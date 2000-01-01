The UOCInstitutional presentation
We are the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya, the UOC. Our mission is to make quality higher education accessible and empower people to transform their lives and those of the people around them.
Our educational model is fully online, flexible, rigorous and student-centred, combining academic quality, pedagogical innovation and lifelong support. Thanks to this model, we're able to offer accredited, accessible and inclusive programmes tailored to the challenges of today and tomorrow.
Our goal is to transform society through knowledge creation, dissemination and exchange, helping to build a more critical, responsible and non-conforming world.
Facts and figures+ info
97,500
students living in more than 130 countries
We promote inclusive and transformative education for all
We ensure that people from diverse backgrounds, wherever they live, have equal opportunities to study.
133,000
graduates
Five missions for impactful research
We structure our applied, interdisciplinary research around the major challenges of the future.
+ 500
researchers
€32 million in funding in 2024
A 188% increase in research income over five years (2020-2024).
Institutional accreditation = quality education
International recognition
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Among the top six Catalan universities
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First online university in Spain
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One of the top 200 young universities worldwide
What do people say about the UOC?
"The UOC was born in the future."
Juan Freire, biologist, university professor and entrepreneur. A leading figure in new approaches to learning.
"The UOC will be guiding the rest of us in matters of enhancing the quality of e-learning."
Michael Murphy, President of the European University Association.
"The UOC's method was designed to be disruptive. You were visionary."
Sanjay Sharma, Vice President for Open Learning at MIT.
"The UOC has found a way to harness the power of technology to enhance the student experience."
Mary Beard, Professor of Classics, University of Cambridge.
"The UOC represents the greatest change in the definition of a university."
Martin Carnoy, Professor of Education, Stanford University.
"We need interdisciplinary skills and expertise, and those are two of the things that I see flourishing here at the UOC."
Wendy Hall, Executive Director of the Web Science Institute.