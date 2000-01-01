UOC Language & Style
This UOC Language & Style site provides the style guides for our university's three working languages and serves as a benchmark for language quality in our institutional and academic activities. As well as house style, it offers a wide range of language resources and other content selected to meet your needs in English, Catalan and Spanish, all of which is regularly updated.
Our primary goal is to support all members of our university community – students, teaching staff and administrative staff – but the site should also be of use to anyone interested in the correctness, clarity and effectiveness of their written or oral communications.
The English language content is organized as follows:
- Style includes guidelines to ensure clarity and coherence across our texts by applying consistent solutions when dealing with questions such as abbreviations, numbers or gender. It also provides an extensive list of criteria for translations into English and guidelines on bibliographic references.
- Resources links to recommended tools and external pages where you can find general (not UOC-specific) language solutions.
- Nomenclature provides details of the names the UOC has given to its programmes, faculties, departments, units, offices, etc.
- AI for language [coming soon]: recommendations and best practices for the use of AI to help you revise or translate your texts.
Furthermore, this home page features links to the Xerra que Xerra language and culture volunteering initiative, to the page that details the UOC's language policy and protocol, to the university's language school, to useful guides and resources, and to details of the Language Service, the team responsible for these pages.
Please explore the site fully and bookmark useful pages to keep your language on point.