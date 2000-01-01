This site offers an overview of the UOC's preferences on a range of English-language style issues. It provides authors, translators, editors and proofreaders working in English with guidelines on the UOC's house style in order to maximize linguistic and stylistic consistency within and across the texts produced in connection with the university.

Here you will find information on the UOC's approach to some of the most common style issues to come up in UOC-related texts. You will also find explicit examples of points on which English and Catalan style or usage differ. For more in-depth explanations of specific grammatical points in English, particularly in terms of how it compares to Catalan, see the UOC's Practical Guide to English Usage: Comparing and Contrasting English and Catalan. Likewise, for information on style issues not addressed here, see the Interuniversity Style Guide for Writing Institutional Texts in English published by the Vives Network of universities, of which the UOC is a member.