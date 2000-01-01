Xerra que Xerra is the UOC's language and culture volunteering programme. It has been developed in collaboration with the Consorci per a la Normalització Lingüística (CPNL) and Voluntariat per la llengua (VxL).

We set up language partnerships between:

Volunteers: people who speak Catalan fluently and want to share their language enthusiasm.

Learners: people with a basic level of Catalan who want to improve their speaking skills, building confidence in a relaxed environment.

It's a simple premise. For one hour a week, lasting ten weeks, there's just one goal: to chat and enjoy conversation in Catalan.

If you're a bachelor's degree student, volunteering can earn you up to six RECAAU credits (credits awarded in recognition of university activities). If you meet the requirements, you just need to submit the documentation.