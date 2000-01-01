Criteria for translations into English

Whether it's a word, an expression or a text of any length, translation involves choices. Various options, each objectively correct, may be more or less suitable for any number of circumstantial reasons. AI can help us by identifying potentially good solutions to choose from. AI can also guide our choices or make them for us.

If we simply ask AI to translate something, it makes all the choices. This is the easiest and fastest way to obtain a translation. (It still involves some degree of choice, like which AI tool to use; different models – and even the same model prompted twice – can provide very different translations.) Bear in mind that, despite its amazing capabilities, AI sometimes gets confused and can provide unsatisfactory output.