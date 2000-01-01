What should and shouldn't I translate?

Do not translate acronyms or initialisms unless an alternative version is commonly used in English. Thus, OCDE (Organització per a la Cooperació i el Desenvolupament Econòmics) should be rendered as OECD (Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development) in English, but PSC (Partit dels Socialistes de Catalunya) should not be rendered as SPC (Socialist Party of Catalonia).

As a general rule, when conserving a foreign acronym or initialism, translate the full name from which it is derived on first mention, followed by the acronym to be used thereafter in brackets. Example: