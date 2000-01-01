What should and shouldn't I translate?

Names of contemporary figures
Do not translate the names of contemporary figures. Unlike in Catalan, this includes the names of contemporary royalty. For example:
King Juan Carlos [not
King John Charles]
However, do use the English translation of the papal names of popes. Examples:
Pope John Paul II
Pope Benedict XVI
Additionally, respect the original spellings of names written in the Latin alphabet, including any accents or other reasonably reproducible diacritical marks. Examples:
Aki Kurismäki
Julio Cortázar
For names written in other alphabets, use standard transliterations. Examples:
Mohamed El Baradei
Karolos Papoulias
Remember, different languages use different transliteration systems. For instance, the surname of the current Supreme Leader of Iran is spelled Jameini in Spanish, Chamenei in German, and Khameini in English and Catalan. It is thus important to double-check any transliterations used in the source text.