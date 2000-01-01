CHAIRS

The ARTEMISA International Cybersecurity Chair primarily aims to provide society with the necessary tools to understand and address the security challenges that arise in the digital environment, taking a multidisciplinary approach that emphasizes the importance of regulation and legislation in this sphere.

Strengthening collaboration between the university and the business world is another of the Chair's objectives. Furthermore, ARTEMISA stresses the importance of promoting active participation and empowerment of women in this field, with the aim of contributing to closing the gender gap, and promoting diversity and inclusion in cybersecurity.