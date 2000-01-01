Leading the future of European digital education at the helm of OpenEU
What is OpenEU?
Members
OpenEU is made up of ten European universities (eight distance education institutions and two brick-and-mortar universities) that share a transformative vision of higher education.
In addition to this regional, European and global network, a further five universities, four university associations and nine non-academic organizations provide expertise in key areas to advance the alliance's work plan.
- Brightlands Smart Services Campus (Brightland)
- DNA Bulgaria
- Eurocities
- European Association of Distance Teaching Universities (EADTU)
- European Leader Association for Rural Development (ELARD)
- Fan S. Noli University (UNIKO)
- Fédération Interuniversitaire de l’Enseignement à Distance (FIED)
- International Association of Universities (IAU)
- Mediterranean Universities Union (UNIMED)
The UOC, committed to the future of higher education in Europe
The UOC is leading OpenEU with the aim of transforming the European Higher Education Area (EHEA), moving towards learning that is more inclusive, digital and sustainable.
We support innovative solutions in teaching and research with an approach that is open to the world, collaborative and student centred.
This leadership underscores the UOC's vocation as a university connected to Europe and at the service of society as a whole.
European challenges
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Lifelong learning
Developing flexible learning pathways and fostering employability, enabling access for everyone, at any stage of their life or career.
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Inclusion and equity
Ensuring that higher education is accessible to everyone, regardless of their origin, condition or geographical location.
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The digital transformation of the EHEA
Sharing our expert knowledge to develop new teaching methodologies, technological innovation and personalized learning environments.
Opportunities for the UOC community
We connect our students, teaching and research staff and administrative staff with universities and other organizations across Europe.
We create training opportunities and international collaborations that allow learners to enjoy a rich, intercultural educational experience, adapting to all life stages.
Transnational training
We are developing a range of programmes that will give learners access to bachelor's degrees, joint master's degrees and microcredentials with European universities, multilingual classrooms and intercultural learning environments.
Virtual, face-to-face and hybrid mobility
We are working to establish academic and professional exchange programmes in online, face-to-face and hybrid formats across Europe.
Europe-wide participation and internships
We are working to offer international internships and volunteer programmes, access to job banks, participation in learning communities, collaborative research projects and representation on the alliance's student council.
Collaboration projects and interuniversity cooperation
We support initiatives to improve the personal and professional skills of the UOC community, taking part in international projects with other universities and institutions.
International networking
We provide virtual forums in which the OpenEU community can create and share knowledge with other non-university actors.
OpenEU Office at the UOC
The OpenEU Office is the UOC community's point of contact for all the opportunities and initiatives offered by the alliance.
The Office promotes and coordinates activities at the UOC, integrating it into the university's strategy so that it becomes a lever for growth, learning and collaboration for the whole university community.
We are part of
Funded by
This project has received funding from the European Union's EUROPEAN EDUCATION AND CULTURE EXECUTIVE AGENCY (EACEA) under grant agreement no. 101177241.
Funded by the European Union. The opinions and views expressed are solely those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect those of the European Union or the European Education and Culture Executive Agency (EACEA). Neither the European Union nor the EACEA can be held responsible for these opinions.