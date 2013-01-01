When writing about people whose gender is known and/or relevant to the context, it is UOC policy to respect their identified pronouns. To this end, if the person's gender is binary (or they have otherwise stated a preference for such pronouns), use she, her, her(s) and herself for those who identify as female and he, him, his and himself for those who identify as male.



In other cases, use the person's shared pronouns, that is, the pronouns with which the person has specifically stated they wish to be referred. Often, these pronouns will be they, them, their(s) and themselves/themself. Other times, they may be a different set of pronouns, such as ze, hir, hir(s) and hirself. These pronouns have been introduced into the language specifically to make it more gender-inclusive. Some people may have multiple stated preferences (e.g. they or she) or ask to be referred to without pronouns at all (e.g. using only their name or other words, such as references to their occupation, that, in context, make it clear who is being referred to). What matters most is to be respectful of each individual's identity.