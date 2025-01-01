Alliances that drive transformation
We foster strategic alliances and partnerships with public, private and social organizations that share our commitment to make a positive, transformative impact on society.
Our model is based on three main factors: trust and active listening, long-term partnerships, and excellence in teaching, research and knowledge transfer.
We work together to empower the development of key professionals and groups, turning knowledge into a driver for change.
1:22
Impactful collaborations
AlliancesSee the types of alliances
We champion the transformative role of universities through projects with local and international institutions.
Impactful collaborations
NetworksSee all networks
We engage with major local and international networks to strengthen higher education quality and drive social transformation.
Highlights
News
-
Institutional
The UOC joins 1EdTech Europe's governing bodies to promote digital education standards
-
Institutional
University alliances headed by the UOC and Mondragon Unibertsitatea are updating their joint degree programmes to meet the requirements of the new Joint European Degree Label
-
Institutional
The UOC has been distinguished in the CYD ranking for its excellence in the areas of knowledge transfer, law and education
-
Institutional
The UOC, the Open Universiteit and UNED launch the first OpenEU joint bachelor's degree
-
Institutional
UOC opens new call for applications for its tech entrepreneurship in education programmeThe programme is well suited to people who may have no prior knowledge of entrepreneurship and who need a foundation to start developing their project
Knowledge sharing and transfer
Chairs
Dormant chairs
Testimonials
Rosa Romà
"In these times of changing media habits, we need spaces like the #UOC3Cat Chair to connect with innovation and digital trends across Catalonia"
President of 3Cat
Antonio Rueda Guglieri
"The chair focuses on accessible and inclusive learning to enhance autonomy, motivation and fair access to knowledge"
Director of the VASS Foundation and VASS University
Xandra Troyano
"Tourism has to come from the local community. It has to be a proposal for tourists from the local area, not an exploitation of that area."
Founding member of the Som Turisme Ecosocial Cooperative
Leonel Fernández
"Thanks to this agreement, we're opening doors to quality online education for more people in Latin America"
Chair of FUNGLODE. Former president of the Dominican Republic.
Ángel Luis Alvaro
"We're committed to social mentoring for young people who face vulnerability and creating new opportunities for them"
Psychology student and volunteer at the AYO Foundation