The UOC UNESCO Chair in Education and Technology for Social Change (formerly the UOC UNESCO Chair in E-Learning) was created in 2002 to promote research, learning, information and documentation activities on the use of ICTs in education.

The Chair keeps a close eye on world trends in education, appropriate technological resources, open content and the leading experts and institutions in the field. The Chair disseminates the knowledge acquired to the communities of educators and practitioners in related fields, both nationally and globally, paying special attention to disadvantaged and information-needy social groups.