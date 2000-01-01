Adapting your English to an international audience

Keep it short
Who hasn't reached the end of a very long sentence and had to go back to the beginning to remember who or what the subject was? Lengthy, complex sentences can be particularly problematic when you are writing for an international audience, which will often include non-native English speakers. Wherever possible, use short, straightforward sentences with clear subjects, verbs and objects. This will help ensure that readers understand who is doing what, and to whom, resulting in a more fluid reading experience and helping to make sure that no key information gets lost along the way.