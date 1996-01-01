The consistent use of specific fonts, sizes and styles is one aspect of ensuring an identifiable corporate look. For more information on these points and on how they apply to the UOC's institutional texts, please see the UOC Style Guide.

More generally, special font styles can be used to direct readers' attention to specific items in a text, for emphasis, and to identify meta-linguistic references. That said, in deference to readers' innate abilities and to minimize distractions, they should not be abused.

Finally, font styles are also conventionally used in many bibliographic referencing systems. For more information on this point, check the author guidelines for the journal to which your paper will be submitted or general resources such as the Purdue Online Writing Lab.