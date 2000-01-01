Do not replicate foreign acronyms or initialisms in English unless the English versions are also widely used. Instead, use an English translation of the full term on first mention, followed by the source-language acronym to be used thereafter in brackets. Thus, DNI (document nacional d'identitat) should be left as is (e.g. the Spanish national identity document (DNI)), whereas IVA (from impost sobre el valor afegit) should be translated (i.e. VAT or value-added tax).

For longer terms that lack a well-established English equivalent, it may be possible to use a shortened English version of the full term for subsequent mentions instead of the source-language acronym. Thus, the Catalan Pla de recerca i innovació (PRI) could be rendered as the Catalan Research and Innovation Plan (PRI) on first mention and the PRI on subsequent mention, or it could be rendered the Catalan Research and Innovation Plan on first mention and referred to as simply the plan thereafter.

Foreign acronyms and initialisms in a foreign company's name, such as GmbH (Gesellschaft mit beschränkter Haftung) or SL (societat limitada), should always be left in the source language.

With regard to its own initialism, the UOC's policy is as follows: on first mention, use Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC); on subsequent mention, use the UOC.

Certain other acronyms and initialisms often come up in texts related to Catalan universities. For instance, you may have come cross PDI (personal docent i investigador or teaching and research staff) or PAS (personal d'administració i serveis or administrative and service staff). For UOC-related texts, the rule of thumb in such cases is to write out the equivalent term in English in full and omit the corresponding Catalan acronym or initialism. For example, render PDC (personal docent col·laborador) as affiliated teaching staff and PRA (professor/a responsable d'assignatura) as coordinating professor. For more information on specific institutional nomenclature, see nomenclatura.uoc.edu.