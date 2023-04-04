Online Bachelor's Degree in Techniques for Software Application Development
Presentation
With the online Bachelor's Degree in Techniques for Software Application Development, you will master the languages, tools, technologies, skills and best practices used by software development professionals and system administrators. Prepare yourself for one of the most in-demand positions in the tech industry. This 3-year degree (180 ECTS) taught 100% in English opens the door to the national and international job market.
Why study the UOC's Bachelor's Degree in Software Development?
In this degree you will gain the following:
- Knowledge of the most popular languages and technologies in software development.
- Best practices in software engineering to streamline development while ensuring its quality.
- Experience creating applications on different platforms, including web and mobile.
- Skills for the administration of systems, services and applications in the cloud.
- Insight about the business and user needs in the development process.
- Soft skills for teamwork, project management and effective communication.
Official qualification
The UOC's Bachelor's Degree in Techniques for Software Application Development has been approved by the Spanish Universities Council and authorized by the Government of Catalonia, as required by the law in force.
The UOC's official university programmes are valid throughout Spain. They are fully recognized academically and allow holders, where appropriate, to exercise regulated professions, in accordance with the regulations in place in each case.
The certificates are issued with a European Diploma Supplement (DS), which provides information on the courses studied by the student, the results obtained, the professional skills acquired and the qualification's level in terms of the Spanish higher education system. The DS helps students have their qualifications recognized and aids mobility throughout the European Higher Education Area (EHEA).
In other countries, the validity of the official university qualifications awarded by the UOC will be d...
Start
28 Feb 2024
100%
Online
180
ECTS credits
Language: English
Official programme
