Campus

Truncations and contractions

What are truncations and contractions?

Abbreviations can be classified into two groups: truncations and contractions. Truncations omit the end of a word (and sometimes other letters, too), while contractions omit letters from the middle. In BrE, truncations take a full stop, whereas contractions do not. Examples:

Truncations: Prof. (Professor), Jan. (January), art. (article)
Contractions: Dr (Doctor), Mr (Mister), Ltd (Limited)

In AmE, both truncations and contractions take a full stop (e.g. Dr., Mr., Ltd.).

How do I form the plural of truncations and contractions?

Truncations and contractions generally form their plurals by adding a final lowercase s. Note that the plural of a truncated word is still considered a truncation and thus still takes a full stop. Examples:

arts. (articles)
figs. (figures)
Drs (Doctors)

Some common exceptions to this rule include:

p.pp. (page/pages)
MrMessrs (Mister/Misters)
MrsMmes (Mistress/Mesdames)
PSPPS (postscript/post-postscript)

How do I abbreviate proper names?

Follow each initial in a person's name with a full stop and a space. Examples:

D. W. Griffith
J. P. Morgan

Remember to use a single letter only when abbreviating a person's name, even if it begins with a consonant cluster that produces a different sound from that of the first letter alone. Examples:

L. Llach (Lluís Llach)
P. Roth (Philip Roth)

Use both initials for compound first names. Examples:

M.-M. Marçal (Maria-Mercè Marçal)
A. M. Matute (Ana María Matute)

How do I abbreviate ordinal numbers?

Although full stops may be used with the abbreviations of ordinal numbers in Catalan (e.g. 1r., 2n.), they are not used with such abbreviations in English. Thus: 1st, 2nd, etc.

Please note that, for formatting reasons, the UOC prefers that the suffixes for ordinal numbers not be written in superscript.

When should I use contracted verb forms?

Auxiliary verbs in English (be, do, have, will, etc.) can be abbreviated when used in less formal registers. Examples:

I'm, you're, it's, we're, they're
aren't, don't, haven't, won't

The UOC recommends avoiding these contracted forms in texts that need to maintain a very formal tone. However, we do recommend their use when addressing people directly, as in the case of email messages or notifications. This tends to lend the text a more personal feel. Examples:

We're writing to you about your exam results...
Don't share your password with anyone!