Campus

Leading the future of European digital education at the helm of OpenEU

What is OpenEU?

OpenEU is a European alliance of open and distance-learning universities, coordinated by the UOC. We are working together with the main higher education institutions in nine European countries to make the first pan-European open university a reality, guaranteeing accessible, flexible and high-quality lifelong higher education for everyone, everywhere.
La UOC contribueix a definir el futur de l'educació superior a Europa des de l'I·HE2025

Members

OpenEU is made up of ten European universities (eight distance education institutions and two brick-and-mortar universities) that share a transformative vision of higher education.

In addition to this regional, European and global network, a further five universities, four university associations and nine non-academic organizations provide expertise in key areas to advance the alliance's work plan.

Thanks to OpenEU, our community is growing. It now links over 368,000 students and 24,000 academics and professionals from all over Europe, contributing to an international learning environment with a transformative mission.
Neix OpenEU, el primer pas cap a una universitat oberta europea

The UOC, committed to the future of higher education in Europe

The UOC is leading OpenEU with the aim of transforming the European Higher Education Area (EHEA), moving towards learning that is more inclusive, digital and sustainable.

We support innovative solutions in teaching and research with an approach that is open to the world, collaborative and student centred.

This leadership underscores the UOC's vocation as a university connected to Europe and at the service of society as a whole.

OpenEU

European challenges

We collaborate with the universities in the alliance to address three major challenges: 

  • Lifelong learning

    Developing flexible learning pathways and fostering employability, enabling access for everyone, at any stage of their life or career.

  • Inclusion and equity

    Ensuring that higher education is accessible to everyone, regardless of their origin, condition or geographical location.

  • The digital transformation of the EHEA

    Sharing our expert knowledge to develop new teaching methodologies, technological innovation and personalized learning environments.

Opportunities for the UOC community

We connect our students, teaching and research staff and administrative staff with universities and other organizations across Europe.

We create training opportunities and international collaborations that allow learners to enjoy a rich, intercultural educational experience, adapting to all life stages.

test

Transnational training

We are developing a range of programmes that will give learners access to bachelor's degrees, joint master's degrees and microcredentials with European universities, multilingual classrooms and intercultural learning environments.

test

Virtual, face-to-face and hybrid mobility

We are working to establish academic and professional exchange programmes in online, face-to-face and hybrid formats across Europe.

test

Europe-wide participation and internships

We are working to offer international internships and volunteer programmes, access to job banks, participation in learning communities, collaborative research projects and representation on the alliance's student council.

test

Collaboration projects and interuniversity cooperation

We support initiatives to improve the personal and professional skills of the UOC community, taking part in international projects with other universities and institutions.

test

International networking

We provide virtual forums in which the OpenEU community can create and share knowledge with other non-university actors.

OpenEU Office at the UOC

The OpenEU Office is the UOC community's point of contact for all the opportunities and initiatives offered by the alliance. 

The Office promotes and coordinates activities at the UOC, integrating it into the university's strategy so that it becomes a lever for growth, learning and collaboration for the whole university community.

OpenEU

Any questions?

Email us at openeu@uoc.edu

Contact us

Newsletter

Subscribe to the alliance newsletter

Subscribe

We are part of

FOREU4ALL

European Universities Alliances

UEUE

Spanish Universities in European Universities

Funded by

Co-funded by the European Union
OpenEU. The Open European University

This project has received funding from the European Union's EUROPEAN EDUCATION AND CULTURE EXECUTIVE AGENCY (EACEA) under grant agreement no. 101177241.

Funded by the European Union. The opinions and views expressed are solely those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect those of the European Union or the European Education and Culture Executive Agency (EACEA). Neither the European Union nor the EACEA can be held responsible for these opinions.