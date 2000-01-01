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Lists, tables and figures

Listed below are a few common questions regarding the UOC's preferences regarding the formatting of lists, tables and figures in conventional texts.

How should I format lists?

As a general rule, use automatic numbering when making lists. This will help to prevent mistakes arising from subsequent insertions or deletions.

Likewise, be sure to format all lists within a given text consistently in terms of bullet points, tabs, etc. For instance, do not use numbers for each item in your first list, letters for each item in your second list and dashes for each item in your third.

In addition to formatting, it is important to ensure grammatical continuity between the introduction to a list and each item in it. Thus, if the introductory sentence calls for a list of fragments beginning with gerunds, do not begin the first item in the list with a gerund only to render subsequent items as full sentences or start them with infinitives or conjugated verbs.

Finally, in order to prevent confusion and grammatical errors, do not continue your introductory sentence after the final item in a list. Instead, try to include any necessary additional information in the introduction itself or, where that is not possible, include it in a new sentence after the final item in the list. 

What are the main types of lists?

Most lists fall into one of four categories: lists of short items (words or phrases with no verbs); lists of items each of which completes the introductory sentence; lists of complete statements that are not grammatical continuations of the introductory sentence; and lists in which at least one item includes more than one full sentence.

The UOC recommends the following guidelines in each case:

 

Short items without verbs

Introduce the list with a full sentence ending in a colon. Lowercase each item in the list and end it with a comma or no punctuation at all. End the final item with a full stop. Example:

Current research topics include:

 

  • anonymous communications,
  • covert channels in computer systems,
  • detection of hidden information (steganalysis),
  • digital forensics,
  • information hiding and privacy,
  • steganography,
  • subliminal channels in cryptographic protocols,
  • watermarking for protection of intellectual property.

 

Items completing the introductory sentence

Introduce the list with a full sentence ending in a colon. Lowercase each item in the list and end it with a semicolon. End the final item with a full stop. Example:

Students will learn how to:

 

  • administer GNU/Linux systems;
  • configure and administer network services in free environments;
  • install and configure web servers;
  • design and program applications with free software tools and resources;
  • apply their knowledge of the legal aspects and use of free software;
  • install and configure database management systems.

 

Grammatically independent statements

Introduce the list with a full sentence ending in a colon. Begin each item in the list with an initial cap and end it with a semicolon, except for the last item, which should end with a full stop. Example:

To sign up for an alert, follow these steps:

 

  • Log in or, if you are a new user, create an account;
  • Go to the collection for which you would like to receive the alert and select SUBSCRIBE;
  • Repeat the process for any other collection you would like to receive an alert for.

 

Lists in which at least one item consists of multiple sentences

Introduce the list with a full sentence ending in a colon. Begin each item with an initial cap. End each item with a full stop.

Guidelines for completing the publication details form:

 

  • Enter the author's name and surname. If the document has more than one author, click the Add more button.
  • To add details of the research group, select Others from the drop-down list and enter the details.
  • Enter keywords that define the contents of the work. Specify their language. Click Add more to include others.

How should I format tables?

The UOC does not require authors to use a single format for all tables. However, it does recommend the following guidelines to ensure a certain basic consistency within and across UOC-published texts.

First, format all tables throughout the text consistently in terms of font, style, alignment, etc.

Second, as a general rule table headings should be placed above, rather than below, the table. Remember, there is no need to include the word Table in the heading itself. Example:

Average scores from 1990 to 2000 [not Table of average scores…]


Finally, when translating into English, make sure that all figures in the table are formatted according to English-language conventions (e.g. with regard to decimal points, commas or the positioning of currency symbols).

How should I format figures?

As with tables, the UOC does not require authors to use a single format for all figures in the texts it publishes. However, to ensure a certain degree of consistency, it does recommend the following guidelines.

First, take care to ensure that figures are formatted consistently throughout each text.

Second, in contrast to table headings, figure headings should be placed below, rather than above, the figure. As with tables, however, there is no need to include the word figure (or graph, chart, diagram, etc.) in the heading itself. Example:

Breakdown of income by age [not Graph showing breakdown of…]


Finally, once again, when translating into English, make sure that any numbers in the figure are formatted according to English-language conventions (e.g. with regard to decimal points, commas or the positioning of currency symbols).