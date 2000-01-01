British English has retained the digraphs -ae-and -oe- in certain words of primarily French, Latin and Greek origin that American English spells with a bare e. Examples:

British American paediatrician pediatrician anaemia anemia amoeba ameba oestrogen estrogen



However, some words can be, and often are, spelled with the digraph in American English, too, although the bare e spelling is also accepted. Examples:

aesthetics (or esthetics) (or archaeology (or archeology)



Likewise, certain words may be spelled with either the digraph or the bare e in British English. Examples:

encyclopaedia (or encyclopedia) (or mediaeval (or medieval)



As a general rule, the UOC prefers to follow Oxford spelling (e.g. aesthetic, archaeology and oestrus but medieval), although the overarching rule is always to be consistent throughout your text. When in doubt, check the Oxford Dictionary.