ARTEMISA International Cybersecurity Chair
The ARTEMISA International Cybersecurity Chair primarily aims to provide society with the necessary tools to understand and address the security challenges that arise in the digital environment, taking a multidisciplinary approach that emphasizes the importance of regulation and legislation in this sphere.
Strengthening collaboration between the university and the business world is another of the Chair's objectives. Furthermore, ARTEMISA stresses the importance of promoting active participation and empowerment of women in this field, with the aim of contributing to closing the gender gap, and promoting diversity and inclusion in cybersecurity.
Consortium
Coordination: Pompeu Fabra University
Consortium: UOC, Institut Polytechnique de Paris, University of Paris Saclay, Mobile World Capital, Oracle, Lambdaclass, Gluwa, and InfoCert S.P.A.
UOC team: Helena Rifà-Pous, David Megías, Josep Maria Tamarit, Carles Garrigues, Josep Prieto, Víctor García-Font, Josep Jorba and Jordi Serra.
Activities
- Knowledge generation
- Skills training
- Knowledge transfer
- Communication
Main aims
- Generate knowledge and train professionals who are capable of analysing, assessing and mitigating security risks in digital environments.
- Promote the implementation of good cybersecurity practices in the business, government and personal spheres.
- Encourage the participation of more women in the field of cybersecurity by providing them with equal opportunities, and promoting diversity and inclusion.
- Encourage research and development of new techniques and tools in the field of cybersecurity, generating new knowledge and transferring it to society.