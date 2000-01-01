Acronyms and initialisms

What's an acronym?
Like abbreviations, acronyms are used to save space. Unlike abbreviations, they are often used within the body of a text to reduce repetition and improve flow. That said, too many acronyms can create an alphabet soup that is taxing for readers and can distract from your point. To avoid that, use unfamiliar acronyms sparingly, particularly in texts that already include a generous helping of familiar ones. For instance, as with abbreviations, there is generally no need to use an acronym when what it stands for is mentioned only once. Instead, write out the full term on first mention and, where applicable, use a shorter version thereafter. For example:
Another highlight was the official recognition of several UOC research groups by the Catalan University and Research Grant Management Agency. The agency thus recognizes the groups' potential and...
To ensure clarity and consistency, when you do use an acronym, use the full term on first mention, followed by the acronym to be used thereafter in brackets. On subsequent mention, use only the acronym. For example:
Another highlight was the official recognition of several UOC research groups by the Catalan University and Research Grant Management Agency (AGAUR). AGAUR thus recognizes the groups' potential and...
Acronyms that are common knowledge may be used directly without additional clarification. Examples:
EU
FBI
UN
Notwithstanding these general rules, in some cases it may be helpful to include an acronym, even when the full term it stands for is mentioned only once. For instance, in some texts you may wish to translate the name of a body or institution to facilitate comprehension for readers who do not speak the original language. However, there may not be an official English translation of that name and/or the name may be translated variously in different contexts. In such cases, including the original-language acronym is more precise and can be helpful for readers wishing to look for more information. For example:
According to the Official Catalan Gazette (DOGC), the Catalan government has awarded the Jaume Vicens Vives distinction to the UOC's language e-learning model.