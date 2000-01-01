The UOC Language Service is the administrative unit responsible for managing the translation and editing of texts for the university's teaching, research and administrative staff, and for ensuring the quality and consistency of the university's academic and institutional communications.

It forms part of the Culture, Language and Publications department in the Office of the Vice Rector for Alliances, Community and Culture. Within this framework, it is also responsible for implementing the actions linked to the UOC's language policy, as set out in the university's Language Plan.