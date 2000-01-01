The Language Service
The UOC Language Service is the administrative unit responsible for managing the translation and editing of texts for the university's teaching, research and administrative staff, and for ensuring the quality and consistency of the university's academic and institutional communications.
It forms part of the Culture, Language and Publications department in the Office of the Vice Rector for Alliances, Community and Culture. Within this framework, it is also responsible for implementing the actions linked to the UOC's language policy, as set out in the university's Language Plan.
Responsibilities and services
Language support and consultancy
- Managing translation and editing services for institutional texts, administrative documents and research publications.
- Defining the language and style criteria for institutional texts, and preparing and disseminating guides, materials and resources to encourage people to follow these guidelines.
- Designing and delivering language training for specific purposes, for the university's administrative, teaching and research staff, adapted to their needs.
- Offering language consultancy to the university's units and departments, and helping them plan and manage language matters in their institutional projects and initiatives.
Corporate strategy
- Implementing the UOC's language policy, in accordance with the directives of the Office of the Vice Rector for Alliances, Community and Culture, by carrying out the actions set out in the university's Language Plan, monitoring them and evaluating the results.
- Facilitating the integration and good use of language technologies such as machine translation or artificial intelligence, based on their quality and fitness for purpose, in the production of texts at the UOC.
- Developing language and culture engagement actions that encourage the use of Catalan and bring the university community together.
Institutional relations and alliances
- Participating in projects of mutual interest developed together with language services from members of the Vives Network of Universities.
- Forging strategic alliances with leading language organizations to enable knowledge exchanges, innovation and joint projects.
Team
- Jordi Gavaldà, director of the Language Service
- Thomas Bell, editor, translator and project manager
- David Cullen, editor, translator and project manager
- Anna Girmé, editor, translator and project manager
- Cristina López, editor, translator and project manager
- Xavier Marzal, editor, translator and project manager
- Alba Pérez, editor, translator and project manager
Contact
Contact
UOC Language Service
Rambla del Poblenou, 154-156
08018 Barcelona
serveiling@uoc.edu