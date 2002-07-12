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Capitalization

Capitalization rules can vary greatly from one language to the next and even, on some points, within the same language, so a certain amount of discretion applies. By the same token, however, it is best practice to ensure consistency within a given text. To this end, the UOC recommends the following general guidelines.

At the start of a sentence

Use a capital letter to indicate the start of a new sentence.

Likewise, capitalize the first letter of any quotation appearing in running text that is a complete sentence itself; otherwise, leave it in lowercase. Compare:

According to Phillips, “Teachers everywhere are eager for clearer, more compelling standards that take the mystery out of what they're supposed to be teaching.”

 

Schank writes that while learning objectives may “seem like a good idea for the basis of curriculum design,” they are actually “one of the main evils in the school system.”


Exceptionally, use a lowercase letter at the start of sentences, titles and headlines that begin with a brand name or other proper noun conventionally written with a lower-case first letter. Examples:

eLearnCenter Research Paper Series

 

iPhone, therefore I am


Finally, unlike in Catalan, in English the first-person singular pronoun is always capitalized. Example:

Professor Guasch and I are pleased to welcome you all to the conference.

What are the UOC's preferences regarding the capitalization of titles?

Capital letters are used to indicate the titles of books, magazines, newspapers, legal documents, plays, films, albums, songs, television shows, etc. As a general rule, the UOC prefers to use sentence case for such titles (i.e. to capitalize only the first word and any proper nouns appearing thereafter), unless the work or publication itself does otherwise. This is particularly true with regard to long descriptive titles. For example:

Communication technologies in Latin America and Africa: a multidisciplinary perspective

 

The New York Times

 

Directive 2002/58/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council of 12 July 2002 concerning the processing of personal data and the protection of privacy in the electronic communications sector


Exceptions would include the names of formal documents or titles of papers being submitted to journals whose guidelines state otherwise. Examples:

the Strategic Plan 2014-2020

 

the Open Knowledge Action Plan


As a general rule, if the text you are working on is intended for the UOC's website (e.g. a press release, menu headings), use sentence case.

Remember, when referring to a specific part of a book, legal document, etc., in running text, only capitalize words such as part, section, chapter or article when they are actually part of the name of the section in question. Do not capitalize these words when they are used generically. Thus:

The definitions to be used throughout the convention are given in the first three articles.

 

The board members shall be appointed as set forth in Article 7.3 below.

When should I capitalize the names of people?

As in Catalan, all names and surnames should begin with a capital letter. Examples:

Pompeu Fabra

 

Antoni Gaudí

When should I capitalize titles and offices?

Capitalize the first letter of abbreviated courtesy titles (e.g. Mr, Ms, Dr, Prof.).

Capitalize all titles, abbreviated or otherwise, in direct addresses and when they precede a proper name. In contrast, lowercase both generic references to offices and titles that follow a proper name. Examples:

With all due respect, Professor Barceló, that may not be feasible.

 

Later this month, Professor Puig will give a talk on the subject at the Athenaeum.

 

They met with the vice-president of the university to discuss the plan.

 

Josep A. Planell, president of the UOC, will speak at the conference.


Unlike in Catalan, titles forming part of a name are capitalized. Compare:

el senyor Gispert Mr Gispert

 

santa Teresa Saint Teresa

When should I capitalize the names of places?

Geographical features

Capitalize all function words in the names of geographical features commonly considered proper nouns (specific mountains, oceans, rivers, etc.). Examples:

the Ural Mountains

 

the Pacific Ocean

 

the River Ebro/the Ebro River


Note, however, that any subsequent references in the text to such features using only the common noun are not capitalized. Example:

The Congo River is the deepest river in the world and one of its largest. The river is home to some 700 fish species.

 

Geographical locations and administrative regions

Capitalize all function words in the names of geographical locations or administrative regions commonly considered proper nouns (countries, states, towns, etc.). Examples:

Tanzania

 

Uttar Pradesh

 

the Federal District of Mexico

 

Schenectady


Note: In order to facilitate comprehension by non-Catalan speakers, initial articles forming a part of Catalan place names should be capitalized in English, even when they appear in running text. Example:

The conference will be held in L'Hospitalet de Llobregat.

 

Historical, political and geopolitical regions

Capitalize all function words in the names of historical, political and geopolitical regions. Examples:

Scandinavia

 

the Middle East

 

the Pacific Rim

 

the Ottoman Empire


Note that this is not always the case in Catalan. Compare:

l'Àsia oriental / East Asia

 

Local place names

In English, all function words in local place names (specific roads, squares, parks, etc.) should be capitalized. Examples:

Passeig de Gràcia

 

Tahrir Square

 

Central Park


This stands in contrast to Catalan, in which such words tend to be lowercased when they form a part of a Catalan address appearing in running text. Compare:

El recinte es troba al passeig de la Reina Elisenda.

 

The venue is on Passeig de la Reina Elisenda.

 

Unique locations


Capitalize all function words in the names of unique locations commonly considered proper nouns (specific buildings, monuments, venues, etc.). Examples:

the Millennium Dome

 

the Eiffel Tower

 

Camp Nou


Again, this is not always true in Catalan. Compare:

l'abadia de Westminster / Westminster Abbey

 

el palau de Buckingham / Buckingham Palace

When should I capitalize the names of things?

Cultural and artistic schools and movements

Capitalize cultural and artistic schools and movements when they are derived from proper nouns. Examples:

a Victorian novel

 

Gothic architecture

 

a Romanesque church


In most other cases, they can be lowercased. Thus:

a surrealist film

 

a neoclassical building


When in doubt, follow the guidelines given in the Oxford Dictionary.

 

Ethnicities and religions

Unlike in Catalan, in English the names of ethnicities, religions and the members thereof are capitalized. Examples:

African-American

 

Taoism

 

Baha'i

 

Geological periods

Capitalize the names of geological periods but not words like period, era or epoch themselves. Examples:

Tertiary period

 

Pliocene epoch

 

Government programmes, legal acts and documents

Capitalize all function words in the names of government programmes, laws, documents, etc. Examples:

the Spain-Latin America Interuniversity Cooperation Programme

 

the Personal Data Protection Act

 

the Catalan Energy and Climate Change Plan 2012-2020

 

Holidays

Capitalize all function words in the names of holidays. Examples:

New Year's Eve

 

Boxing Day

 

Institutions, bodies and organizations

Capitalize all function words in the names of institutions, bodies, organizations, etc., unless they are being used generically. Examples:

the Catalan Development Cooperation Agency

 

the Spanish Ministry of Industry, Tourism and Commerce

 

but Financial support was provided by several Catalan ministries.

 

Means of transport

Do not capitalize means of transport unless they are being used as proper nouns. Examples:

We took the underground.

 

The red line is the oldest line of the Barcelona Metro.

 

Nationalities, demonyms and languages

Unlike in Catalan, in English nationalities, demonyms and languages are capitalized. Examples:

Canadian

 

Spaniard

 

Mandarin


Use demonyms (words used to denote the inhabitants of a particular place) only if they are already common in English (e.g. Parisians, Londoners). Do not invent translated equivalents of ones that are not (e.g. barcelonins, sabadellencs, madrileños). When in doubt, use generic phrases with words such as residents, natives or people. For example:

By now, most New Yorkers are aware of the arguments against subletting flats to vacationers for just a few days at a time.

 

Residents of Arenys became the first Catalans to vote on the now-familiar question.

 

Planets and other celestial bodies

Capitalize the names of planets and other specific celestial bodies (e.g. Mercury, Pluto), but do not capitalize earth unless specifically referring to the name of the planet. In such cases, the article the is often omitted. Examples:

What on earth are you talking about?

 

He noted that Earth is the third planet from the sun.


Note: The words sun and moon are not generally capitalized. An exception may be (but is not always) made in technical texts when they are explicitly being used as proper nouns, particularly when they appear in conjunction with the proper names of other celestial bodies. Examples:

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope orbits Earth, while the twin GRAIL satellites orbit the Moon.

 

Political parties and movements

Capitalize the official names of political parties and movements and of the formal adherents thereof, but, in general, do not capitalize the names of political ideologies, schools of thought, etc., or the generic adjectives derived therefrom. Exceptions may be made in texts that include both official names and general schools of thought, capitalizing all references for the sake of consistency. However, when in doubt, err on the side of lowercase to prevent the unsightly effect of superfluous capitalization. Examples:

The Socialist Party won the Catalan elections in 2003.

 

At the end of the war, the communist government nationalized all Tokaj vineyards.

 

Prehistoric and historical periods and events


Capitalize the names of prehistoric and historical periods and events. Examples:

the Ice Age

 

the Middle Ages

 

the Enlightenment


In contrast, more modern periods and events are often lowercased. In such cases, follow common usage, taking care to ensure consistency throughout the text. Examples:

the space age

 

Prohibition

 

the digital age

 

Proper nouns used as adjectives and common nouns, and words derived from proper nouns

Capitalize proper names when they are used as adjectives (e.g. Bunsen burner), but not when they are used as common nouns (e.g. a kelvin).

The capitalization of words derived from proper nouns varies (e.g. a Freudian slip, a caesarean section, a boycott); in such cases, consult a reliable dictionary. The UOC recommends the Oxford Dictionary for BrE and the Merriam-Webster Dictionary for AmE.

 

Months, seasons and days of the week

Unlike in Catalan, in English the names of the months and the days of the week are capitalized. Examples:

January

 

Monday


However, as in Catalan, the names of the seasons are not capitalized. Examples:

spring

 

summer

 

autumn (BrE) / fall (AmE)

 

winter

 

Trade names

Capitalize trade names unless they have come to be used as common nouns. Examples:

Microsoft

 

Apple

 

a kleenex

 

a jacuzzi

 

What about the word state?

The word state deserves special mention. As a general rule, it is not capitalized. However, common exceptions include when it is used as part of a formal designation (e.g. EU Member State), when it is used to designate a defined group of countries (e.g. the Gulf States), and when it is used to refer to the government of a country in political theory and legal texts (i.e. the State).

What about UOC-specific terminology?

Use title case (i.e. capitalize the first and last word and all function words in between) for the names and titles of:

  • Programmes, specializations, courses and microcredentials: Bachelor's Degree in Catalan Language and LiteratureSpecialization Course in Indirect Taxation and Tax Procedures; Facility Management IIntroduction to Gamification through Case Studies.
  • Faculties, chairs and knowledge areas: the Faculty of Health Sciences, the UNESCO Chair in E-Learning, City Management.
  • Projects (UOC and interuniversity): the Classroom Library project, Europortfolio: A European Network of Eportfolio Experts and Practitioners.
  • Workshops, conferences, talks and other events: the 2nd International Workshop on Free/Open-Source Rule-Based Machine Translation.

In contrast, use sentence case (i.e. capitalize only the first word and any proper nouns thereafter) for the titles of papers and official or institutional reports or documents. Example:

The humanities and the professional world: report on the round tables

 

E-government and public services: a case study of the inter-administrative portal CAT365


Finally, do not capitalize generic references to words such as bachelor's or master's. For example:

This academic year the UOC is offering 27 bachelor's degrees.


Likewise, do not capitalize the names of disciplines when referring to them generically. Example:

Oller studied law at university.

 

Titles and ranks

This same logic can be applied to references to titles and ranks. Capitalize them when they refer to a specific person and could theoretically be replaced by that person's name without affecting the sentence's grammatical accuracy or meaning. Lowercase them when they are generic references to the office or position itself. Thus:

The president is assisted by the vice presidents and the general manager, whose job it is to oversee the everyday running of the university.

 

The Vice President for Strategic Planning and Research described the new project to attendees.