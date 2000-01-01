Adapting your English to an international audience

The UOC is an online university with an international community. As such, its institutional texts are intended for a global audience. Although for consistency's sake, we recommend the use of British English spelling conventions, we also recommend taking other varieties of English into account, to make these texts accessible to the largest possible readership. For example, you should avoid terms and constructions that are so highly localized or specific to a given culture, place or country (for instance, the UK) that they pose challenges for speakers of other varieties of English.

This section offers advice on how to tailor your writing to communicate effectively with an international audience. Applying such advice too mechanically or forcefully could make your writing repetitive or ineffective; remember that your main goal should be to engage readers and facilitate their reading experience!

That said, here are a few tips to make your writing more transparent: