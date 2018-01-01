Campus

Numbers

How numbers are written can vary from language to language and even from institution to institution within a single language. To ensure a polished and consistent finished product, it is thus important to apply the same rules throughout a given text. With this goal in mind, the UOC has put together the following guidelines.

Numbers as words

As a general rule, in running text, spell out the numbers one to nine, but use figures for numbers 10 and up. Examples:

The YouTube channels of seven European and Middle Eastern universities will be accessible on the EDU platform.

 

The course load will range from 60 to 90 credits per academic year.


This notwithstanding, when a passage contains both, try to be consistent. For instance, if a number in a given category must be written in figures, use figures for all the numbers in that category. Examples:

Nine of the twelve research groups recognized by the AGAUR are emergent groups [not Nine of the 12…].

 

He is the author of 3 books, 46 refereed journal articles, 122 refereed conference papers, and 16 book chapters [not …three books, 46…].


Such exceptions should be applied in the passage in question but need not extend to the text as a whole.

Exceptions are also made for times and dates, which, even in running text, are nearly always referred to with figures. Examples:

The conference will take place in Barcelona on 1 and 2 July.

 

The group will meet on Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.


Remember, both cardinal and ordinal compound numbers from 21 to 99 take hyphens when written as words. Examples:

twenty-one

 

thirty-third


In non-technical texts, use words when there is no way to avoid beginning a sentence with a number. Example:

Fifteen out of sixteen statistics are made up on the spot.


That said, another solution can often be found. Example:

Some 15 out of 16 statistics are made up on the spot.

 

The year 2011 was a dramatic one.

Hyphenated expressions including numbers

In general, try not to combine single-digit figures with words in hyphenated expressions. Example:

a three-part miniseries [not a 3-part miniseries]

 

a one-way street [not a 1-way street]


In contrast, multi-digit figures and words are sometimes combined in hyphenated expressions, particularly in certain set phrases. Examples:

a 40-hour work week

 

a 12-hour clock

Expressions with more than one number

When two numbers appear next to each other, do not express both as figures or both as words. Instead express one as a figure and the other as a word to prevent confusion. Either order is acceptable, but be sure to be consistent throughout the text. Example:

50 ten-cent coins

 

twelve 45-minute presentations

Round or approximate numbers

Use figures to refer to specific numbers, but write round or approximate numbers as words. Compare:

A total of 1,997 people turned out for the event.

 

Nearly two thousand people turned out for the event.

Hundreds, thousands, millions and billions

Hundreds and thousands may be expressed entirely in figures or entirely in words, but not in a mixture of both. Examples:

100 or one hundred [not 1 hundred]


In contrast, the words million, billion and trillion may be used with figures or words. That said, when the number is not an integer or is greater than 9, figures are preferred. Examples:

three million or 3 million, but 3.5 billion [not three-point-five billion] and 35 billion [not thirty-five billion]


Finally, unlike Catalan, American English and, increasingly, British English use the short-scale system for naming large numbers. Under this system, the term billion refers to 1x109 (1,000,000,000), whereas trillion is used for 1x1012 (1,000,000,000,000). To ensure consistency in its English-language texts, the UOC recommends using the 'short billion' to express 1x109 unless otherwise explicitly instructed. Example:

According to some estimates, the world population will reach 10.5 billion by 2050. 

Fractions

In general, write fractions as words. The words should be hyphenated when used as adjectives or adverbs, but not when used as nouns. Examples:

a two-thirds majority but a majority of two thirds

Percentages

Write numbers as words when they are used with the words per cent (e.g. fifteen per cent). In contrast, write them as figures when using the symbol (e.g. 15%).

Note that while British English uses the spelling per cent, in American English this term is written as a single word (percent).

Differences between Catalan and English

Unlike in Catalan, when writing figures in English use points to indicate decimals and commas to indicate thousands, millions, etc. Examples:

3.14

 

6,973,738,433


Notwithstanding the above, as in Catalan, commas should not be used to indicate thousands in years (e.g. 14 July 1790), page numbers (e.g. pp 1743–1749) or street numbers (e.g. 1500 Main Street). 

Please note that the terms billion and trillion can also have different meanings in English and Catalan.

Numbers used with abbreviations or symbols

Use figures with abbreviations and symbols of measurement and monetary units. Examples:

7 kg

 

€50

 

5%


Note, however, that when the units are spelled out, the number may be written with figures or letters (e.g. 7 kilograms or seven kilograms). The opposite is not true (e.g. 7 kg not seven kg).

To abbreviate large amounts such as million (m) or billion (bn), place the symbol or abbreviation for the currency before the amount and insert a non-breaking space before m or bn (e.g. €389 m).

Numbers in lists

Use figures in lists of objects, ingredients, tallies, etc., when they are written out in list format. Example:

The UOC's academic offer includes: 27 bachelor's degrees, 50 university master's degrees, 4 doctoral programmes, 275 UOC-specific master's degrees, postgraduate diplomas, specialization certificates and other programme, and 53 open programmes.

Ranges

Use figures when referring to ranges denoted by an en-dash, but not necessarily ranges denoted with words. Compare:

The topic is addressed in sections 7.1–7.8.

 

The room can accommodate six to eight computers.


Remember to be consistent when describing ranges. If you begin with between, continue with and; if you begin with from, continue with to; do not combine a preposition with a dash; etc. Examples:

from 5°C to 15°C [not from 5°C–15°C]

 

between 17 kg and 20 kg [not between 17 to 20 kg]

 

30–40 km [not from 30–40 km]


When using words to connect the two extremes of a range, repeat any symbols or multiples. Examples:

between five million euros and nine million euros

 

from €5 million to €9 million


In contrast, if you use an en-dash to indicate a range, repeat only those symbols and/or multiples that change. In such cases, change the closed en-dash to an open one. Compare:

€20–30 billion but €900 million – €1 billion


Finally, one good rule of thumb when writing ranges is to repeat symbols that are joined to the end of a numeral but not those that are separated by a space. For instance:

37.5°C–40°C but 10-20 kg

Serial numbers

Use figures when citing serial numbers, such as those used to identify the different sections of a treaty or law. Example:

Chapter 1, Article 1, paragraph 1 of the Charter of the United Nations

Statistics

Write numbers as figures when citing statistics. Example:

In all, 75% of UOC students are between the ages of 25 and 45.

Numbers in tables and graphs

Use figures for all numbers in tables and graphs. Example:

The UOC on Social Media

 2017/2018
Facebook 
   Pages14
   Followers127,889
Twitter 
   Active accounts42
   Followers175,568

 

Votes

Use figures when citing vote tallies. Example:

Only 7 senators voted in favour, while 91 voted against and 2 abstained.

Dates

Dates should be written as follows: the number of the day, followed by the name of the month written in full, followed by a four-digit year. There should be no internal punctuation. Examples:

1 January 2018

 

31 December 2018


Where space is absolutely of the essence, use figures separated by slashes (e.g. 1/1/2018). However, wherever possible, write out the name of the month to prevent confusion between British and American English formats.

When a date is preceded by the day of the week, in British English, do not separate them with a comma. Example:

Thursday 24 October 1929


Please note that in American English, this same date would be written:

Thursday, October 24, 1929

Years and decades

When referring to a year in running text, use all four digits for added clarity (e.g. 2001, not '01). There is no need to repeat the year when it is already clear from context.

In English, decades can be expressed in words (e.g. the sixties) or figures (e.g. the '60s, the 1960s). In order to prevent confusion stemming from the most recent turn of century, the UOC prefers to use four-digit figures.

Times, time spans and durations

When citing times, use a 12-hour clock followed by a space and the abbreviation a.m. or p.m. (lowercased with full stops). It is UOC style to separate the hours and minutes with a full stop. Examples:

8 a.m.

 

5.30 p.m.


Note that in American English, it is more common to separate the hours and minutes with a colon (5:30 p.m.).

For added clarity, consider using 12 noon (instead of 12 p.m.) and 12 midnight (instead of 12 a.m.), where possible.

Remember, unlike in Catalan, the abbreviation h is not used to indicate specific times, just duration. Examples:

The event will begin at 11 a.m. [not The event will begin at 11 h.]


As with other ranges, when indicating time spans, be sure to use the right collocation. In other words, use from with to (e.g. from June to September), between with and (e.g. between 1954 and 1957), or a single closed-up en-dash without any preposition at all (e.g. Monday–Friday).

When indicating a span of years with a closed-up en-dash, do not repeat the century in the second year unless it changes. Exceptions may be made for the first decade of a century. Examples:

1980–90 but 1890–1990

 

2001–2003 or 2001–03


The UOC recommends using either of the following formats to refer to academic years: the academic year + XXXX/XXXX (where XXXX is a four-digit reference to a specific calendar year) or the XXXX/XXXX + academic year. Thus:

The UOC inaugurated the 2018/2019 academic year on Monday.

 

The academic year 2018/2019 began on Monday.

Roman numerals

Unlike in Catalan, in English centuries are generally denoted with Arabic ordinal numbers, rather than Roman numerals. Compare:

the 21st century el segle XXI


Similarly, in English, unlike in Catalan, Arabic ordinal numbers, rather than Roman numerals, are generally used to indicate the edition of an event. Thus:

8th Conference on Internet, Law and Politics

 

VIII Congrés Internet, Dret i Política


In contrast, Roman numerals are used in English to indicate the level or sequence of courses with the same name. Example:

French I

 

Finance and Tax Law II


They are also used in the names of monarchs and certain high-ranking religious figures such as popes and Orthodox patriarchs. Examples:

Queen Elizabeth II

 

Pope John Paul II

 

Patriarch Alexy II


Finally, the names of the first and second world wars are also generally written and abbreviated with Roman numerals. Thus:

World War I

 

WWII