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What should and shouldn't I translate?

Names of contemporary figures


Do not translate the names of contemporary figures. Unlike in Catalan, this includes the names of contemporary royalty. For example:

King Juan Carlos [not King John Charles]

However, do use the English translation of the papal names of popes. Examples:

Pope John Paul II

 

Pope Benedict XVI

Additionally, respect the original spellings of names written in the Latin alphabet, including any accents or other reasonably reproducible diacritical marks. Examples:

Aki Kurismäki

 

Julio Cortázar

For names written in other alphabets, use standard transliterations. Examples:

Mohamed El Baradei

 

Karolos Papoulias

Remember, different languages use different transliteration systems. For instance, the surname of the current Supreme Leader of Iran is spelled Jameini in Spanish, Chamenei in German, and Khameini in English and Catalan. It is thus important to double-check any transliterations used in the source text.

Catalan names to Spanish or vice versa

While in the past some foreign media outlets have traditionally referred to Catalans by the Spanish-language versions of their names, that practice is increasingly rare. In texts for the UOC, neither Catalan nor Spanish names should be translated; rather, people should be referred to by whatever name they use themselves. Examples:

Pau [not Pablo] Casals

 

Joan Manuel [not Juan Manuel] Serrat

Please note that, to prevent confusion, in English texts it can be helpful to write out the Catalan and Spanish abbreviations M. and Mª in full as Maria.

Historical and fictional figures

Translate the names of only those historical or fictional figures with traditional English translations. Thus:

Avicenna

 

Catherine the Great

 

Smurfette

 

but Don Quixote

Continents and countries

Translate the names of continents and countries. Examples:

Africa

 

South Korea


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Geographical features

Likewise, translate the names of major geographical features (mountains, rivers, gulfs, islands, straits, etc.) with traditional English translations. Examples:

the Danube River/the River Danube

 

the Canary Islands

Leave the names of major geographical features without standard translations in the source language. However, translate any generic words used in their names (e.g. river, mount), capitalizing them in accordance with English conventions. Examples:

the Besòs River/the River Besòs

 

the Prades Mountains

Similarly, unless a traditional English translation exists, do not translate the names of minor or local geographical features. Instead, translate only the generic words used in their names (e.g. stream, pond, ravine), capitalizing them accordingly, and leave the name itself in the source language. Examples:

Lake Banyoles

 

Terradets Ravine

Exceptions are made for generic words that have come to form a part of the proper name itself, which should be left in the source language. Examples:

the Sierra Nevada

 

Río Grande

Geographical, political or geopolitical regions

Translate the names of geographical, political and geopolitical regions with traditional English translations. Examples:

Tuscany

 

the Basque Country

 

the Caucasus

Leave all other names in the original. Examples:

Île-de-France

 

El Baix Penedès

Monuments and buildings

Do not translate the names of specific monuments and buildings that are widely known by their original-language names in English or for which there is no clear English equivalent. Examples:

Camp Nou

 

Sagrada Família

 

the Kaaba

 

Angkor Wat

In contrast, such names should be translated when traditional or well-established English translations exist. Examples:

St Peter's Basilica

 

St Basil's Cathedral

Neighbourhoods

Do not translate the names of neighbourhoods, districts, boroughs, etc., unless a well-established English translation exists. Example:

Poble Nou [not New Town]
but the Latin Quarter [not the Quartier Latin]

Seas and oceans

Translate the names of seas and oceans. Examples:

the Atlantic Ocean

 

the Red Sea

Remember, the Spanish mar Cantàbrica is generally referred to as the Bay of Biscay in English. Translate it as the Cantabrian Sea only if you are specifically referring to the southern part of the bay.

Street names

As a general rule, street names should not be translated. This is especially true of street names (and other items) in postal addresses. Nevertheless, particularly in running text, you may consider writing all words in an address in full to facilitate comprehension by non-native speakers. Example:

Carrer (instead of C.)

 

Passatge (instead of Ptge.)

For international addresses, the country should be written in both English and the language of the destination country. Examples:

España/Spain

 

Suomi/Finland

Unlike in Catalan, it is unusual to translate the generic part of a foreign street name in English, even when it appears in running text. Thus, write:

Avinguda Diagonal is one of the city's main thoroughfares [not Diagonal Avenue…].

Towns and cities

Translate the names of towns and cities with traditional English translations. Examples:

Vienna

 

Havana

 

Mexico City

Leave all other such names in the source language. Examples:

Buenos Aires

 

Sort

 

Ultramort

For references to towns and cities in Catalonia that do not have traditional English translations, use the Catalan (rather than Spanish) version of the name. Examples:

Lleida [not Lérida]

 

Girona [not Gerona]

Remember, because they are often spelled differently in different languages, it is important to double-check all place names in the source text, particularly transliterated ones, in case they need to be translated or otherwise changed to conform to English-language conventions.

Acronyms and initialisms

Do not translate acronyms or initialisms unless an alternative version is commonly used in English. Thus, OCDE (Organització per a la Cooperació i el Desenvolupament Econòmics) should be rendered as OECD (Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development) in English, but PSC (Partit dels Socialistes de Catalunya) should not be rendered as SPC (Socialist Party of Catalonia).

As a general rule, when conserving a foreign acronym or initialism, translate the full name from which it is derived on first mention, followed by the acronym to be used thereafter in brackets. Example:

the Catalan University and Research Grant Management Agency (AGAUR)

Artistic and cultural movements

Translate the names of artistic and cultural movements with clear and/or well-established translations in English. Examples:

futurism

 

constructivism

Leave all others in the original language, followed by a parenthetical translation or description, where necessary. Examples:

rock mestizo

 

noucentisme

Awards

Translate the generic words in the names of awards (e.g. prize, award, medal). Add modifiers where necessary to prevent confusion with similarly named English-language awards. Example:

Catalan National Prize for Literature

Bands, orchestras, songs or other musical pieces

Do not translate the names of rock bands. Examples:

Els Pets

 

Sopa de Cabra

In contrast, do translate the names of city and national orchestras. Examples:

the Barcelona Symphony and Catalonia National Orchestra (OBC)

Similarly, do not translate the names of songs. Examples:

Luke soy tu madre

 

Cor de carbó

However, do translate the generic words in the titles of classical musical pieces. Examples:

Chopin's Preludes

 

Beethoven's Fifth Symphony

Books and periodicals

Do not translate the titles of books, periodicals, and other publications that do not have official translations. Instead, where necessary to ensure comprehension of a text, include a translation of the title in brackets on first mention. Examples:

EcoUniversitat

 

Anàlisi. Quaderns de Cultura

 

Manuel de Pedrolo's Mecanoscrit del segon origen (Typescript of the Second Origen)

Where an official English-language version does exist, use the English title; however, be sure to specify which version and/or edition was being referred to in the original text when that information is germane. Examples:

Ruiz Zafón's The Shadow of the Wind

 

Quim Monzó's The Enormity of the Tragedy

Company units and departments

Translate the names of departments and other management units within a company. Examples:

Human Resources Department

 

Compensation Committee

Courses and programmes

Translate the names of courses and programmes. Examples:

History of Anthropology II

 

Bachelor's Degree in Social Education

Please note that UOC policy is to use the formula bachelor's or master's degree (rather than bachelor degree, bachelors degree, etc.). For information on the official translations of programme names, see nomenclatura.uoc.edu.

Events and exhibitions

Translate the names of congresses, exhibitions and other events when they consist of common, translatable words. Where applicable, use the official English translation. Example:

the 8th International Conference on Internet Law & Politics (IDP 2012)

Do not translate the names of such events when they consist of an untranslatable proper noun. Examples:

AntiQuaris

 

ExpoHogar

Notwithstanding the above, when an untranslatable name is derived from a series of translatable words or used as shorthand for a longer, translatable version of the event's name, consider providing a translation of the words on which it is based or the longer version of the name on first mention for added clarity. Example:

Expodidàctica, the Educational Resources and Technology Exhibition 

Forms of address

Translate the most common forms of address. Examples:

Senyor: Mr

 

Senyora: Ms

 

Doctor(a): Dr

In contrast, except where otherwise specified by the client, more elaborate forms of address used for high-ranking officials (e.g. Il·lustre, Magnífic) can usually be safely omitted.

 

Higher and international bodies and organizations

Translate the names of higher and/or international bodies and organizations with clear equivalents or official translations in English. Examples:

Ministry of Education

 

International Federation of Association Football

Note, however, that the names of local and regional bodies with no traditional translation or clear equivalent in English should not be translated. In such cases, provide a brief literal or descriptive translation, as appropriate, in brackets on first mention and use the original term or a generic reference thereafter. Examples:

vegueria (an obsolete Catalan territorial and administrative division)

 

loyajirga (a traditional 'grand council' held to resolve important national matters)

Holidays and historical events

Translate the names of holidays and historical events with traditional translations or clear equivalents in English. Examples:

Carnival

 

the Epiphany

 

the Carnation Revolution

Leave all others in the original, followed by a brief parenthetical description where necessary to ensure comprehension of the text. Examples:

Cinco de Mayo (5 May, celebration of Mexican culture)

 

La Mercè

 

glasnost

 

Hanukkah

Institutions

Do not translate the names of institutions commonly known by their original names. Examples:

the Duma [not the Deliberation]

 

the Knesset [not the Assembly]

However, for clarity's sake, you may refer to them with common-noun equivalents instead either from the first mention on or, if you have defined the foreign term on first mention, for all subsequent mentions. Examples:

the lower house of the Russian parliament

 

the Israeli parliament

With regard to the translation of Generalitat, the UOC recommends using Government of Catalonia.

Latin terms

As a general rule, avoid using Latin terms where an acceptable English equivalent exists, particularly in texts intended for a general audience. For instance, unless you are working with a text about logical reasoning, rather than retaining a posteriori, consider using in retrospect, in hindsight or subsequently, as appropriate; rather than retaining a priori, consider in theory or beforehand; rather than retaining inter alia, consider using among others; etc. Notwithstanding this rule, it is not necessary to avoid Latin terms that are in common use in English, such as e.g., sic or vice versa, or that are conventionally used in a particular discipline or field.

Laws and official documents

Translate the names of official and government documents (e.g. constitutions, laws, gazettes, reports). Examples:

the Statute of Autonomy

 

the Official State Gazette 

Museums

Translate the names of museums on first mention. Be sure to check the museum's website first to see whether an official translation already exists. Where available, the applicable source-language acronym should be used thereafter. Examples:

the Contemporary Culture Centre of Barcelona (CCCB)

 

the Barcelona Museum of Contemporary Art (MACBA)

Political parties and unions

Translate the names of political parties and unions, except when they are commonly known by their original-language name (e.g. Sinn Féin) or when a bare translation might cause confusion (e.g. Worker Committees for Comissions Obreres). Where helpful, follow names left in the source language with a brief literal or descriptive translation in brackets and, where applicable, the source-language acronym to be used thereafter. Example:

Convergència i Unió (Convergence and Union, CiU) 

 

Private companies

Do not translate the names of private companies. Examples:

La Caixa

 

El Corte Inglés

However, the names of public corporations may occasionally be translated for added clarity. This is particularly true of those corporations with common counterparts in other cities or that use a standard-English translation themselves in their own English-language literature. Examples:

the Barcelona Chamber of Commerce

 

the Catalan Broadcasting Corporation

Talks and conferences

Leave the titles of talks, lectures, conferences, etc., that do not have official translations in the source language. Where necessary to ensure comprehension of the text, follow the original-language title with a translation in brackets on first mention.

Els màsters a l'EEES: reptes i oportunitats per a Espanya (Master's degrees in the EHEA: challenges and opportunities for Spain)

 

Television channels and radio stations

Do not translate the names of television channels and radio stations. Examples:

La Sexta

 

Televisión Española

 

Cadena Ser

Universities

Translate the names of universities, unless otherwise specified by the university itself. Where available and reasonably idiomatic, use the university's own preferred translation. Examples:

the University of Barcelona (UB)

 

Pompeu Fabra University (UPF)

When referring specifically to the UOC, use the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) on first mention, and the UOC thereafter. Example:

From the start, the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) has been committed to the social inclusion of people with disabilities. […] To further this commitment and ensure accessibility, the UOC has created the Strategic Accessibility Committee.

Use the definite article the only with the names of universities beginning with the word university or a non-proper adjective (e.g. open, technical). The word the can usually be safely omitted with universities whose names begin with a proper noun. Examples:

The University of Massachusetts

 

The Open University

 

Yale University

 

Rice University

Remember that many (but not all) universities in English-speaking countries omit the definite article before their initialism, even when it is used when the name is written in full. Examples:

UMASS

 

UCLA

 

but the OU

When in doubt, check the university's own website.

Works of art

Translate the titles of works of art unless there is no clear equivalent in English or they are traditionally known by their titles in another language. Examples:

The Scream

 

The Starry Night

 

The Garden of Earthly Delights

 

but Las Meninas, Goya's Caprichos

When a text includes both types of titles, try to be as consistent as possible.