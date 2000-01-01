Campus

Xerra que Xerra

Are you learning Catalan? Would you like to practise speaking and listening while building connections in our university community? 
Dibuix d'una dona treballant amb un portàtil

What is Xerra que Xerra?

Xerra que Xerra is the UOC's language and culture volunteering programme. It has been developed in collaboration with the Consorci per a la Normalització Lingüística (CPNL) and Voluntariat per la llengua (VxL). 

We set up language partnerships between:

  •  Volunteers: people who speak Catalan fluently and want to share their language enthusiasm.
  •  Learners: people with a basic level of Catalan who want to improve their speaking skills, building confidence in a relaxed environment.

It's a simple premise. For one hour a week, lasting ten weeks, there's just one goal: to chat and enjoy conversation in Catalan.

If you're a bachelor's degree student, volunteering can earn you up to six RECAAU credits (credits awarded in recognition of university activities). If you meet the requirements, you just need to submit the documentation.

Sign up!

How does it work?

Joining Xerra que Xerra is quick and easy:

  1. Complete the form and say if you'll be a volunteer or a learner.
  2. The CPNL team running the programme will find you the ideal partner according to your availability and interests. If you already know who you want to partner up with, say so in the form!
  3. The CPNL will provide you with all the support and resources you need to make the most of the experience.
Sign up!

Who can take part?

Xerra que Xerra is open to the whole UOC community:

  •  Students: from any programme of study, anywhere in the world.
     
  •  Teaching and research staff: faculty members, course instructors, tutors, or predoctoral or postdoctoral researchers.
     
  •  Administrative staff: all administrative or managerial staff.
     
  •  Ex-UOC: former students or staff members who maintain ties with the university.

There's room for everyone!

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Where do partners talk?

The Xerra que Xerra programme adapts to your lifestyle. This means that you decide how to meet up with your partner:

  •  In person, for those who prefer to talk face to face. You can meet wherever you like, e.g. somewhere to have a coffee, going out for a walk, at UOC sites (the UOC Campus or other UOC centres or UOC points) or at CPNL collaborating centres. This option is great for sharing cultural experiences!
     
  •  Online, in keeping with the UOC's digital context. Connect on any platform, e.g. Meet, Zoom or Teams.
     
  •  Hybrid, for maximum flexibility. Combine online and in-person meetings as best suits your needs each week.

As you can see, it's not just about exchanging words, but about bridging the gap, sharing experiences and building a community.

As well as language and culture volunteering, it's a taste of life at the UOC!

For more details, email xerraquexerra_grup@uoc.edu.

Sign up!