Campus

Alliances that drive transformation

We foster strategic alliances and partnerships with public, private and social organizations that share our commitment to make a positive, transformative impact on society.

Our model is based on three main factors: trust and active listening, long-term partnerships, and excellence in teaching, research and knowledge transfer.

We work together to empower the development of key professionals and groups, turning knowledge into a driver for change.

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Impactful collaborations

Alliances

See the types of alliances
We champion the transformative role of universities through projects with local and international institutions.
Impactful collaborations

Networks

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We engage with major local and international networks to strengthen higher education quality and drive social transformation.
Highlights

News

Knowledge sharing and transfer

Chairs

Dormant chairs

Testimonials

Rosa Romà

"In these times of changing media habits, we need spaces like the #UOC3Cat Chair to connect with innovation and digital trends across Catalonia"

President of 3Cat

Antonio Rueda Guglieri

"The chair focuses on accessible and inclusive learning to enhance autonomy, motivation and fair access to knowledge"

Director of the VASS Foundation and VASS University

Xandra Troyano

"Tourism has to come from the local community. It has to be a proposal for tourists from the local area, not an exploitation of that area."

Founding member of the Som Turisme Ecosocial Cooperative

Leonel Fernández

"Thanks to this agreement, we're opening doors to quality online education for more people in Latin America"

Chair of FUNGLODE. Former president of the Dominican Republic.

Ángel Luis Alvaro

"We're committed to social mentoring for young people who face vulnerability and creating new opportunities for them"

Psychology student and volunteer at the AYO Foundation

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