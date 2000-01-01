This UOC Language & Style site provides the style guides for our university's three working languages and serves as a benchmark for language quality in our institutional and academic activities. As well as house style, it offers a wide range of language resources and other content selected to meet your needs in English, Catalan and Spanish , all of which is regularly updated.

Our primary goal is to support all members of our university community – students, teaching staff and administrative staff – but the site should also be of use to anyone interested in the correctness, clarity and effectiveness of their written or oral communications.

The English language content is organized as follows: