When should I use bold?
Bolding can be used to draw attention to a given term or phrase within the body of a text. This is particularly true in online and advertising texts. Example:
It is necessary to hold an official university degree and have passed a minimum of 300 ECTS credits.
Nevertheless, when it is overused in this way, it can lose its effect. It should thus be used frugally.
Bolding is also often used to set off the titles of texts and any section headings within them. Example:
Student Support Services
Students at the UOC have access to a wide range of services. Highlights include: […]