources you will need.

Tutor

Having joined the Virtual Campus you will have access to a tutor. They will offer constant support, including guidance to help choose courses in line with your interests, the time you have available, and your academic background.

Procedures section

The Virtual Campus's Procedures section lets you find out about and take care of all sorts of academic matters, including enrolment, payments and discounts, grants, and recognition of prior studies.

Once you have chosen the courses you want to study for the semester ahead, you need to make an enrolment proposal. Your tutor will help you with this process, which must be completed in the Procedures section of the Virtual Campus. This is a preparatory step prior to completing your enrolment.

Once your tutor has approved your enrolment proposal, you can complete your enrolment. To do so you will need to choose one of the various payment methods offered. If you are eligible for any of the discounts the Catalan government offers students at public universities (as published in its Decret de preus), you will need to submit the corresponding documents, following the instructions provided on the Virtual Campus.

Please note that you must submit your admission documents within ten days of completing your enrolment.

Once you have completed your enrolment there is a fourteen day period within which you may exercise your right to withdraw your enrolment.

How to enrol

At the UOC, there are two times of the year when you can enrol; choose whichever suits your needs best. Check the page for the programme you're interested in to see when the enrolment period is and when teaching starts.

Enrolment from May

onwards for programmes starting in September or October

Enrolment from November

onwards for programmes starting in February or March

104.500 graduates

90 % of students study and work at the same time

84 % would choose the UOC again

Discounts

To help integrate and provide advice to new students, enrolments undertaken by 22 June will have a 20% early enrolment discount on the cost of "Learning resources" and "Learning support services". For a standard first enrolment for semester this discount may represent up to 8% of the total enrolment fees.

To benefit from any discounts, students must submit the relevant documents before they enrol or, if this is not possible, no later than 15 calendar days after teaching begins.

Andorran students are entitled to the same exemptions and/or rebates as Spanish students.

These discounts cannot be used in conjunction with discounts for UOC Alumni or companies. Take advantage of whichever offers you the best deal.  

Students whose status as a member of a large family is certified in Spain are eligible for the following discounts, according to their category:

  • The special category of Spain's large family status entitles you to full exemption from payment for learning credits and administration of the academic record, prices set by the Government of Catalonia's decree.
  • The general category of Spain's large family status entitles you to a 50% rebate on payment for learning credits and administration of the academic record, prices set by the Government of Catalonia's decree.

Students whose status as a member of a large family is certified in other countries are eligible for the following discounts, according to their category:

  • Special category of the large family status: 15% discount on learning resources and learning support services.
  • General category of the large family status: 7.5% discount on learning resources and learning support services.

Students with a level of disability recognized in Spain as equal to or greater than 33% are entitled to full exemption from payment for learning credits and administration of the academic record, prices set by the Government of Catalonia's decree.

Students who have the same level of disability certified by the competent authority in any other country are entitled to a 15% discount on learning resources and learning support services.

If the disability is certified retroactively, the documents supporting this should be submitted within 15 calendar days of the certification date.

Students (and their spouses and children) who have been certified by the competent authority in Spain as victims of a terrorist act are entitled to full exemption from payment for learning credits and administration of the academic record, prices set by the Government of Catalonia's decree.

Students (and their spouses and children) who have been certified by the competent authority in another country as victims of a terrorist act are entitled to a 15% discount on learning resources and learning support services.

Students (and their dependent children) who have been certified by the competent authority in Spain as victims of gender-based violence are entitled to full exemption from payment for learning credits and administration of the academic record, prices set by the Government of Catalonia's decree.

Students (and their dependent children) who have been certified by the competent authority in another country as victims of gender-based violence are entitled to a 15% discount on learning resources and learning support services.

If you're a bachelor's, university master's or doctoral degree student and a victim of violence against women perpetrated by someone other than your partner, you can benefit from an exemption from paying the fee for academic teaching services (enrolment credits), the fee for managing your academic record and the enrolment fee for the 2023/2024 academic year.

You are only eligible for this exemption if you live or work in Catalonia.

Students who have had credits recognized or transferred from studies in other universities are entitled to an 80% discount on the credit price.

Students who enrol at publicly funded universities having achieved a distinction or special award in their bachillerato studies (matrícula de honor / premio extraordinario en el bachillerato) are entitled to full exemption from payment for learning credits during their first academic year. The discount relating to a distinction or special award from bachillerato studies can only be requested the first time that students enrol for university studies.

Students who belong to UOC Alumni are entitled to a discount on learning resources and learning support services.

  • UOC Alumni: 10% discount

You are eligible for this discount if you have obtained a bachelor's degree, master's degree, postgraduate qualification, llicenciatura, diplomatura or enginyeria from the UOC.

If you are entitled to this discount, you should enter the corresponding code in the Conditions section when you enrol. Find the discount codes on the Alumni website.

If you are eligible for this discount and you also enrol early, the discount for early enrolment will be applied first and then the other discount will be applied to the remaining amount.

The UOC offers discounts to the companies which participate in and support the training of their employees. An agreement must be signed with the University.

Any employee with ties to a company or institution that has a collaboration agreement with the UOC can enjoy benefits and enrolment fee discounts for the University's catalogue of programmes.

These discounts are not compatible with those intended for other groups and UOC Alumni. Take advantage of the most beneficial one for you. 

Students considered to be elite athletes, members of a federation belonging to the Sports Federation Union of Catalonia (UFEC) or with a link to the High Performance Centre (CAR) in Sant Cugat, are entitled to a discount on the enrolment fee.

Grants

These grants are intended for people who wish to obtain official qualifications. This ensures equal opportunities of admission to higher education.

There is a wide range of grants for UOC students. Their purpose is to make a great professional future accessible to everyone.

  • Grants from the Spanish Ministry of Education: for students with Spanish nationality studying for official qualifications
  • Equity Grants: for students taking their bachelor's degree studies at a Catalan public university

For more information, request access and contact your tutor.

Free insurance for enrolment

By default, the UOC offers free insurance for enrolment to those students taking courses lasting at least one semester who live in Spain (that is those of you who have a Spanish address on your national ID (DNI) or foreigner ID (NIE) card). Thus, if after enrolling you find yourself in a situation covered by the insurance, the University will help you to continue your studies.

The insurance covers students on bachelor's degrees, university master's degrees, specializations, postgraduate courses, UOC-specific master's degrees, open courses, Centre for Modern Languages courses, and diplomatura, enginyeria and llicenciatura programmes.

Students who have already completed officially endorsed Spanish university studies at publicly funded centres must pay a surcharge on the credit price if they begin new studies endorsed by the Spanish Ministry of Education. The credit price including the graduate surcharge is calculated by multiplying the credit price by 1.4.

This surcharge does not apply the first time a student studies a university master's degree.

Students who do not pass a course and enrol on it for a second time must pay a surcharge on the credit price. This surcharge is calculated by multiplying the credit price by 1.2.

The surcharge for students who enrol on a course for a third time is calculated by multiplying the credit price by 2.6. As of the fourth enrolment on a course the credit price is multiplied by 3.6.

Students without a European Union nationality, Andorran nationality or permanent residency status in Spain are subject to a 50% surcharge on their enrolment fees (not including optional add-ons).

The UOC gives you the option of splitting the enrolment payment into instalments. This entails an initial card payment of 35% of the total, with the remainder paid in a maximum of five (depending on the enrolment date) instalments either by direct debit (residents in Spain) or by repeat payments on your card (residents of other countries).

This payment option incurs an administration charge of 26,85 euros and is only valid for enrolments payments of more than 300 euros.

The approximate dates when the instalments are charged which depend upon your enrolment date can be seen in the instalment schedule tables.

Instalment Schedule Tables:

Payment using a credit or debit card (from any bank) can be made via a VPOS (virtual point of sale) terminal, which is accessed directly from the Virtual Campus upon enrolment.

Customers of CaixaBank have the option of splitting enrolment payments into instalments (between three and seven instalments, depending on the enrolment details). During the enrolment process, a link will be made with CaixaBank's online banking service to set up a no-cost loan (0% starting commission, 0% assessment commission, 0% amortization cost and 0% interest rate).

This payment option is only available if:

  • You are a customer of CaixaBank and can use its online banking service;
  • You are over eighteen years old, a Spanish or EU national and live in Spain; and
  • The amount to be paid in each instalment is above 30 euros.

The Catalan University and Research Grant Management Agency (AGAUR) offers loans to cover university enrolment costs, to be repaid in monthly instalments.

You can see the current terms and conditions on the AGAUR website.

The UOC gives you the option of splitting the enrolment payment into instalments. This entails an initial card payment of 35% of the total, with the remainder paid in a maximum of five (depending on the enrolment date) instalments either by direct debit (students with a bank account in a SEPA country) or by repeat payments on your card (students without a bank account in a SEPA country).

This payment option incurs an administration charge of 26,85 euros and is only valid for enrolments payments of more than 300 euros.

The approximate dates when the instalments are charged which depend upon your enrolment date can be seen in the instalment schedule tables.

Instalment Schedule Tables:

Students who are residents of countries other than Spain can pay their enrolment fees in full by bank transfer. These transfers should be made to:

Bank: CaixaBank

Address: Av. Diagonal 647, 08028 Barcelona, Spain

Swift: CAIX ES BB

IBAN: ES02-2100-3648-98-2200022920

Once payment has been made, proof of payment must be sent.

Payment using a credit or debit card (from any bank) can be made via a VPOS (virtual point of sale) terminal, which is accessed directly from the Virtual Campus upon enrolment.

