The UOC's Centre for Modern Languages, part of the Faculty of Arts and Humanities, seeks to satisfy the needs of a cosmopolitan society, the expanding global market for goods and services, and increasing levels of university mobility. Its courses in Catalan, Chinese, English, French, German, Japanese and Spanish are constantly updated and expanded to help improve students' communication skills.

The Centre for Modern Languages is responsible for the foreign language courses that form part of the UOC's official programmes. These courses ensure that members of the university community acquire the language skills needed for their studies and professional career. The Centre is also open to people outside of the university, offering the same levels of quality and range of courses.