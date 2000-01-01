Lists, tables and figures

As a general rule, use automatic numbering when making lists. This will help to prevent mistakes arising from subsequent insertions or deletions.

Likewise, be sure to format all lists within a given text consistently in terms of bullet points, tabs, etc. For instance, do not use numbers for each item in your first list, letters for each item in your second list and dashes for each item in your third.

In addition to formatting, it is important to ensure grammatical continuity between the introduction to a list and each item in it. Thus, if the introductory sentence calls for a list of fragments beginning with gerunds, do not begin the first item in the list with a gerund only to render subsequent items as full sentences or start them with infinitives or conjugated verbs.

Finally, in order to prevent confusion and grammatical errors, do not continue your introductory sentence after the final item in a list. Instead, try to include any necessary additional information in the introduction itself or, where that is not possible, include it in a new sentence after the final item in the list.